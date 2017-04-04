PITT STOP: Former judge rules on West Indies cricket case of Bravo vs Cameron

It cannot be in the best interests of West Indies cricket to persist in the exclusion of Darren Bravo.

The younger Bravo has again been excluded from the West Indian ODI team. There is no reason to doubt that his exclusion is a result of the tweet he made on learning of his demotion, as far as remuneration is concerned, in the regional team.

In his tweet, he was rude, perhaps even abusive of the president of the WICB. It is clear that his tweet was the product of anger that was, at least in part, spawned by what he believed to have been the President’s confusion as to the category in which he was at the time the decision was made.

It is also a fair inference that Bravo has not offered a satisfactory apology to the President or to the WICB.

In deciding what is an appropriate punishment for Bravo’s offence, it is not only fair but customary to examine other statements he has made or actions he has taken that would provide a fuller assessment of his character.

One rather notable piece of evidence about Darren’s character that is obviously very relevant is the decision taken some time ago by him to reject opportunities—likely lucrative—to play the shortest form of the game (20-over cricket) in order to concentrate his attention on the longer forms of the game (50-over and Test matches).

In both these areas, considered more prestigious from the region’s perspective, the West Indian Teams’ performance has been worse than in the shortest form.

It is relatively easy to pass judgment when the person being judged is of unambiguously bad character and the conduct involved is clearly abhorrent. Few cases, however, fall into those categories.

Here the WICB is called upon to make the kind of decision that requires the assessment of an angry outburst of a young man who has, in the past, demonstrated an exceptional willingness to sacrifice his personal financial and, indeed, emotional interests for the benefit of the region.

It is also important that the region, for any number of reasons, has a limited supply of quality players. Nor can we ignore the fact that Darren is arguably the best batsman in the region, which has a really painful recent record of poor performances and that he already holds the record for the most “Test” runs of any West Indian cricketer ever away from home.

