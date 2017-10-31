TTFA confirm Nov friendlies against Guyana and Grenada, Warriors include Levi, Molino and Bateau

The Soca Warriors will aim to build on their closing 2018 World Cup qualifying win over the United States with friendlies against Grenada and Guyana in what the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) has termed as the beginning of their new mission.

Both outings will be played at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva—coined “the Home of Football” by the TTFA—on Sunday 11 November and Tuesday 14 November respectively.

The Grenada fixture will kick off at 6pm while there will be a 7:30pm start for the Guyana encounter.

The Warriors will be near full strength for the two matches as head coach Dennis Lawrence included Eredivisie-based winger Levi Garcia, MLS-based playmaker Kevin Molino and Kazakhstan-based central defender Sheldon Bateau in his 23-man team.

Costa Rica-based forward Jamille Boatswain and Finland-based full back Aubrey David were also included after serving internal suspensions for playing minor league football.

Saudi Arabia-based midfielder Khaleem Hyland, who captained the Warriors against the United States, was excused due to club commitments while Daneil Cyrus, Kareem Moses, Trevin Caesar and Joevin Jones also miss out.

Lawrence told the TTFA Media that the upcoming matches are the first step towards his new goal of turning Trinidad and Tobago into Caribbean champions once more.

“Obviously we want to continue where we left off versus Mexico and the United States,” said Lawrence, “and end the year on a good note, as we look ahead to the future.”

Grenada are ranked 141st in the world by FIFA while Guyana are ranked 165th. Trinidad and Tobago are ranked 83rd.

The remaining five nations from the 2017 CONCACAF Hex will also be in action during the November match window.

Honduras will tackle Australia in a two-legged FIFA Play-off on 10 and 15 November while Mexico are due to face Belgium and Poland, Costa Rica play Spain and Hungary, Panama take on Colombia and the United States will travel to Portugal.

Warriors fans can see both local games for the price of one ticket due a special from the local football body.

“When you buy a ticket for the 11th, you automatically have a ticket for the 14th,” said TTFA president David John-Williams. “These games represent the start of a process envisioned by coach Lawrence and supported by the TTFA and we want the fans to be there from the beginning.”

Tickets go on sale from Monday 6 November at all NLCB outlets. Covered stand tickets cost TT$100, uncovered are TT$50 while children under the age of 12 will be admitted free of charge.

(Trinidad and Tobago team)

Goalkeepers: Adrian Foncette (Police FC), Greg Ranjitsingh (Louisville City FC—USA), Glenroy Samuel (Morvant Caledonia Utd);

Defenders: Mekeil Williams (Colorado Rapids—USA), Curtis Gonzales (Defence Force), Sheldon Bateau (FC Kairat—Kazakhstan), Triston Hodge (W Connection), Kevon Villaroel (North East Stars), Josiah Trimmingham (Club Sando);

Midfielders: Leston Paul (CD Pasaquina—El Salvador), Nathaniel Garcia (Point Fortin Civic), Kevan George (Jacksonville Armada—USA), Jared London (Club Sando), Neveal Hackshaw (Charleston Battery—USA);

Attacking midfielders: Kevin Molino (Minnesota United—USA), Nathan Lewis (San Juan Jabloteh), Neil Benjamin (W Connection), Hashim Arcia (Defence Force), Kathon St Hillaire (St Ann’s Rangers), Levi Garcia (AZ Alkmaar—Netherlands);

Forwards: Shahdon Winchester (Murciélagos FC—Mexico), Akeem Roach (CD Vida—Honduras), Jamille Boatswain (LDA Alajuelense—Costa Rica).