Gally Cummings: Let’s think local and show the world our own football capabilities

“It is time we remove ourselves from the shackles of colonialism and have some confidence in our own strengths and talents. We need to ask whether we are getting the best technical advice and to let the population know what is the vision for our football.”

The following Letter to the Editor was submitted to Wired868 by former Trinidad and Tobago star footballer and coach, Everald “Gally” Cummings HBM; CMTT:

Photo: The Port of Spain National Stadium on 19 November 1989 during World Cup qualifying action between Trinidad and Tobago and the United States.

We do not need Foreign help to turn around the fortunes of Trinidad and Tobago football. We have the technical capacity right here amongst our local fraternity.

Problem is they have been fighting and undermining each other for decades. And created space for others to exploit!

Time to stop and take stock. We cannot be throwing money away, especially in times of scarce financial resources and with the TTFA’s debt situation.

This is not 2005 and there is no Dwight [Yorke] or Russell [Latapy]. It was Russell who changed the momentum and gave us that chance after his outstanding game against Guatemala. Before that, [Trinidad and Tobago] suffered a 5-1 away loss to Guatemala.

We need persons who understand the players, know intuitively their special traits, our style and someone who could, in a few weeks, turn the team into an attacking dynamic and cohesive force.

I did it in two weeks in 1987, after we lost 5-1 to USA under [then national coach] Muhammad Isa—who is now our acting technical director.

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago attacker and future Manchester United star Dwight Yorke (left) was just 17 when he came to prominence during the 1990 World Cup qualifying series.

It is time we remove ourselves from the shackles of colonialism and have some confidence in our own strengths and talents. We need to ask whether we are getting the best technical advice and to let the population know what is the vision for our football.

We have been making the same mistakes for the last 20 years and more. Making the same mistakes over and over and expecting different results!

I would like to add these questions for the media to answer:

  1. Has ‘Kaisoca soccer’ been the most successful style of football? Why has it not been implemented or encouraged?
  2. What was the state of football like under coaches Isa and [Roderick] Warner before I replaced them and changed it around in two weeks, back in 1987?
  3. Why don’t the media houses start replaying some of the Strike Squad’s 1990 World Cup qualifying games so the public can see what good football used to look like?
  4. Now in hindsight—with all the information on the fraud and corruption in Concacaf football under the now disgraced former FIFA official—why hasn’t the media vindicated me and apologised to me? It is clear that the game was stolen! I would have been the first local coach at senior level to take the country to a World Cup.
Photo: Former Trinidad and Tobago stand-out player and coach Everald “Gally” Cummings (right) is recognised by former President Maxwell Richards at the TTFF’s Centennial function.

It is time the T&T media starts to do some research on the history of Trinidad and Tobago’s football. You might come up with some answers and stop having to ask the same questions over and over.

Take a page from sports journalism in the USA. They use statistics going back decades! They don’t hide one person’s achievements to try to make other mediocre people look good.

Wake up Trinidad and Tobago!

