PITT STOP: Former judge rules on West Indies cricket case of Bravo vs Cameron

Letters to the Editor Tuesday 4 April 2017 Cricket, Volley 131 Comments

It cannot be in the best interests of West Indies cricket to persist in the exclusion of Darren Bravo.

The younger Bravo has again been excluded from the West Indian ODI team. There is no reason to doubt that his exclusion is a result of the tweet he made on learning of his demotion, as far as remuneration is concerned, in the regional team.

Photo: West Indies batsman Darren Bravo (right) raises his bat and helmet to celebrate a century against Pakistan as team captain Jason Holder (back) and Pakistani bowler Mohammad Amir look on during the final day of the first day-night Test between Pakistan and the West Indies at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the Gulf Emirate on 17 October 2016. (Copyright AFP 2017/Aamir Qureshi)
Photo: West Indies batsman Darren Bravo (right) raises his bat and helmet to celebrate a century against Pakistan as team captain Jason Holder (back) and Pakistani bowler Mohammad Amir look on during the final day of the first day-night Test between Pakistan and the West Indies at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the Gulf Emirate on 17 October 2016.
(Copyright AFP 2017/Aamir Qureshi)

In his tweet, he was rude, perhaps even abusive of the president of the WICB. It is clear that his tweet was the product of anger that was, at least in part, spawned by what he believed to have been the President’s confusion as to the category in which he was at the time the decision was made.

It is also a fair inference that Bravo has not offered a satisfactory apology to the President or to the WICB.

In deciding what is an appropriate punishment for Bravo’s offence, it is not only fair but customary to examine other statements he has made or actions he has taken that would provide a fuller assessment of his character.

One rather notable piece of evidence about Darren’s character that is obviously very relevant is the decision taken some time ago by him to reject opportunities—likely lucrative—to play the shortest form of the game (20-over cricket) in order to concentrate his attention on the longer forms of the game (50-over and Test matches).

In both these areas, considered more prestigious from the region’s perspective, the West Indian Teams’ performance has been worse than in the shortest form.

It is relatively easy to pass judgment when the person being judged is of unambiguously bad character and the conduct involved is clearly abhorrent. Few cases, however, fall into those categories.

Photo: West Indies batsman Darren Bravo (centre) prepares to play a shot on the second day of the second Test between Pakistan and West Indies at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on 22 October 2016. (Copyright AFP 2017/Aamir Qureshi)
Photo: West Indies batsman Darren Bravo (centre) prepares to play a shot on the second day of the second Test between Pakistan and West Indies at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on 22 October 2016.
(Copyright AFP 2017/Aamir Qureshi)

Here the WICB is called upon to make the kind of decision that requires the assessment of an angry outburst of a young man who has, in the past, demonstrated an exceptional willingness to sacrifice his personal financial and, indeed, emotional interests for the benefit of the region.

It is also important that the region, for any number of reasons, has a limited supply of quality players. Nor can we ignore the fact that Darren is arguably the best batsman in the region, which has a really painful recent record of poor performances and that he already holds the record for the most “Test” runs of any West Indian cricketer ever away from home.

I think it bears repetition: It cannot be in the best interests of West Indies cricket to persist in the exclusion of Darren Bravo.

Photo: West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) president Dave Cameron during a function at WIPA's office in Jamaica in 2014. (Courtesy WIPA)
Photo: West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) president Dave Cameron during a function at WIPA’s office in Jamaica in 2014.
(Courtesy WIPA)

131 comments

Older Comments
  1. Keith Dulal
    Tuesday 11 April 2017 at 1:14 am

    So Mr Darren bravo called David Cameron an asshole welll he eh wrong the man is ah total c..t he and his bunch of merry men have West Indies cricket where it is with their bullish attitude towards the regional players and unless the government off the region step and put him out of the wicb West Indies cricket will continue to be at the bottom of the world

    Reply
  2. Anthony Ramcharan
    Tuesday 11 April 2017 at 1:08 am

    Totally agree with the judge’s ruling.

    Reply
  3. Iftikar Hosein
    Tuesday 11 April 2017 at 12:46 am

    Go make your money in Ipl bro. To ass with idiots.

    Reply
  4. Winston Chindra
    Monday 10 April 2017 at 10:05 pm

    David Cameron should play on the WI team in place of Darren Bravo

    Reply
  5. Dale Ramsundar
    Monday 10 April 2017 at 7:47 pm

    The problem with West Indies is the WICB

    Reply
  6. Robbie Latchman
    Friday 7 April 2017 at 11:57 pm

    Cameron look is the Trinidadians who make run today same ppl you fighting down

    Reply
  7. Ryan Lalsingh
    Friday 7 April 2017 at 4:38 pm

    The WICB is like a runaway train. Regional governments and territorial boards need to withhold their finances, resources and support until the WICB becomes more transparent and accountable.

    Reply
  8. Barry Telesford
    Friday 7 April 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Trinidad stop wasting your time just pull out.

    Reply
  9. Jehangir Kadir
    Friday 7 April 2017 at 3:07 am

    Why is cameron still in wicb? He came out speaking against bravo in the media. Bravo responded. Get past it. We dont want to see cameron bat.

    Reply
