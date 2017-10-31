Home / A/V Room / Chasing Goals 2017: Presenting the “Striped Saints”, St Mary’s College

Chasing Goals 2017: Presenting the “Striped Saints”, St Mary’s College

Expression House Media Tuesday 31 October 2017 A/V Room Leave a comment

Wired868, in conjunction with Expression House Media and Hyundai, takes you behind the scenes of the grand old North Zone institution, St Mary’s College:

AboutExpression House Media

Expression House Media
Expression House Media Limited is a video production company that combines expertise and passion to produce innovative cinematography, editing and motion graphics.

