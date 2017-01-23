Police can’t stop Roach as Club Sando climb to fifth; Central can regain lead tomorrow

Rookie Trinidad and Tobago international Akeem Roach served further notice of his talent with a double strike yesterday evening as Club Sando outgunned Police FC 4-2 at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar.

The result saw Sando leapfrog Defence Force to fifth spot—albeit with a game in hand—while Police stayed seventh with just goal difference separating the “Lawmen” from St Ann’s Rangers.

Only one team this season, W Connection (47), have scored more than Police’s 32 Pro League goals. The problem is only Point Fortin Civic (56) have conceded more than their 33 goals against.

Twice, coach Richard Hood’s troops led through forward Jameel Perry and then defender Jibri McDavid. But Roach’s brace plus items from Kemuel Rivers and Kevon Piper saw Sando ease to victory.

Tomorrow’s contest between defending champions Central FC and Defence Force should be much relevant to the title chase, though. Central trail current leaders, Connection, by two points but can set that right from 6pm at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

The Army/Coast Guard combination are on a three-match winless streak and should face a spritely Central outfit after the “Couva Sharks” collected three points on Saturday without the inconvenience of playing.

Table proppers Point Fortin Civic were almost an hour late for their contest against Central at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar and, as a result, the defending champions were awarded a three goal win.

It should at least be more taxing than that in Couva tomorrow for the Sharks who are aiming to become the first team in the Pro League’s history to win three consecutive league titles.

Pro League results

(Friday 20 January)

Morvant Caledonia Utd 0, W Connection 3 (Jamal Charles 50, Jelani Peters 52, Hughtun Hector 82) at Hasely Crawford Stadium;

St Ann’s Rangers 0, San Juan Jabloteh 5 (Jamal Gay 10, Keyon Edwards 28, Nathan Lewis 37, 68, Aaquil Campbell 89) at Ato Boldon Stadium;

Ma Pau Stars 2 (Kerry Baptiste 56, Jason Scotland 83), Defence Force 0 at Ato Boldon Stadium;

(Saturday 21 January)

Central FC 3, Point Fortin Civic 0 at Larry Gomes Stadium;

*—Central won by default;

(Sunday 22 January)

Police FC 2 (Jameel Perry 16, Jibri McDavid 26), Club Sando 4 (Akeem Roach 21, 31, Kemuel Rivers 62, Kevon Piper 65) at Larry Gomes Stadium;

Upcoming fixtures

(Tuesday 24 January)

Defence Force vs Central FC, 6pm, Ato Boldon Stadium.

Standings (Tabulated as Won-Drawn-Lost-Goals For-Goals Against-Points)

W Connection 16-13-1-2-47–13-40

Central FC 15-12-2-1-32-13-38

S/Juan Jabloteh 16-9-2-5-32-21-29

Ma Pau Stars 16-7-4-5-31-27-25

Club Sando 16-6-3-7-27-29-21

Defence Force 15-6-2-7-22-25-20

Police FC 16-4-4-8-32-33-16

S/A Rangers 16-4-4-8-20-30-16

M’vt Caledonia 16-2-5-9-18-29-11

Point Fortin 16-1-3-12-15–56-6