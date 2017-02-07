TTFA: The Super League is not duly constituted yet! TTSL process still ongoing…

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) wishes to place on record the following, in relation to requests submitted by the proposed Trinidad and Tobago Super League (TTSL):

Correspondences received from the proposed TTSL were entered into the formal record for deliberation by the Board in its statutory meeting on 18 January 2017.

As a result of these deliberations, the Board mandated the General Secretariat to respond to representatives of the proposed TTSL as follows:

The TTFA’s Board fully supports the initiative taken by the current clubs playing in the National Super League to appoint an interim committee to manage this competition. However at the time of its initial submission, the proposed TTSL’s interim committee prematurely applied for membership, since, the National Super League has been, and still is, a TTFA competition whose operations are outsourced.

Moreover, pursuant to the TTFA’s constitution, the proposed TTSL must first become a duly constituted body governed by a constitution approved by the TTFA.

To be recognised as a duly constituted body governed by a constitution approved by the TTFA, the proposed TTSL needs to submit correspondence to the General Secretariat of the TTFA, enclosing a hard copy of the its proposed constitution and requesting that the same be ratified by the TTFA.

Should the General Secretariat of the TTFA receive the proposed TTSL’s constitution, a request will be made to include an application for membership as an Agenda item on the next permissible statutory Board meeting.

As an approved Agenda item, the proposed TTSL’s constitution will be reviewed and subsequently returned for ratification and adoption, including changes—if any—by the current clubs playing in the National Super League.

In consultation with the TTFA, the proposed TTSL will convene special meetings of the current clubs playing in the National Super League to adopt the proposed constitution and hold elections pursuant to same.

Providing that the constitution is adopted and elections are called to fill all positions identified by its constitution, the proposed TTSL will then become a duly constituted body that can apply to the TTFA for membership.

As a duly constituted body submitting for furtherance on its application for membership, the General Secretariat of the TTFA will request that the said matter be included as an Agenda item on the next permissible statutory Board meeting for deliberation.

As an approved Agenda item, the Board of the TTFA will consider the proposed TTSL’s application for membership in its entirety before a vote is taken.

Should the vote be in support of the proposed TTSL application for membership, and pursuant with Article 9.1 of the TTFA’s constitution, an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) needs to be called, guided by Article 29.1 of the TTFA’s constitution, to facilitate deliberation by the TTFA’s General Meeting Delegates.

Conscious of the extensive nature of the process previously outlined, the Board of the TTFA committed a subcommittee, as well as the General Secretariat, to engage the proposed TTSL representatives in discourse and activities that will allow this membership application to be processed in the shortest possible time.

The representatives of the proposed TTSL have since positively responded to the advice relayed, specific to the application for membership process by submitting their constitution on 26 January 2017, and have accepted the Board’s gesture to meet with the subcommittee designated by the Board.

By all foreseeable projections, the subcommittee of the TTFA’s Board and the representatives of the proposed TTSL will meet prior to the next scheduled statutory meeting of the FA’s Board on 15 February 2017.

The TTFA trusts that this release clearly articulates its position and the activities required to process the proposed TTSL’s admission application while providing updates consistent with maintaining and further developing a professional relationship with our stakeholders.

Editor’s Note: TTSL interim president Keith Look Loy said that he expects his body’s application for TTFA membership to be approved on 18 February 2017 at an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Association.