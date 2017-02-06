Letter to Editor: Mr CoP, if this murder rate does not scream ‘crisis’ then what does?!

“If 63-plus murders, combined with a number of persons missing, in a population of 1.4M does not constitute a crisis—as understood by your goodly self as head of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS)—what does?
“What will it take to recognise that this nation is in crisis? Would 100 murders a month do, or would it require, say, 500?”
The following Letter to the Editor on the current murder rate and acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams’ response to the same was submitted to Wired868 by Rudy Chato Paul, Sr:
From conversations with colleagues, friends, associates, family members and even total strangers, it has become quite clear that I am not the only one bothered when persons in positions of authority, people whom we would usually think are at least semi-intelligent, insult the intelligence of us lesser mortals, thereby showing their true colours—intentionally or otherwise.
While we have practically grown used to this level of disrespect from such persons over the years, elected and selected, there appears to have been a brazen, concerted effort recently to ‘turn up the heat’—especially since this year began where we have seen a deadly increase in the murder rate, despite all ‘the prayers offered.’
One such example is where the Ag CoP tells us, with his usual poker face, that: ‘This nation is not in crisis.’
My question Mr CoP, Sir, is this: What will it take to recognise that this nation is in crisis?
This comes when we also learn that T&T is one of the ‘biggest spenders’ on crime. One cannot help but wonder about the numerous crime plans over the years, ranging from ‘Anacaonda’ to the present. And where exactly has this money been spent? Was it on outfitting police stations with A/C?
Such callous remarks are extremely dangerous, especially coming from the head of the dysfunctional organisation known as the TTPS, and signals a message to subordinates that despite the mayhem, all is acceptable, if not okay.
Ironically, Mr CoP recently sent a couple divisional heads packing for their lack of performance, citing the rational that criminal behaviour under their respective jurisdictions was quite unacceptable. So it appears that although criminal behaviour is unacceptable, we are not yet in crisis mode.
It’s heart wrenching, to say the least, each day to pick up the newspapers littered with nothing but reports of criminal behaviour and with pictures of bright, yellow ribbons screaming ‘CRIME SCENE.’
Meanwhile, the rest of us are expected to go about, seeking our daily bread, in this same space, which, not so long ago, was referred to as ‘paradise.’ But as the phrase consistent with the season tells us: ‘We jamming still.’
The psyche of our people are battered with horror stories of lifeless bodies, some with missing heads and arms. Add to the murderous rage, our thoroughfares are also littered with bodies, laying for hours awaiting the arrival of the DMO to tell us what we all know: that they are dead. The further indignities victims’ families are forced to experience are painful and no one should have to go through such experiences.
The conversations across this landscape has long been dominated by the atrociousness and brazenness where a handful of individuals engaged in criminal activities manage to hold an entire nation hostage. And where many of us are no longer living in fear, but more like surviving—sitting ducks; awaiting our number.
Meanwhile, back at the ranch, the detection rate of murder is a crime in and of itself. And while it is comforting to some of my colleagues that Mr CoP’s name has never been called in any of the numerous scandals or corruption stories which plague this our native land, he cannot remain unscathed.
The buck must stop someplace. The blame-game has outlived its usefulness in an environment dominated by social media, which has made everyone an unofficial reporter.
For the TTPS to continue to operate in its ‘back in times’ mode is unacceptable. Blaming a nation for not cooperating with the TTPS is worse if the heads fail to understand why citizens refuse to cooperate with them.
Mr CoP perhaps you should know that the one word sums up the relationship between the police and citizens is ‘trust.’ Perhaps I should say lack of trust.
No amount of money spent by either the government or the TTPS can purchase it!
Everybody agrees that in order to reduce crime at all levels the syndicate must be broken and jailed. Then why does the govt still insist on pussyfooting. Are they afraid that they will be out of office one day and may be dealth with ? It’s either they were elected to deal with the cows or drink milk . Which is it ?
Talk dat ish after Carnival. Right now We Doh Business.
I have asked this question many times. If this is not a crisis then what is?
