“Country Boys” rally as Speyside hold Signal Hill; ‘Naps’ go ahead after Shiva Boys spank ‘Pres’

Speyside High School might be down but they are not out. Not yet, anyway.

The Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division standings will show Speyside at the bottom of the 16-team table at present, with seven points from 11 games.

However, after a dramatic fightback to rescue a 2-2 draw with fellow Tobagonians Signal Hill Secondary this afternoon, Speyside coach Kerry Lynch insisted that the pundits should not write his team off just yet.

Lynch suggested that two wins from his team’s four remaining fixtures could get them out of relegation trouble and he identified home games against Carapichaima East Secondary and Fyzabad Secondary as must-win affairs.

At the other end of the Premier Division table, Naparima College moved atop the standings for the first time this season, taking advantage of a stumble by rivals Presentation College (San Fernando) this afternoon.

At the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella, the “Pres Lions” were no match for defending champions, Shiva Boys Hindu College, the “Penal Princes” scoring three times in the second half to win 3-0.

Meanwhile, at Lewis Street in San Fernando, ‘Naps’ handed San Juan North Secondary their first defeat of the season as a Judah St Louis penalty settled their contentious affair. San Juan finished with 10 players after the ejection of their leading scorer, Brandon Semper.

At Westmoorings, there was another cagey affair, St Anthony’s College edging Trinity College East 3-2.

The results mean that Naps move a point clear at the head of the table with 26 points while Pres, St Anthony’s and Shiva Boys follow with 25, 24 and 23 points respectively.

At the relegation end, the same three schools remained in the ‘drop zone’ although they all gave themselves a fighting chance with positive results today.

Queen’s Royal College moved from last to 14th place with a 4-1 win over St Benedict’s College which took them to eight points while Trinity College Moka grabbed a point in a 3-3 draw with St Mary’s College—although they slipped down one place from 14th to 15th.

And, in the Tobago derby, an injury-time strike by Speyside attacker Stephon Antoine ensured that his team shared the spoils with Signal Hill at the Bon Accord Recreation Ground in Canaan.

It was, according to one vocal female fan, a clash between “Country” and “Town” and the pavilion was split in half between supporters of both sides.

“We will talk after the game, girl,” said one young, female supporter to a friend in the rival camp. “Town is on this side and country is on that side.”

In the end, the “Country boys” did not lose face; Antoine made sure of that, the slender attacker whipping off his jersey in wild celebration.

The beginning was harder to swallow for Speyside, though, as they fell behind in the 14th minute after a right-footed effort by lively Signal Hill midfielder Akiel Holdford. Jabarry Francis doubled their advantage early in the second half before Speyside attacker Kerri McDonald offered the visitors a glimmer of hope with a sweet left-footed strike off the outside of his boot.

“That’s only one goal inno, allyuh!” shouted a Signal Hill fan, who was recording the game with her cellphone.

But Antoine had the final laugh.

“All in all I want to say congratulations to the guys because they didn’t hang their heads after going two goals down,” said Lynch. “Our next game is against Carapichaima so we are hoping to capitalise on that home advantage[…].

“At this moment we have to try and reach a minimum of 13 or 12 points to avoid this drop and I think that we do have the ability.”

With McDonald and Antoine on song, the Country Boys certainly had something up their sleeves this evening.

Editor’s Note: See Wired868 later for full match report and goal scorers.

SSFL Premier Division results

(Saturday 14 October)

Signal Hill 2 (Akiel Holdford 14, Jabarry Francis 48), Speyside High 2 (Kerri McDonald 79, Stephon Antoine 90+1) at Bon Accord Rec Grd;

St Anthony’s College 3, Trinity College East 2 at St Anthony’s;

Carapichaima East 2, Fyzabad Secondary 1 at Carapichaima;

St Augustine Secondary 0, Fatima College 1 at St Augustine;

Presentation College 0, Shiva Boys HC 3 at Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

St Benedict’s College 1, QRC 4 at Barrackpore;

St Mary’s College 3, Trinity College Moka 3 at St Mary’s;

Naparima College 1 (Judah St Louis pen.), San Juan North 0 at Lewis Street.

Upcoming fixtures

(Thursday 19 October)

Trinity College Moka v St Benedict’s College, 3.40pm, Moka;

Trinity College East v St Augustine Secondary, 3.40pm, Trincity;

Fyzabad Secondary v Naparima College, 3.40pm, Fyzabad;

Speyside High v Carapichaima East, 3.40pm, Speyside;

Fatima College v Presentation College, 3.40pm, Fatima;

QRC v Signal Hill, 3.40pm, QRC;

Shiva Boys HC v St Mary’s College, 3.40pm, Morne Diablo ground;

San Juan North v St Anthony’s College, 3.40pm, San Juan.

SSFL Premier Division Standings

(Played-Won-Drew-Lost-Goals For-Goals Against-Points)