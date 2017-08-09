Look Loy elected president as slate sweeps TTSL polls; set for TTFA Board position

FC Santa Rosa head coach Keith Look Loy will serve as the first president of the Trinidad and Tobago Super League (TTSL), after he was voted into office tonight at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.
Look Loy, who operated as the TTSL’s interim president for much of the year, defeated challenger Ryan Ottley by a count of 14 votes to eight with one spoilt ballot—according to informed sources. The TTSL is yet to officially declare the winner.
Ottley, the manager of the Defence Force Football Club, was the interim vice-president going into the election but he has now lost his place on the executive.
It was a clean sweep for Look Loy’s slate as the TTSL clubs also voted for Club Sando owner Eddison Dean as second vice-president and George Joseph, Clayton Morris and Colin Murray as ordinary members. Jameson Rigues, the Guaya United president, was elected unopposed as first vice-president.
Ottley’s own slate comprised Marvin Wilson as second vice-president nominee and Stephanie Guevara and Michael De Four who challenged for positions as ordinary members.
Look Loy will now immediately take up a role on the Board of Directors of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA).
The current TTFA Board comprises David John-Williams (president), Joanne Salazar, Ewing Davis and Allan Warner (vice-presidents), James Toussaint (Central FA), Sherwyn Dyer (Eastern Counties Football Union), Karanjabari Williams (Northern FA), Richard Quan Chan (Southern FA), Anthony Moore (Tobago FA), Joseph Taylor (Trinidad and Tobago Football Referees Association), Sharon O’Brien (Women’s League Football), Wayne Cunningham (Eastern FA) and Sam Phillip (TT Pro League).
Good riddance to allyuh and that league… ppl must learn to lead by example… arrogance, ignorance and sport… not a good mix but i wish you all luck
Good night boyyyyy soon to be man…hopefully… take care you pass in the rush or get hit with a chair when he unleashes the beast in him that comes so naturally… if it hasn’t happened to you already hence your obvious fear lol…
Fortunately I don’t have to deal with the arrogance which was contained by force again tonight…then again ah guess all ah allyuh afraid of him becoz it’s frigjtening to think that you think he has the right attitude and temperament for the sport … and more frigjtening that you think that he’s the best person for the job but as a man and a friend at that you should suggest he gets some help for the sake of football… as opposed to finding this amusing shows a whole lot about your character yourself… man up son… don’t be afraid of him…
Buy your popcorn too my dear.
There will be a conflict of interest …he can’t be both
This term is for four years? Waiting to see if he serves his full term or if he abandons the position in favour of the TTFA president post. That election is when? In two years and change?
Will he be taking someone under his wing to mentor ?
Congrats bro the man for the job blessing bro
Most would agree that there are prevailing and overarching economic realities preventing all clubs in all leagues from being self sufficient at the moment and I know Keith has advocated for dialogue with the Pro League. That’s a pretty good starting point in my opinion. Have a good night.
Promotion/relegation is a minor part of it. The major part is the constant reliance on the state for funding every year by privately owned entities. As I remember it, Keith Look Loy joined me in very strong criticism of pro league clubs going to the government and not working to become self sufficient. And then he went to the state himself for his club.
Perhaps I’m the only weirdo who sees that as hypocritical.
Oh well. ♀️
Nope you not… but i gave up and stopped commenting …. too much nonsense around…
That’s a very fair point Chabeth. It also is a bit unfair and not an equal playing field because some other Clubs are state entities as well [e.g. UTT/Police/Army] who get their registration fee covered and not dependent on sponsorship/fund raising.
If you knew all the facts about how long the Club has been requesting funding and what they have been requesting funding for then maybe you will also understand that the timing of whatever funding the state chooses to give to any academy, who is serious about youth development, is entirely beyond any of our control.
#sewingwithwrongthread
Steups. If you think it’s wrong for the government to be giving state funds to private football clubs habitually then you think it’s wrong. It’s not wrong when other people get and right when you get.
And the money was specifically to pay the super league participation fee. So miss me with your nonsense.
And Nicholas, I understand about the army/police issue. It’s the same issue in the pro league and that did not stop Keith Look Loy from condemning other club owners from taking state funds etc etc.
I notice you said habitually so I’m wondering about the nonsense you speak of. But that’s ok I hear you loud and clear.
It’s about the Rottweiler, the animal waiting to attack anyone who opposes him… but I’m not gonna get into any argument tonight all I ask is that you guys remember this discussion… it is inevitable… well unless counselling is sought… smh
Is “the model” just about money? I believe it’s also about promotion and relegation and other elements missing from the Pro League, but I could be wrong.
Football is in a sorry sorry state…what can I say… all these retirees just looking for another avenue to take what they cud get as if they dud not get enough under Jack while keeping their tails between their legs now all of a sudden they have integrity… well for the record integrity is EARNED… but I wait when he unleashes the beast in him…
And if someone is blasting the model of the pro league and the state giving money to privately owned entities, why would you advocate for another bunch in a similar position to get state funding as well?
Well then Brian Jordan, you weren’t involved in the same threads as I was.
Funny enough, I never saw anyone in Super League blast the Pro League in a vacuum. I saw a question raised many times as to why support the Pro League and not the Super League and I agreed with that premise. That is, both leagues should be supported similarly financially.
I can’t with you all anymore. I mean people come in here on the daily and blast DJW and Tim Kee before him but here we have super league clubs voting for someone who was constantly ranting against the pro league and that league taking money from the state but then in a most hypocritical move had the state pay his club’s 40k, or 45k or whatever it was fee for super league participation.
I seriously don’t get you all. And I’m starting to think you all just criticise people when they’re not your friends and don’t really stand on principle.
Steups. You all not serious about life nah.
Congratulations to Keith Look Loy and his team! Best of luck in taking the Super League upwards and onwards!!!
Congrats to the victorious slate! Time to get to work now..