When will the citizens rise up and demand that all Parliamentarians and stakeholders acts as a unified body to show the criminals we are making a concerted effort to deal with the crime. No calling on the government to act alone makes any sense. The politicking appears to be working for someone(s), This is 40 years in the making that has come home to roost. This is not only drug related, but domestic violence and simply angry people. So many things are wrong, but has been long time coming. We are reaping what successive government more so a nation has sown I continue to pray for my nation. When a nation moves away from God , this is the consequence. When Man stops prayer in schools and turn to his own idols, he grieved the Lord’s heart. Greed and corruption reign supreme, now everyone want’s miracle from the government. Typical reactionary solutions. Since when hanging is a deterrent? Whats our problem? Always plasters on sores, not the root of the problem. White collar criminals free but black criminals killing each other. What is our responsibility ?
“What is joke fuh CoP Williams is death fuh Asami and Shannon and dem”!
Crisis for Williams is when they come for he and he family
As VS would say, Stephen Williams has to paddle his own canoe.
The incompetence around him in other sectors does not excuse his incompetence.
If the police were detaining people who were getting off because of the corruption or failures of the judicial system, then that is one thing. But he isn’t.
How is the police helping right now?
Stephen Williams ent the only one who should go. But he is certainly on that list of people who should go and graze in the pastures.
I’m beginning to think that the CoP views crime from an alternative facts perspective…
Why are we coming down on the acting com. Of police Mr Williams after all the man acting and what do actors do just act a role that the rehearse for.
Well he ent acting to well so employ a next actor. We want one that will win an Oscar. While you getting rid of him take Dillon, Rowley and de whole bunch of them. Total waste of time.
Having clueless persons forming this government to govern this country is a major crisis
The whole country could get kill!!! We go party!!! We jamming still, we jamming still…
Once Williams alive there’s no crisis
Mel Lissa once all the politicians alive there’s no crisis, once the nations money is flowing into their off shore accounts there is no crisis lol
I was going to joke that there has been a huge drain on the financial resources of TTPS due to the large increase of use of yellow crime scene tape! Then I realized that this is, indeed, a factor. Every murder investigation will eat up money that should be spent on crime prevention. Therefore, we’re in a downward spiral. The more crime, the less money we have to fight it. Somehow we must turn this around. Maybe we should have a limited SOE just so we can break that cycle. But only if there is a plan at the end of it so that the resources are correctly spent.
Kevin that’s the point there’s NO plan. What’s worst is that the citizens can’t figure out where the start. The average citizen says the same thing “fire the police commissioner”. Very few speak about creating a different national security system and process. Last week I went back through several older posts and the point about a different criminal justice system and process was mentioned once. NO PLAN and we like that there isn’t a plan
Brian Harry to be honest, the whole system needs to be replaced. Many of the problems are the people inside the system. I really believe this can only be accomplished by bringing people from outside.
I think we have people here with the capability to do it. They just need the respect necessary.
Kevin Harrison Quite right you are Kevin. It’s always an inside job.
Why not ask who’s responsible for evaluating the Chief Justice, minister of national security, national security council and all the other state and parastatal organizations that are responsible for the decay of social systems which is where crime originates and criminals are created. By the time police gets involved the crime has already been committed. They don’t get involved before. The DPP is a deadbeat look at how long it takes for warrants of arrest to be provided. The police has a big role but that’s not where it starts – they are one piece of the puzzle and unfortunately they are the piece at the end nit the beginning. So when we get a new one who’s good crime will sow???? Hmmmmm. Really?
Because the police are the first responders to reported criminal activity. The DPP’s office is underfunded and understaffed, so is the Forensic Science Center diminishing their capacity to handle the workloads they are tasked with. Sometimes I prefer to ask a series of simple questions in order to better comprehend complex problems.
Vernal Damion Cadogan i agree there but by the time they respond the damage is done. I want to see a system wide fix that begins to address the deeper causative influences. We not in disagreement but I don’t see a different commissioner getting better results
I am always at a loss to understand why the population fails to realize that we do have first responders and they’re called the POLICE; whose motto is “To Protect and Serve.” You know that we are in partisan land when the CoP makes a statement to the effect that “We’re not in a crisis” and people see subliminal messages in there to blame the government. We have had protests over dying persons (females) yet no one is marching in the streets asking the TTPS or its head to do their job or demit office. Clearly, it is easier to blame the politician, as ineffectual as they can be, for everything and let those who have the mandate to protect and serve off the hook.
Who is responsible for evaluating the CoP, the CoP?