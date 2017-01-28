Pro League result: Hector strikes as W Connection keep pressure on Central FC

Trinidad and Tobago international midfielder Hughtun Hector came off the bench to grab the match winner as DIRECTV W Connection edged San Juan Jabloteh 1-0 last night at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

The result keeps the pressure on Pro League leaders and defending champions, Central FC, who face St Ann’s Rangers from 3.30pm today at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar.

Jabloteh had two ex-Central players in their line-up as Javon Sample started in goal while former National Under-20 attacker Kadeem Corbin came off the bench. But, in the end, they could not keep out Hector who struck with a volleyed shot to settle the contest.

In the opening contest of yesterday’s Couva double header, Akeem Roach moved atop the scoring charts with a goal on either side of the halftime interval as Club Sando edged Point Fortin Civic 3-2.

Presentation College (San Fernando) schoolboy Darnell Hospedales scored his fourth goal in two matches for Civic to equalise at one point. But Roach’s eleventh goal of the season settled the affair in the 65th minute.

The speedy winger-cum-forward is chasing his first Pro League scoring title and is two goals clear of Devorn Jorsling (Defence Force), Jerrel Britto (Ma Pau Stars) and Dimitrie Apai (W Connection).

Roach and Apai have one game left this season while Jorsling has two.

Britto is not expected to play again this term as he left yesterday for Honduras and a professional contract with Club Deportivo Honduras de El Progreso.

Defence Force meet Police FC from 3.30pm today at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella while Morvant Caledonia United and Ma Pau Stars battle tomorrow from 3.30pm at the Larry Gomes Stadium.

Central are chasing history as they can become the first team to win three successive Pro League titles if they defeat Rangers today and Jabloteh next week.

Pro League results

(Friday 27 January)

Club Sando 3 (Kevon Piper 23, Akeem Roach 25, 65), Point Fortin Civic 2 (OG 34, Darnell Hospedales 45) at Ato Boldon Stadium;

W Connection 1 (Hughtun Hector 56), San Juan Jabloteh 0 at Ato Boldon Stadium;

Upcoming fixtures

(Saturday 28 January)

St Ann’s Rangers v Central FC, 3.30pm, Larry Gomes Stadium;

Police FC v Defence Force, 3.30pm, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

(Sunday 29 January)

Morvant Caledonia Utd v Ma Pau Stars, 3.30pm, Larry Gomes Stadium;

Standings (Tabulated as Won-Drawn-Lost-Goals For-Goals Against-Points)

W Connection 17-14-1-2-48–13-43

Central FC 16-13-2-1-34-14-41

S/Juan Jabloteh 17-9-2-6-32-22-29

Ma Pau Stars 16-7-4-5-31-27-25

Club Sando 17-7-3-7-30-31-24

Defence Force 16-6-2-8-23-27-20

Police FC 16-4-4-8-32-33-16

S/A Rangers 16-4-4-8-20-30-16

M’vt Caledonia 16-2-5-9-18-29-11

Point Fortin 17-1-3-13-17–59-6