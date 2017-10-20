TTFA confirms Guyana friendly; Lawrence will start ‘new era’ against 165th ranked neighbours

The Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team will play in the next FIFA international match window, as the Soca Warriors look to follow up on their stunning World Cup qualifying upset over the United States at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on 10 October.

And the opponents? Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) general secretary Justin Latapy-George confirmed that head coach Dennis Lawrence’s much touted “new era” will start with a friendly challenge from neighbouring Guyana.

Guyana, otherwise known as the “Golden Jaguars”, are ranked 165th in the world by FIFA and have played just twice in 2017—both friendly internationals. The Jaguars held Martinique goalless in March while they lost 1-0 to Grenada earlier this month.

The remaining five nations from the 2017 CONCACAF Hex have managed more illustrious sparring partners for the November match window.

Honduras will tackle Australia in a two-legged FIFA Play Off on 10 and 15 November. Otherwise, in friendly action, Mexico are due to face Belgium and Poland, Costa Rica play Spain and Hungary, Panama take on Colombia and the United States will travel to Portugal.

Panama will also take on Grenada on 24 October, although that is outside the FIFA window and would essentially be a ‘B’ fixture.

Lawrence, who ended a seven-game losing streak in spectacular fashion against USA, has set himself the target of conquering the Caribbean and catching up to the rest of the confederation.

For now, though, there is still the matter of paying the Warriors for their work—as many of Lawrence’s players are owed match fees dating back to March.

Latapy-George said the TTFA does not know when it will pay the Warriors just yet.

“We have some finance meetings coming up [and] we would look to deal with that as quickly and effectively as possible,” he told Wired868.

The TTFA general secretary declined comment when asked whether the local football body is facing financial problems at present.

