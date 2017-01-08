Home / Volley / Local Football / Perry treble as Police FC pummel Point to go sixth; wins for Jabloteh and Rangers

Police FC forward Jameel Perry led from the front with a hattrick yesterday as the “Lawmen” pummelled Point Fortin Civic 5-0 to climb one place to sixth in the 2016/17 Pro League standings.

Perry’s treble was the third in the league this season and they were all scored against Civic.

Photo: Police FC striker Jameel Perry (left) intercepts the ball from Central FC midfielder Nathaniel Garcia (centre) during TT Pro League action on 2 April 2016. Police FC won 1-0. (Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/CA-images/Wired868)
W Connection’s Neil Benjamin Jr was first to trick the boys from La Brea with three goals on Tuesday 24 October 2016 in a 7-0 win over Civic and Hashim Arcia matched him with a hattrick on Sunday 4 December 2016 in a 7-2 triumph for Defence Force.

It was Perry’s turn at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar yesterday while utility player Elijah Belgrave and midfielder Kareem Freitas chipped in a goal apiece.

St Ann’s Rangers also leapfrogged Club Sando to seventh place on Friday with a high-scoring 5-3 win over Ma Pau Stars at the Barataria Recreation Ground.

Jerrel Britto scored twice for the Stars while winger Hayden Tinto got his first item of of the season. But a double from Rangers attacker Dylon King and solitary strikes from Micah Lansiquot, Jameel Antoine and Shakiyl Phillip ensured that the St Ann’s-based team held on for the result.

Versatile defender Josiah Trimmingham got the lone item in the closing fixture on Friday as San Juan Jabloteh edged Morvant Caledonia United 1-0 in Barataria to stay third with 23 points.

Photo: St Ann's Rangers attacker Dylon King (left) tries to outpace Police FC defender Dillon Kirton during Pro League action at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on 20 December 2016. (Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)
Leaders and defending champions Central FC, who are on 32 points, face fourth placed Defence Force from 8pm at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on Tuesday 10 January while second placed DIRECTV W Connection play Club Sando from 6pm at the same venue.

Connection and Defence Force have 28 and 23 points respectively.

Pro League results

(Friday 6 January)

St Ann’s Rangers 5 (Micah Lansiquot 11, Dylon King 14, 76, Jameel Antoine 37, Shakiyl Phillip 85), Ma Pau Stars 3 (Jerrel Britto 43, 87, Hayden Tinto 60) at Barataria;

San Juan Jabloteh 1 (Josiah Trimmingham 64), Morvant Caledonia Utd 0 at Barataria;

(Saturday 7 January)

Police FC 5 (Elijah Belgrave 6, Jameel Perry 32, 65, 69, Kareem Freitas 43), Point Fortin Civic 0 at Larry Gomes Stadium;

Photo: San Juan Jabloteh midfielder Kion Joseph (right) tries to dribble past Police FC defender Nequan Caruth during Pro League at the Ato Boldon Stadium on 1 November 2016. Jabloteh won 3-2. (Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)
Upcoming fixtures

(Tuesday 10 January)

Club Sando v W Connection, 6pm, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Defence Force v Central FC, 8pm, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Photo: Central FC substitute Johan Peltier (right) shrugs off a challenge from Morvant Caledonia United defender Maestro Mensah en route to scoring his team's opener during Pro League action at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on 20 December 2016. (Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)
Standings (Tabulated as Won-Drawn-Lost-Goals For-Goals Against-Points)

Central FC            12-10-2-0-26-11-32

W Connection     12-9-1-2-3611-28

S/Juan Jabloteh 13-7-2-4-22-16-23

Defence Force     12-6-1-5-20-18-19

Ma Pau Stars        13-5-3-5-25-25-18

Police FC                13-4-4-5-29-23-16

S/A Rangers          13-4-3-6-19-23-15

Club Sando            12-4-2-6-19-22-14

M’vt Caledonia     13-2-4-7-17-24-10

Point Fortin           13-0-2-11-1050-2

