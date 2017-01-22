Discussion: Was the TTFA right to overrule technical committee and select Lawrence?

The technical committee of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) declared, via an internal vote, that W Connection technical director Stuart Charles-Fevrier was the best candidate to lead the Soca Warriors for the remainder of the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign and beyond.
Former Central FC and San Juan Jabloteh coach Terry Fenwick was considered the second best candidate.
However, the TTFA’s board of directors opted instead for former Everton assistant manager and World Cup 2006 defender Dennis Lawrence, who was, arguably, the technical committee’s third choice.
The board was allegedly concerned about Fevrier’s closeness to TTFA president and W Connection co-owner David John-Williams as well as whether the outspoken Fenwick, a former England World Cup defender, would be a suitable employee for the local football body.
The current TTFA board of directors comprises: David John-Williams (president), Joanne Salazar, Ewing Davis and Allan Warner (vice-presidents), Samuel Saunders (Central FA), Sherwyn Dyer (Eastern Counties Football Union), Karanjabari Williams (Northern FA), Richard Quan Chan (Southern FA), Anthony Moore (Tobago FA), Joseph Taylor (Trinidad and Tobago Football Referees Association), Sharon O’Brien (Women’s League Football), Wayne Cunningham (Eastern FA) and Dexter Skeene (TT Pro League).
The TTFA technical committee consists of: Dexter Skeene (chairman), Dr Alvin Henderson (vice-chairman), Bertille St Clair (former World Youth Cup coach), Errol Lovell (former national goalkeeper), Jinelle James (ex-national player and current administrator) and Muhammad Isa (technical director).
So should the TTFA board be commended for its initiative and bravado in voting against John-Williams’ vice-presidents and the technical committee in selecting Lawrence? Or did the directors overstep their mark by ignoring the advice of a committee specifically set up to rule on such matters?
Should the technical committee be satisfied that their advice was considered, even though it was ultimately disregarded? Or should the members of that committee feel slighted and ponder their own futures due to the board’s final decision?
Does Lawrence’s top flight experience as an assistant coach make him the safest pair of hands? Or does the fact that he has been selected over experienced head coaches suggest that overseas achievements always trumps local achievements—regardless of scale?
Give us your views:
There is definitely distrust with the tech committee and the board. The Saintfeit appointment was ultimately the straw that broke the camel’s back. Having said that the process was adhered to by the tech committee in submitting their name for the post however the board hires and the board fires so they did their job too. I do think that the tech committee should resign only because they are not allowed or so it seems to do their job without interfence from DJW.
I think the selection of Saintfiet was tainted since only DJW spoke to the candidates and then declared who was available and affordable and who wasn’t. The only person who knows whether DJW’s report back was honest or not is the president himself.
The process seemed to go the right way this time. So even though Stuart Charles-Fevrier was selected, there is no proof of interference.
Commended on this occasion
Because you liked the final choice? Is it a flawed process that happened to get the right result then?
The board of directors ultimate responsibility is to ensure that the direction of the national team is the best charted course possible. They felt that the proposed candidate was not in the best interest of facilitating a successful national team and thus overruled the technical committee.
The Board isn’t a rubber stamp. The technical committee does the due diligence and heavy lifting and reports to the board so that it can make an informed decision. No problem here.
Well said – in fact I would go even further to say that the TC should be responsible for identifying, screening, and proposing their their two candidates, unranked to the board. The board should then be responsible for doing the final interviews, selection, and contract negotiations. Ideally the president should handle the contract negotiations once the board has agreed on the best candidate. I’ll add that the current process was quite flawed, as it did not unearth the best available candidate. By no means should Dennis be the candidate to lead us through the Hex. I could see him as the coach if we had no chances of qualifying and wanted to rebuild the program. However, since we have a solid chance of qualifying we should have gone for an experienced coach. None of the final 5 fit the bill, but if we had to choose a local coach from the 5 I would have gone for Terry or Charles.
Agreed. however as far as I understand only 3 candidates were considered by the technical committee – Stuart, Terry and Maturana (I stand to be corrected). If that was the case , who did the due diligence on DL and provided the information to the board on him in order for them to make an informed decision ?
