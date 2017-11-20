Intercol 2017: Bourne to the rescue, as 10-man “Caps” edge Chaguanas North to cop zonal title

Carapichaima East retained their Central Zone Coca Cola Intercol title this evening after a 4-2 penalty shootout win in a pulsating final against Chaguanas North at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

After regulation time expired with both schools tied at 2-2, “Caps” custodian Aaron Best produced the necessary heroics between the sticks to send the title back to what is its familiar resting place in the Carapichaima East trophy cabinet.

However, their victory seemed far from assured as the clock wounnd down on a cool, rainy night in Couva.

Chaguanas North had a 2-1 lead and were playing the role of giant-killers up until the 90th minute when a headed item from Caps attacker Theophilus Bourne sent the final into penalties.

Carapichaima coach Randolph Boyce expected no less from his talisman.

“Bourne is a game changer!” Boyce told Wired868. “Sometimes, out of nothing he creates something. I think it was part of their plan to actually shut him out tonight and I think they did well…

“But they couldn’t keep him quiet in the end!”

It was truly a testament to Chaguanas North’s discipline that Bourne, who notched a hat-trick in the zonal semifinal against Presentation College (Chaguanas), was kept at bay for 89 minutes.

From the first whistle, the boys in orange maintained their solidity and defended deep within their own half, allowing their more illustrious counterparts to hog the ball. It took more than a bit of fortune for their wall to finally be breached.

Given space at the edge of the area, Josiah King hit a speculative drive that slipped out of teh grasp of Chaguanas goalkeeper Jon-Pierre David and nestled in the back of the net. On the balance of play, it was a deserved lead but it had come through a lucky break.

Caps continually threatened to blow the Chaguanas door down but the team that had squeezed past Gasparillo Secondary 1-0 in the previous round, got to the interval without any more costly blunders.

The second half, though, was in complete contrast to the first. Almost immediately after the restart, a piece of brilliance from the electric Zidan Martin earned an equaliser for Chaguanas.

Channelling the magic of his namesake, Martin danced past one defender down the left channel,hurdled another and,, spotting a gap at the near post, he placed the ball perfectly past the Carapichaima goalkeeper.

Game on!

Caps continued their patient approach and interplay, seeking to regain the lead. Martin, however, would once again produce a decisive intervention.

His direct, pacy running earned his team a free kick at the edge of the area. And while he received treatment on the sidelines, his teammate Malik Robinson found a gap in Carapichaima’s defensive wall and threaded a needle to score the go-ahead goal for the unlikely title contenders, Chaguanas North.

Things then got worse for the defending champions as one of their defenders, St Clair, was issued a second yellow card and given his marching orders for upending, you guessed it, Zidan.

Chaguanas were in the driver’s seat and content to simply see out the match.

However, Bourne would not accept that script and showed his true identity at the death.

With the title seemingly out of his team’s grasp, Bourne lost all his markers to meet a left-side cross with an excellent glancing header at the near post. Back on even terms at the eleventh hour.

And, with the momentum now firmly on their side, Boyce’s team rallied to finish the job in the subsequent shootout. becoming in the process the first zonal champions of the 2017 Intercol competition.

Caps have 10 days to prepare for their next assignment, which is the National Intercol semifinals. It promises to be no less a toughie than was today’s since their opponents will be whichever of Naparima College and Shiva Boys Hindu College comes away victorious in Thursday’s South Zone final.

Coca Cola Central Intercol finals

(Monday 20 November)

Carapichaima East 2 (Josiah King 19, Theophilus Bourne 90), Chaguanas North 2 (Zidan Martin 49, Malik Robinson 76), Central Zone finals at Ato Boldon Stadium;

*—Carapichaima East won 4-2 via kicks from the penalty mark.

Upcoming fixtures

(Tuesday 21 November)

St Mary’s College v St Anthony’s College, North Zone finals, 3.30pm, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Signal Hill v Speyside High, Tobago Zone finals, TBA;

(Wednesday 22 November)

San Juan North v Valencia Secondary, East Zone finals, 3.30pm, Larry Gomes Stadium;

(Thursday 23 November)

Naparima College v Shiva Boys HC, South Zone finals, 3.30pm, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

(Monday 27 November)

Tobago v St Mary’s/St Anthony’s, National quarterfinals, TBA;

(Thursday 30 November)

San Juan/Valencia v Tobago/North, 3.30pm, National semifinals, Ato Boldon Stadium;

Naparima/Shiva Boys v Carapichaima East, 5.30pm, National semifinals, Ato Boldon Stadium;

South v Central, National Girls Semifinals, TBA;

East v North/Tobago, National Girls Semifinals, TBA;

(Monday 4 December)

National Girls Intercol finals, 3pm, Ato Boldon Stadium;

National Boys Intercol Finals, 5pm, Ato Boldon Stadium.