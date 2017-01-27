The Sport Ministry’s chilling secret; Live Wire puts a hand on Minister Heavy-D Smith

First, the good news. Diego Martin Central MP Darryl Smith apparently has a firm grip on his staff at the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs.
At first glance, the image of Minister Heavy D putting his hand on an employee from the communication department seemed like a throwback to the ‘good old inappropriate days’ when a woman’s primary role in the office—as far as under-sexed male bosses were concerned—was somewhere between eye candy and a walking target for sexual innuendos and advances.
Or to paraphrase a certain president: Make the Sport Ministry great again!
Mr Live Wire cannot confirm that Dr Rolph Balgobin has applied to be Sport Company chairman. Or that PSA leader Watson Duke said: “That looks fine to me… but send me more photos, just to be sure!”
But beyond the potential issue of Minister Big and Sexy fondling a female employee like a box of popcorn chicken, lies something far more chilling.
Is Smith housing more than yesterday’s buffet beneath his portly exterior?
Mr Live Wire has received emails which suggest that the Sport Minister might be battling with multiple personality disorder, which is allegedly having a deleterious impact on his government position and interfering with the performance of his staff.
At 11.24am on Friday 9 September 2016, a letter was dispatched from Smith’s Gmail account as Diego Martin Regional Corporation chairman to Kate Balthazar’s Yahoo in-box.
Incidentally, Smith resigned as Diego Martin Regional Corporation chairman on 8 September 2015, since he cannot be MP and regional chairman.
In the exchange, Smith appeared to be seeking editorial assistance for a letter from Smith, who described himself as one of Smith’s “worst critics” but noted that he had since been “silenced” by Smith’s sterling work as work.
“I now have to eat humble pie and congratulate you on a job well done.”
It was enough to make a psychiatrist giddy.
Balthazar responded in exactly 42 minutes with the word: “Edited.”
There were two notable headings in the letter. One read: “Letter to the Editor” and the other was: “I apologise to Diego Martin Central MP Darryl Smith.”
Was this bizarre e-mail proof that Smith was an amalgam of three different personalities in one body—each weighing 170 pounds?
Or—and this theory is a bit ridiculous, so bear with me—was Smith asking his employee at the Sport Ministry to help him hoodwink the media and, by extension, the general public by pretending to be his own “worst critic” who was since converted by his own brilliant management and hard work?
The irony that the two appeared to be creating a false document about his supposedly remarkable work ethic during office hours was delicious. But, apparently, not as tasty as that humble pie.
On Saturday 10 September 2016, Balthazar—or whoever handled her Yahoo account—sent a follow-up email, which explained that: “I made further changes that its [sic] more realistic.”
The Sport Minister’s initial reference to eating humble pie was now deleted. Duh. Even Smith’s multiple personalities appear to all be obsessed with snack time.
Presumably, role-playing at the Smith household is more likely to involve someone wearing a chef’s apron than a g-string.
The letter to the editor went on to praise Smith for: singled handedly stopping flooding in Diego Martin, buying books, shoes and football boots for youths in the constituency as well as granting them scholarships to the United States, providing free dental, eye and general health examinations for constituents, personally cleaning up the Diego Martin River, and seeing hundreds of constituents weekly at his office, all while playing cricket and football with youths on a daily basis.
Sadly, Smith has apparently not eradicated hunger, crime and poverty in Diego Martin Central or cured cancer just yet. But then that was just his list of accomplishments in year one, so perhaps we should be patient.
Just how many personalities would the big fellah need to get all of that work done anyway?
Devout family man, conscientious Sport Minister, self-avowed critic of the same Sport Minister, hardworking MP, princess enthusiast, environmentalist, sportsman, specialist ribbon cutter, philanthropist, author, corporation chairman, cheeky playboy, loving boss…
Maybe M Night Shyamalan should recast the lead character for his psycho-thriller “Split”, which is about a male kidnapper with multiple personalities and a murderous temper.
Or, maybe, Smith should just split.
Editor’s Note: A photographer showed how the image could be manipulated to remove Sport Minister Darryl Smith’s hand from Kate Balthazar’s rear end. Ironically, the photoshopped image is being passed off now by Smith’s supporters as the original.
Aye ppl getting murdered daily in our country, ppl missing daily in this country. ..our children are going astray!! And this shit got our attention(seriously? ) that right there is nobody business cause she didn’t object to it ( if it’s true ) if she did then it would surely be a call for concern. ..that’s just my opinion. …but ppl focus on the real frightening situation our country is in at…just saying
Ne touche pas
Sans the hand on bumper–was done in jest by one photographer?! That’s NO joke FOOL!! People’s Character are at STAKE in this Republic of OURS, where EVERYONE knows YOUR name! Have You Considered The Young Lady’s Reputation And What Damage You Must Have Done?!! YOU JACKASS!!!!
