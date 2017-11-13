Intercol 2017: Trinity Moka dethroned; North champs ko’d by clinical QRC

Defending Coca Cola North Zone Intercol champions, Trinity College Moka were dumped out of the knockout competition today in the quarterfinal round, as Queen’s Royal College recorded a 2-0 win at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain.

Trinity Moka largely dominated the Royalians throughout the 90 minutes but were thoroughly lacking in the finishing department and must now turn their attentions towards planning for next season.

“The final score wasn’t really a reflection of the game but in football, when you don’t take your chances, this is the result,” Trinity head coach Marlon Minguel told Wired868, after the affair. “I am happy that we are in the league so that we can prepare for next year. The youth in the team have gained the experience and we can come again next year.”

Trinity found their feet in the match early but QRC threatened first via the set piece deliveries of ace midfielder John-Paul Rochford. The warnings clearly went unheeded as, in the seventh minute, Miguel Williams snuck in at the far post to side-foot an effort beyond helpless Trinity custodian Justin Dos Santos after another Rochford delivery.

To their credit, the defending North Zone intercol champs did not lower their heads and continued to impose their style of play on their opponents.

With captain Saleem Henry deployed in central defence and the nifty Mulik Duke in the heart of the midfield, Trinity danced around the pitch with purpose and guile. At the stroke of halftime, they almost got their reward.

Henry strode forward from defence, gliding past one challenge and then the next and then yet another, until he met QRC goalkeeper Jacques Poon-Lewis face to face. Poon-Lewis would not be beaten as easily as his colleagues though and, with a swat of his boot, he deflected Henry’s shot over the bar.

QRC led at the interval but it was all Trinity for much of the opening 45 minutes. And it was more of the same for the boys in green in the second half, as they pressed in vain for an equaliser with their grip on the title loosening with every squandered opportunity.

Then came the sucker punch that knocked the title firmly out of their hands.

In a lightning QRC counter attack, Williams poked the ball into the path of Marc Robinson, who made up tremendous ground to get into position before brilliantly chipped the onrushing Dos Santos to seal the result.

It was a cold plate of revenge for Robinson who wore St Anthony’s College colours last year when Trinity defeated the “Westmoorings Tigers” on kicks from the penalty mark in the North Zone final.

So, with the cherry set on top of their cake, the clinical “Royalians” marched onto the semi-finals and a date with St Anthony’s College on Thursday evening.

Editor’s Note: See Wired868 later for full match report, scores and photographs.

Coca Cola Intercol results

(Monday 13 November)

Arima North 0, St Augustine Secondary 1 at San Juan;

San Juan North 6 (Renaldo Boyce [2], Kyle Thomas, Tyrell Cameron, Brandon Semper, Kareem Grant), El Dorado East 0 at El Dorado West;

Goodwood Secondary 2, Pentecostal L&L 2 at Bon Accord;

*—Goodwood won 4-3 on kicks from the penalty mark;

Speyside High 2, Mason Hall Secondary 1 at Bon Accord;

QRC 2 (Miguel Williams 2, Marc Robinson 82), Trinity Moka 0 at Hasely Crawford Stadium;

St Anthony’s College 3 (Krishon Alexander, Che Benny, Haile Beckles), St Francis College 0 at Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Shiva Boys HC 11 (Tyrell Baptiste [4], Ronaldo Edwards [2], Matthew Beal, Aaron Rodney, Jude Phillip, Judah Garcia, Tyrel Emmanuel), Moruga Secondary 0 at Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

Presentation (San F’do) 5 (Darnell Hospedales [2], Matthew Joseph, Jaiye Sheppard, Aleem Barclay), Pt Fortin East 1 at Mannie Ramjohn Stadium.

Upcoming fixtures

(Wednesday 15 November)

Chaguanas North v Gasparillo Secondary, 3pm, Central semis, Ato Boldon Stadium;

Carapichaima East v Presentation (Chaguanas), 5pm, Central semis, Ato Boldon Stadium;

(Thursday 16 November)

Valencia High v Trinity College East, 3pm, East semis, Marvin Lee Stadium;

San Juan North v St Augustine Secondary, 5pm, East semis, Marvin Lee Stadium;

Bishop’s High School v Signal Hill, 3pm, Tobago semis, Plymouth;

Goodwood Secondary v Speyside High, 5pm, Tobago semis, Plymouth;

St Mary’s College v Fatima College, North semis, 1.30pm, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

QRC v St Anthony’s College, North semis, 3.30pm, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

(Friday 17 November)

St Benedict’s College v Naparima College, 1.30pm, South semis, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

Shiva Boys HC v Presentation College (San F’do), 3.30pm, South semis, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

(Monday 20 November)

Carapichaima East/Presentation v Central 1, Central Zone finals, 4pm, Ato Boldon Stadium;

(Tuesday 21 November)

St Mary’s/Fatima v North 1, North Zone finals, 3.30pm, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Tobago Zone finals, TBA;

(Wednesday 22 November)

East Zone finals, 5pm, Marvin Lee Stadium;

(Thursday 23 November)

South Zone finals, 3.30pm, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

(Monday 27 November)

Tobago v North, National quarterfinals, TBA;

(Thursday 30 November)

East v Tobago/North, 3.30pm, National semifinals, Ato Boldon Stadium;

South v Central, 5.30pm, National semifinals, Ato Boldon Stadium;

South v Central, National Girls Semifinals, TBA;

East v North/Tobago, National Girls Semifinals, TBA;

(Monday 4 December)

National Girls Intercol finals, 3pm, Ato Boldon Stadium;

National Boys Intercol Finals, 5pm, Ato Boldon Stadium.