Letter to Editor: T&T Super League invites applications for League Secretary position

“An effective full-time secretariat headed by the League Secretary will be essential to the work of the fledgling [Trinidad and Tobago Super League].”

The following request for applications for the position of Trinidad and Tobago Super League (TTSL) secretary was submitted to Wired868 as a Letter to the Editor by TTSL interim president Keith Look Loy:

The Trinidad and Tobago Super League continues to establish itself and the League is seeking applications for the position of League Secretary. This is a full-time position.

TTSL was established on 13 December 2016 by thirteen clubs which previously played in the TTFA’s “National Super League” competition. The number of member clubs has quickly increased to eighteen since that time. The TTSL has set its kick-off date as Sunday 11 June 2017 and is quickly moving to ensure that its inaugural season is successful.

An effective full-time secretariat headed by the League Secretary will be essential to the work of the fledgling league. The Secretary will be responsible for the daily administration of the TTSL office and operations.

He/she will facilitate communication among member clubs, the Board of Directors, League Committees, the TTFA and external parties/agencies.

Responsibilities :

Manage the League’s office and secretariat.

Prepare an operations budget for approval by the League’s General Meeting.

Manage the finances of the League and facilitate annual external auditing of said finances.

Submit a quarterly financial statement to the Board of Directors.

Establish an annual meeting schedule for all Members and the Board of Directors.

Provide secretariat support to the Board of Directors and League Committees.

Record and prepare minutes of all Board of Director, Committee and Members meetings.

Distribute meeting minutes in accordance with league regulations.

Collate and arrange for the preparation and printing of the League’s annual activity report for presentation to Members at the AGM.

Maintain an accurate copy of the League’s Regulations, By-laws and Codes.

Maintain registers of all players of Members, as well as Match Commissioners.

Receive all correspondence submitted by Members and Match Commissioners, respond and follow up as the necessary.

Verify the match readiness of all clubs’ home venues.

Prepare all match fixtures and Match Commissioners appointments and ensure their distribution.

Obtain and collate match results and cautions for notification to Members and the print

Such other responsibilities as may be reasonably assigned by the Board of Directors.

Compensation Package :

To be negotiated.

Responses :

Seriously interested persons should forward their Curriculum Vitae to: ttsuperleague@outlook.com.