What chilling secret?! Firstly, the picture is not AUTHENTIC, it was PHOTOSHOPPED! Secondly, is it WRONG or UNHOLY to be attracted to someone in your ENVIRONMENT?! Truly, are WE any DIFFERENT?!! The picture was stolen and published without the parties consent AND that should be REASON enough for US to be DEEPLY Concerned!! People’s CHARACTER is SACROSANCT and MUST NOT BE MALICIOUSLY MALIGNED for CHEAP PUBLICITY!! To Think Of It, THE PICTURE IS INDEED A DAMN NICE PHOTO😊👍
And you were there!
What a mash-up. Spoiler’s calypso, Himself told himself and Mr Big Stuff. Who do you think he is? More, who does he think he is?
he has gold in his hand
Daryl “Diego Maradonna” Smith. He handles matters
Lol. We desperately need a political scandal these days. I won’t lie , I find it boring too.
People.doh learn.nah… if I’m a minister I eh close to no oman in no photo…no friendly kiss.. nutin…let them call meh rude and unfriendly
You people should take up a hobby or a sport or something. This shit is of interest to you? I bet N O B O D Y. E L S E I N. T H E. W H O L E. O F. T R I N I D A D. A N D. T O B A G O. think so. You people have nothing to do and a whole lot of time to do it in.
As wrong as the photo is, shouldn’t there be some kind of sensitization training for ppl holding public office? I have seen pictures where officials hugging, kissing etc and the recipient looks uncomfortable (granted, this intimacy is not the norm). Keep in mind everyone has different concepts of personal space too. And if it’s the Minister, to whom do you complain if a situation is uncomfortable and your job entails close interaction. These are just theoretical questions.
Be interesting to see when she brings a claim of sexual harassment
*if* not so?
when/if, yes
A case can be made for many persons in positions of power and influence, the question is, if any inappropriate workplace relations take place, is it consensual? Policies need to be updated so disciplinary action can be taken against ppl who engage in such practices. When situations like that take place, they can create an uncomfortable workplace.
One thing methinks will not happen in this instance is a sexual harassment claim 😒😒
Lol. Methinks you’re right Nicole.
Split is a good movie you people should check it out
I plan to… So no spoilers please! Lol
Could have been an accident. Optical illusion. 😒
Bout more than photo though.
👎
But even the “real photo” looks too cozy and intimate for “coworkers”. 0_0
Cheups
His focus should be on losing weight isnt he d minister. Of sport does he look like he is exercising or is it just his hands that is excercising
It is bumper season after all .
😂😂
^^^^ “The hand of God!” perhaps?
Toni did you read the caption on it?
Ok then
i saw it
Ramsingh Sharma the village ram from Diego.
Darryl better step down. The shit about to get thicker.
Toni NotDauthor Morrison you just posted a photoshopped image. See photo posted higher in thread.
“Even Smith’s multiple personalities appear to all be obsessed with snack time.”
K, slightly offensive to innocent snack enthusiasts like myself but LOL.
Lol. I hear that.
Take win.. lmao
Lasana Liburd, sometimes, this is the only way that certain stories can be told. Good job.
If people read carefully all the same eh. Sigh.
Talk to the hand.
Melville Foster 😂😂😂😂😂
😂😂😂😂
Melville has to write some of my headlines yes! 😂😂😂
This bachannal is way ti long and drawn out and got me more confused then anything. Can someone just give me the meat and potatoes to this story.
Thank you. .
Alternative News
Aye !allyuh doh miss nothing nah, ahahahahahah. Trinis boi! and still no witnesses for crime detection eh! ahahahaha
Only Moses had a firm grip on his Staff.All others play it by ear.
Hahaha
I knew it was fake.It only have room in a photo for MP Darryl Smith..
Hahahahahah!
Hey, the hand of Darryl is as real as the hand of Diego far as I know.
Mr Melville Foster anywhere I read your comment I go into a laughing fitz. Stop it 😂😂
Thank You,Jamilia.
Your welcome Melville Foster
I got confused just reading this
Me tooooo
Shipping & handling
*Corporation*
He’s a one arm bandit? I saw the original photo last week with the story and rhought that was his wife..hhmm
No Smithy.
I saw this photo and a hint of this and thought that was his wife..but anyway..
I’m sensing an implosion in the not to distant future
She is fine but ….yeah that hand def needs some readjustment or maybe he thought he was resting it on a couch lol
Lol. A lot more to the true story than that though.
Is he married?
He is. But there is more than that still.
Ah. And I know his wife well. I shall not post to my wall, to prevent ‘issues’.
She has already seen this pic 100 times over Jeremy! Lol
I know eh, but I eh want her to know I see it, lol
Ummmm. Tres confused!!!! 😩😩
Oh gorm. Sorry. What to clear up?
Is not u nah. D story make mih head spin!!
Oh. Lol