Suriname stun Saintfiet’s soldiers; Tyrone gem fails to save T&T in Gold Cup playoff

Trinidad and Tobago’s lingering 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup dreams looked to be in ruins tonight as the Soca Warriors fell 2-1 to Suriname after 30 minutes of extra time in playoff action at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.
Coach Tom Saintfiet made an immediate impression on local football fans with his keenness to name, shame and axe wayward players, since his appointment on 7 December 2016. But his first game on home soil was largely an underwhelming affair.
San Juan Jabloteh winger Tyrone Charles opened his goal scoring account for Trinidad and Tobago with a stunning free kick in the 81st minute. But, otherwise, the Warriors rarely stretched opposing goalkeeper Claidel Kohinor and were reactive for long periods of the game.
And the irony was inescapable when, for the final 11 minutes, Saintfiet sent tall central defenders Carlyle Mitchell and Radanfah Abu Bakr upfront and had his players launch the ball into the Suriname penalty box.
So much for the Belgian coach being unable to fit towering centre forward Kenwyne Jones into his tactical plans then.
Much has been made of the senior players that Saintfiet denied entry into his squad, which now includes: Kenwyne Jones, Joevin Jones, Kevin Molino, Cordell Cato, Mekeil Williams and Jan-Michael Williams. In truth, the home team was not short of experience yesterday, despite a few fresh faces.
Suriname coach Roberto Godeken’s starting team had a combined 65 international caps and three goals between them. Only one Suriname player earns a living off outside of their nation’s borders and that is W Connection attacker Dimitrie Apai who is useful but rarely a game winner at Pro League level.
In contrast, Saintfiet’s XI managed 275 international appearances altogether before kick off and his back four alone—Carlos Edwards, Aubrey David, Abu Bakr and Mitchell—has a combined nine international goals.
Yet, it was Trinidad and Tobago who started the game on the back foot, as they conceded territory to their guests and sat in their own half of the field with a clear intention to play on the counter.
Charles was the stand-out player of the opening 45 minutes, as he certainly enjoyed having space to run into and created a few scares to the opposition. But, tellingly, Suriname created the best chance of the half as Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Adrian Foncette needed to be alert to push a Sorencio Juliaans effort around his post in the 43rd minute.
The Warriors changed gears in the second half, as they pressed higher up the pitch and finally tried to wrestle control of the game. Yet, agonisingly for Saintfiet, his team now looked surprisingly vulnerable in defensive transition.
In the 54th minute, Apai slipped behind Edwards to receive a clever Juliaans pass but hit the heel of the far upright.
Saintfiet’s men stayed positive though and Kohinor was quick to spot the danger as he saved from Charles’ feet in the 56th minute while Hughtun Hector blasted a chance over in the 64th minute.
Trinidad and Tobago might have taken the lead in the 75th minute as Charles won space down the left flank and teed up substitute Shahdon Winchester, only for defender Gillermo Faerber to block the goal bound effort.
But Suriname then went straight up the other end to score, as left back Guno Kwasie’s angled shot deflected past Foncette for the opener. Kwasie, with 13 caps, was Suriname’s most experienced player tonight.
“Put on Kenwyne Jones!” shouted one fan, with typical gallows humour.
Saintfiet had already introduced Winchester and Aikim Andrews by then and he sent on Andre Boucaud as well for tiring striker Akeem Roach.
Roach, incidentally, was cut from the team last weekend and only recalled due to Jomal Williams’ tardiness on New Year’s Day. While he was suddenly thrust into the starting team, just before kick off, after veteran striker Cornell Glen injured himself during the pre-match warm up.
Charles gave the “Saint” a lifeline in the 81st minute, though, with a stunning free kick—after a foul on Winchester—which swerved, dipped and crashed in off the underside of the bar.
Pro League fans know all about Charles’ expertise from set pieces. The secret is out now.
Trinidad and Tobago never really built on the winger’s stunning strike, though. Suriname substitute Galgyto Talea gave the hosts a scare in the 92nd minute as he sprinted past Abu Bakr, only to be denied by Foncette.
While a knock to Mitchell, midway through the first half of extra time, further disjointed the team, as Saintfiet reshuffled his pack by sending the versatile central defender further upfield and employing Edwards at left back, David alongside Abu Bakr and Gonzales at right back.
Mitchell, clearly limping, was sent further up the field until he had run off his knock.
Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) president and W Connection co-founder David John-Williams, who is unlikely to have been pleased by the new coach’s frequent clashes with Connection players, might be itching to read the medical report from the pair of Dr Terence Babwah and Dave Isaac on Mitchell’s reintroduction then.
