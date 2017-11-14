Intercol 2017: The “Pres Lions” are hungry for titles and dreaming of a clean sweep

Coca Cola South Intercol champions Presentation College (San Fernando) are hungry for more titles. Can anyone stop the “Pres Lions” in 2017?
Wired868 talks to coach Shawn Cooper and the Presentation gang on their Coca Cola Intercol 2017 plans:
Coca Cola South Intercol champions Presentation College (San Fernando) are hungry for more titles. Can anyone stop the “Pres Lions” in 2017?
Wired868 talks to coach Shawn Cooper and the Presentation gang on their Coca Cola Intercol 2017 plans:
Tags 2017 Intercol Andrew Friday Expression House Media Intercol Jabari Gray Jordan Riley Mylz Barrington Omri Baird Presentation College Presentation College San Fernando Shawn Cooper Wired868 profile Wired868 video
Defending Coca Cola North Zone Intercol champions, Trinity College Moka were dumped out of the …