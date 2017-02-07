Rowley in Leggings: Live Wire considers PM’s advice on spotting murderers

When you have just finished sermonising, in the wake of a murdered young woman, and the first person to offer you a “thumbs up” is ex-Port of Spain Mayor Raymond Tim Kee… Maybe you didn’t appeal to the target audience you had in mind.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley began his public speaking tour entitled “14 Conversations with the Prime Minister”—the adjective ‘condescending’ is understood—at the Maloney Shopping Centre last night where he suggested that victims of domestic violence need to take a good hard look at themselves in the mirror.

Presumably through swollen eyes.

“You call on the Prime Minister to do something about crime: I’m not in your bedroom, I’m not in your choice of men. You have a responsibility to determine who you associate with and know when to get out and the State will try to help.”

Maybe PSA boss Watson Duke should call Keithos as an expert witness if his own alleged sexual misconduct matter reaches to the High Court.

It was like “Life in Leggings” for misogynists—and clearly delivered by a man who forgot that his own temperament has been compared to that of a Rottweiler and raging bull. Considering Rowley’s own past indiscretions with tea cups, would his family have themselves to blame if he hits someone with a saucer around the dinner table?

But then, arguably, Keithos was following the same line of thought as when he bouffed citizens for expecting the Government to improve their living conditions from taxpayers’ dollars and insisted they fend for themselves.

Murders, Keithos implied, start with the poor judgment of the murder victim. Why else would a murder victim associate with a murderer other than if they want to be murdered? It kinda makes sense if you don’t think about it.

Or, to use his logic in another setting, should the homeowner shoulder blame for not making his house burglar proof if a thief gets in?

The Prime Minister is clearly on a roll. The problem is he is going downhill. No doubt, he has acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams for company in that race to the bottom.

As always, the Prime Minister’s supporters begged citizens to look past his ‘in-eloquence’—or ‘alternative manners’—for a grain of sensibility in his comments.

But just how do you know the man who gave you a ‘sweet eye’ at a party or on the maxi stand is a murderer if he hasn’t actually murdered anybody yet? Is Keithos giving dating tips now? And what is his fascination with the bedrooms of strange women?

Based on the prevailing mood of anxiety, Mr Live Wire feels compelled to publish a survival dossier with warning signs that a potential murderer or abuser is in your midst:

Arms: Murderers find these very handy in grabbing, subduing or attacking victims;

Testicles: Rapists are rarely spotted without them;

Legs: Great for getaways and can also be used as weapons;

Head: These are often used to devise murderous schemes or, in the case of mindless political fanatics, to headbutt victims.

So your best chance of safety in these perilous times is to surround yourself with headless people who have no balls, cannot grasp anything happening around them and are incapable of standing on their own two feet.

No doubt, Keithos has chosen his Cabinet wisely then.

Soca artist Bunji Garlin took a notably different stance to his Prime Minister:

“We need to teach some of them males to be men too. Let us defend the women. Nobody say it is going to be easy [but] it’s our women, we have to defend them. If you going out the road and you see a man roughing up a woman in the public… Soldier, rally and get help, because that woman could die right there.”

Garlin gets it. And that from a young man who puts on a mask and goes to work in an alcohol-laced, sexually-charged, adult-only environment.

But then even soca fetes are conducted on a higher moral plane than Parliament these days. Hands up if you think Gerald Ramdeen or Darryl Smith could get past the screening process at some of today’s all-inclusive parties.

In the midst of the furore, President Anthony Carmona is probably relaxing with a glass of presidential wine. Nobody is studying him and his nani right now.