In the soap opera that is Trinidad and Tobago football, who can rule out another bizarre twist.
Tonight, it was an error from the normally unflappable midfield hard-man Kevan George that undid Saintfiet in the 109th minute, though.
George conceded possession with a weak lofted pass near the halfway line and then was outfoxed by Ivanildo Rozenblad, who cut across him to take aim from 22 yards. George decided against committing a foul and the 20-year-old Surinamese attacker responded with a cracking strike to the right of Foncette.
It was Rozenblad’s second goal in as many international appearances and maybe a Connection trial might be in the offing.
Things were getting desperate in the dug out, though, as Saintfiet withdrew his lone striker on the pitch, Winchester, to an advanced midfield role and sent his two central defenders on top.
God knows what Kenwyne Jones might have thought if he was watching somewhere.
But it was not enough to affect the result. And, as the fourth official signalled two minutes of stoppage time, Saintfiet and his trainer Riedoh Berdien exploded in rage. Assistant coach Jamaal Shabazz rushed off the bench to restrain the Belgian and found himself on the receiving end of some sharp words too.
Saintfiet can be cutting with his verbal delivery. But he is still a long way from proving that he is an upgrade to his predecessor Stephen Hart as a football coach.
On Friday, Suriname face Haiti at the same venue and Trinidad and Tobago football fans will hope for a Haitian triumph, which will keep the Warriors’ Gold Cup dreams alive.
Even then, though, the host nation must find a way past Haiti, who are considerably stronger opponents than Nicaragua and Suriname.
Trinidad and Tobago have won their last five successive games against Suriname—at home and away—and you have to go as far back as 1985 for the last time that the Dutch speaking South American nation managed a triumph over the two island republic.
More than half of the Warriors’ starting team was not even born yet.
Saintfiet was promised until March to prove himself as head coach. But the former Bangladesh coach’s authority is already being questioned after a series of run-ins with player, bizarre omissions and uninspiring tactical adjustments.
He could do with a win on Sunday.
(Teams)
Trinidad and Tobago (4-2-3-1): 1.Adrian Foncette (GK); 11.Carlos Edwards (captain), 6.Radanfah Abu Bakr, 12.Carlyle Mitchell, 2.Aubrey David; 19.Kevan George, 15.Hughtun Hector; 8.Nathan Lewis (18.Aikim Andrews 68), 5.Hashim Arcia (10.Shahdon Winchester 60), 7.Tyrone Charles (4.Curtis Gonzales 91); 9.Akeem Roach (14.Andre Boucaud 78).
Unused substitutes: 21.Glenroy Samuel (GK), 16.Alvin Jones, 20.Trevin Caesar.
Injured: 13.Cornell Glen, 17.Maurice Ford.
Coach: Tom Saintfiet
Suriname (4-3-1-2): 1.Claidel Kohinor (GK); 15.Miquel Darson, 4.Gilberto Eind (captain), 3.Gillermo Faerber, 5.Guno Kwasie; 7.Mitchell Kisoor (9.Gillian Maatrijk 55), 14.Sergino Eduard, 8.Bruce Diporedjo (19.Silvion Sedney 107); 12.Sorencio Juliaans (16.Ivanildo Rozenblad 71); 10.Roxey Fer (18.Galgyto Talea 83), 11.Dimitrie Apai.
Unused substitutes: 22.Sersinio Profijt (GK), 2.Saverio Adenie, 6.Andwele Baja.
Coach: Robert Godeken
Referee: Kimbel Ward (St Kitts and Nevis)
it is what it is long ball after long ball. Midfield is there for defense duties only we were outplayed by a under23 side you can say and the youth man who ran the midfield for Suriname is only nineteen and he is much more composed on the ball than any player we had on the field last night
The administration would like to be remembered for developing football not necessarily for getting us to the world Cup. The president said so himself. I guess when he realized that we will never get to the world Cup under his administration. Sigh. Like telling an athlete he ain’t bound to make it to the Olympics. People will respect you if you “develop”
Except the only thing we seem to be “developing” is a knack for LOSING Rose-Marie
Food for thought.
DJW has made a mess of our football…he’s the real clown. I really hope that Saintfiet gets his act together he gave Suriname tooooo much room on the field yesterday. Suriname not suppose to be beating us even with a pro league 11. Charles and Lewis are 2 great finds on his part. We can still qualify for 2018 WC.
We blaming the coach, I looked at the game the coach did not play. .lol..what I saw was a lazy, unfit team with really no commitment. .Lord help us
Ofc the coach doesn’t play the point is the brought in an unproven skip just to save money for whatever reason and since the guy has been here he has done nothing but run players away with his snobby attitude…we don’t need a correctional officer as a football coach.