But Carlos, the committee didn’t recomend Dennis. I don’t mind a standing committee doing the interviews and so on personally. I actually think that is best.
Dominic, the technical committee did due diligence on Dennis too. He just wasn’t their first or second choice.
So the board obviously doesn’t have confidence in the technical committee in which case they should step down no (the TC that is)
It’s an interesting dilemma. Perhaps the board might be satisfied with the interviewing process and the information presented by the technical committee, even though they just disagreed with the TC’s final picks.
I think, that given what transpired to get us to this point, their intervention was necessary. For them to just rubber stamp any continued proposals from the committee would be irresponsible in light of the 1. Firing of Stephen Hart with no succession plan and 2. The hiring of Tom Saintfiet with cost seeming to be the main driver in his selection.
Are you satisfied that, with the board proven to have a mind of its own, the process is working then? Or should the technical committee feel slighted or even resign?
Lasana.. we know it’s a shambles.. that’s a given..but the technical committee in a FUNCTIONING AND CAPABLE football body are the ones to select the manager.. not the board of directors. The board just rubber stamps it.. that is they discus how the organisation could afford the selected manager.. but it’s TTFA so all manner of madness happens..
I feel that the technical committee has shown itself to lack the competency to carry out even the most basic of responsibilities in a professional manner. As such some accountability need to occur.
So Kelvin, you say the board was wrong? And Ian, you say the technical committee have lost the faith of the board?
In technical terms the board was wrong.. the technical committee evaluates the candidates. The should be analysing whether the potential manager fits the philosophy of football of the said country.. the board just says yes we can afford it or no.. But in Trinidad and Tobago football all sorts happens.. if I was a technical committee member and I felt my choice was just thrown out by the board I would consider my position. Lasana it’s shambolic and the wrong ppl are there anyway.. but in a technical sense that’s how it SHOULD work
No he’s not the safest pair of hands, considering hart and maturana are more qualified … but is he a better choice than Stuart, hell yes, corruption got us SANTHIEF … so it’s safe to say, going against the grain is beneficial… however, was it fair to fire hart and not give him his full staff as he wanted but now give tallest all that he is asking for ?
Well, I’m not sure what staff Hart wanted then. But his appointment came under a different TTFA president and board.
So our belief in the TTFA board is strengthened?
Lasana Liburd hart didn’t get what he requested, as the dictator cited money issues, the same money issues which magically have disappeared, so Hart was not given the full team he needed…
Lasana Liburd it’s not strengthened my friend… you need to trust the board in order to say that… right now it is a wait and see policy, observing what they do now, obstruction and sabotage is not far from the dictators mind as it was 10 months ago..
Brother Lasana Liburd we are also not self sufficient, the ttfa now relies on external forces to pay our coaches, resorting to a glorified hand out that determines the caliber of coach we get for our nation, while our current government stays silent in how much was actually allocated to the ttfa, so strengthened is not the word I associate or the word to describe the relationship that the football loving people of Trinidad and Tobago have with the ttfa … on this premise it leads me to believe that we are weakened and they will continue to deceive..
Which one? And why?
Commended for picking Lawrence
Any implications for the process or the technical committee?
He was selected before anyhow just that the issue was the contract
The TC should not be the authority for contract details
The reason why the board over ruled the tech committee and submitted Lawrence’s name as their choice is because they were bamboozled and hoodwinked by the tech committee with the Saintfeit appointment. The tech committee sold them on Saintfeit and with an urgency to get a coach installed the board blindly agreed. It was not until the next day when they read all the reports on Saintfeit they realized they made a huge mistake. So they weren’t going to be taken for a ride again with Charles Fevrier knowing from the get go of DJW’s appointment he wanted CF as the coach. I guess the end justifies the means.
If so, do you think the TTFA board distrusts the technical committee? Should the technical committee members resign then?
Or would you say the technical committee did its job to offer names and the board did its job to select the one it wanted and that the process is fine as it is?