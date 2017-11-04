St Mary’s stun St Anthony’s on tumultuous final day, as Presentation take Premier crown

Presentation College (San Fernando) were crowned the Secondary School Football League (SSFL) Premier Division champions this evening as the tumultuous 2017 SSFL regular season came to a spectacular close with three schools in the hunt for the crown.

Presentation’s 2-1 win over Fatima College at Mucurapo Road meant that there was no need for calculators as, at Mahaica Oval in Point Fortin, Naparima College ran up an eye-watering 8-2 scoreline against Trinity College Moka.

But, for St Anthony’s College, their own title hopes fizzed out at Serpentine Road in St Clair where they were shocked by hosts St Mary’s College in the “Battle of the Saints.”

The result meant the “Westmoorings Tigers”—who were in pole position up until Friday morning when the SSFL Disciplinary Committee awarded Presentation three points for Shiva Boys Hindu College’s use of an unregistered player, Matthew Beal—finished third in the standings.

It was a ruling that St Anthony’s head coach Ronald Daniel believes eroded his team’s mental focus.

“I think the closed door situation yesterday put pressure on the boys,” Daniel told Wired868. “Knowing yesterday that [St Anthony’s] were on top and then today finding out that ‘Pres’ were on top. I think that’s what affected the boys today…

“[And these are] things that the [SSFL] board should have settled long before [the final round of matches].”

Boardroom antics notwithstanding, Daniel’s Tigers should have easily been a few goals up by the end of the first half today, as Haile Beckles, Krishon Alexander and Tyrese Bailey squandered a flurry of chances in the opening minutes.

Daniel shuffled his tactics at the half and it appeared to pay immediate dividends, as midfielder Jodel Brown drove into the corner of the net off a clever tee up from a Che Benny free kick.

However, referee Keilon Bacchus curiously disallowed the goal after suggesting that a St Anthony’s player was in an offside position as the shot found its way through a wall of players.

In a flash, without even a moment to protest, the Tigers found themselves a goal down. Winger Tyrese Spicer led the St Mary’s counter attacker and Terran Winner, who cut in off the opposite flank, popped up unmarked at the far post to steal the lead.

The advantage was short-lived though. St Anthony’s attacker Krishon Alexander collected a cross in the opposing box and, while falling over, steered the ball beyond “Saints” goalkeeper Regaleo Holder to give the Tigers belief once more.

It was all-out attack at that point for the title hungry Tigers. But with caution thrown to the wind, St Mary’s forward Devon Charles delivered the sucker punch in the 63rd minute off another flowing counter.

On this occasion, CIC skipper Gabriel Nanton was the provider and Charles was left with a straightforward header to put the final nail in the St Anthony’s coffin.

Daniel brought on former Trinidad and Tobago National Under-17 forward Jayden Prowell to aid Benny’s attempts at a recovery mission but they found St Mary’s custodian Regaleo Holder in top form.

And St Mary’s even had a few opportunities to rub salt in the visitors’ wounds but wasteful finishing and some help from the upright ensured that St Anthony’s ego was not further bruised.

Editor’s Note: See Wired868 later for full match report and photographs.

SSFL Premier Division results

(Saturday 4 November)

Fatima College 1 (Joshua Araujo-Wilson 39), Presentation College 2 (Jordan Riley 21 pen, Nathaniel Dyer 63) at Fatima;

St Benedict’s College 3, Shiva Boys HC 2 at Barrackpore;

St Mary’s College 2 (Terran Winner 49, Devon Charles 63), St Anthony’s College 1 (Krishon Alexander 57) at St Mary’s;

Naparima College 8 (Rondell Payne 5, Ronaldo McIntosh 6, 60, Kodel Frontin 19, Declan Marcelle 37, Mark Ramdeen 40, 50, Judah St Louis 68), Trinity College Moka 2 (Saleem Henry 72, Jevon Ward 88) at Mahaica Oval.

SSFL Standings

(Played-Won-Drew-Lost-Goals For-Goals Against-Points)

Presentation 14-11-2-1-39-12-35 St Anthony’s 14-9-3-2-43-22-30 Naparima 14-10-3-1-38-15-33 San Juan N 14-7-5-2-38-16-26 Fatima 14-8-1-5-22-16-25 Carapichaima E 14-5-3-6-23-21-18 Trinity East 14-5-3-6-22-20-18 QRC 14-5-3-6-25-25-18 St Mary’s 14-5-4-5-28-28-19 St Augustine 14-5-1-8-26-32-16 St Benedict’s 14-4-4-6-22-29-16 Trinity Moka 14-4-2-8-20-38-14 Speyside High 14-3-1-10-11–44–10 Signal Hill 14-2-3-9-13-28-9 Shiva Boys HC 14-3-0-11-12-37-9

Suspended: Fyzabad Secondary.

Promoted: East Mucurapo Secondary (North Zone), Valencia Secondary (East Zone), Bishop’s High School (Tobago Zone).