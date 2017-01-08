Perry treble as Police FC pummel Point to go sixth; wins for Jabloteh and Rangers

Police FC forward Jameel Perry led from the front with a hattrick yesterday as the “Lawmen” pummelled Point Fortin Civic 5-0 to climb one place to sixth in the 2016/17 Pro League standings.

Perry’s treble was the third in the league this season and they were all scored against Civic.

W Connection’s Neil Benjamin Jr was first to trick the boys from La Brea with three goals on Tuesday 24 October 2016 in a 7-0 win over Civic and Hashim Arcia matched him with a hattrick on Sunday 4 December 2016 in a 7-2 triumph for Defence Force.

It was Perry’s turn at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar yesterday while utility player Elijah Belgrave and midfielder Kareem Freitas chipped in a goal apiece.

St Ann’s Rangers also leapfrogged Club Sando to seventh place on Friday with a high-scoring 5-3 win over Ma Pau Stars at the Barataria Recreation Ground.

Jerrel Britto scored twice for the Stars while winger Hayden Tinto got his first item of of the season. But a double from Rangers attacker Dylon King and solitary strikes from Micah Lansiquot, Jameel Antoine and Shakiyl Phillip ensured that the St Ann’s-based team held on for the result.

Versatile defender Josiah Trimmingham got the lone item in the closing fixture on Friday as San Juan Jabloteh edged Morvant Caledonia United 1-0 in Barataria to stay third with 23 points.

Leaders and defending champions Central FC, who are on 32 points, face fourth placed Defence Force from 8pm at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on Tuesday 10 January while second placed DIRECTV W Connection play Club Sando from 6pm at the same venue.

Connection and Defence Force have 28 and 23 points respectively.

Pro League results

(Friday 6 January)

St Ann’s Rangers 5 (Micah Lansiquot 11, Dylon King 14, 76, Jameel Antoine 37, Shakiyl Phillip 85), Ma Pau Stars 3 (Jerrel Britto 43, 87, Hayden Tinto 60) at Barataria;

San Juan Jabloteh 1 (Josiah Trimmingham 64), Morvant Caledonia Utd 0 at Barataria;

(Saturday 7 January)

Police FC 5 (Elijah Belgrave 6, Jameel Perry 32, 65, 69, Kareem Freitas 43), Point Fortin Civic 0 at Larry Gomes Stadium;

Upcoming fixtures

(Tuesday 10 January)

Club Sando v W Connection, 6pm, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Defence Force v Central FC, 8pm, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Standings (Tabulated as Won-Drawn-Lost-Goals For-Goals Against-Points)

Central FC 12-10-2-0-26-11-32

W Connection 12-9-1-2-36–11-28

S/Juan Jabloteh 13-7-2-4-22-16-23

Defence Force 12-6-1-5-20-18-19

Ma Pau Stars 13-5-3-5-25-25-18

Police FC 13-4-4-5-29-23-16

S/A Rangers 13-4-3-6-19-23-15

Club Sando 12-4-2-6-19-22-14

M’vt Caledonia 13-2-4-7-17-24-10

Point Fortin 13-0-2-11-10–50-2