Yes but where do we go from here…especially with some of the players attitude
Ok well by your logic we shouldnt have REPLACED the last coach. Just change the players right?
I don’t know what game you watched Stuart. That is an insult to the players who worked hard and tried to follow tactical instructions. Why must you insult our athletes if you don’t understand football?
Those players gave their all.
dread, for years local coaching been hearing:
we play tooooooo slooooow in local leagues
we take too many touches on d ball to make a decision
yuh players not fit enough and lack endurance and conditioning
yuh players don’t work off d ball
yuh players have ah hard time playin to instruction
and to date has adequately addressed nothing, it have coaches does post here and I doubt any would be willing to address these issues honestly and openly mostly because I think they don’t recognized these as genuine concerns to be addressed.
it points to low level of coaching education in d leagues as a whole or deliberated ignorance of our issues player development wise
Listen, praise your foreign coach if you like. He is foreign so he must be good for some of allyuh. But don’t always bash our players for their benefit.
Suriname’s best player plays in our Pro League.. Their players were not better and fitter than ours.
Our coach played to purposefully chase the ball for the whole match. If you understand football, you will get that chasing the ball for 90 minutes is obviously more tiring. And we CHOSE to do that.
me yuh dey with, I not praising whatsHisFace in no form or fashion he’s a clown
Well Dean, I agree that our player developmental standards have dropped. Since two decades ago actually. We actually lost our way a bit since the mid-1990s in terms of grooming talent. That means our last golden era was a decade ago when the likes of Stern John, Aurtis Whitley, Arnold Dwarika, Nigel Pierre, Lyndon Andrews and so on crossed 30…
Having said that we didn’t lose last night because of the players. We beat Suriname in competitive action 3-0 with a totally local squad led by Hutson Charles, just four years ago.
So I am not going to blame the players’ skills for losing last night.
we were never any good at parking the bus or soaking pressure ……we should always be a team to press from d middle in my opinion and had hoped that those two Mexico games would define us as a team going forward…….however d first team went on to be denied the playing time necessary to solidify that quality in us mostly due to d change in administration and as we all know it went downhill and continues to slide into crap……4 whole years of DJW could yield irreparably damage.
There’s no praise for this foreign coach..I don’t know where this is coming from if it was up to me he would be no way around. .BUT my senior national team and its administration is closely looking like west Indies cricket and one is already bad enough
That’s a good comparison Stuart. In both cases, it is easy to focus on the players who are the visual part of the organisation. And to be seduced by the notion that everything would be okay if only we had better players.
But the players are just one part of this organisation.
I am sorry for being too harsh there Stuart. But it is just frustration in that I feel we keep getting distracted from our real issues and what we really need to advance. And that means we keep going around in circles.
Lasana you are misunderstanding me..there is something noticeable missing in our approach. .and we as supporters always find ourselves fighting against one another when we have different views. ..we feel hurt the same way..but this is not 1997, 2010 or 2013, this 2017 and Suriname have beaten us ….yes West Indies used to beat Australia too…so we going to live in the past. …let’s band together and find a solution out of this…where do we go from here
No Stuart. We beat Suriname teams last year. And the year before. And always. I’m not living in the past. We will beat them next year too once we have a half decent coach. Stuart Charles, Terry Fenwick, Dale Saunders and Jamaal Shabazz all had wins over them in the last four years.
Some within last 12 months.
Don’t make them into what they are not. There is no mystique to Suriname.
It was amazing to hear the commentators on i95.5fm bemuse the fact that finally the crosses coming in from our wingers would have best been served for our ex captain….smh…
..This team has disintegrated before our very eyes since the 2015 Gold Cup. The timing is virtually simultaneous with the arrival of a new TTFA administration. It could be coincidence. But it could also be the consequence of poor management. I go for the latter explanation. ALL of them need to go..
And it’s NOT only the Senior Team let’s not forget the U-17 debacle…Failing to get out of CARIBBEAN zone qualifying AT HOME!
..Precisely. And I not even getting into the poor administration of the local game and basic intra-TTFA communication and operations..
22-0. Do not forget 22-0
..The U15 girls. We can’t and won’t forget. Our national teams are failing at every level and in every tournament..
Brian Springer ironically Latapy would probably get the job should the dictator sack Tom if we fail to qualify from this series lol .
Not if…. WHEN… Because if we can’t get past a weak Suriname team even with our admittedly also weakened squad what hope have we vs Mexico and Panama???
And Latas is one of the Greatest ever T&T players I’ve ever seen play but he’s NOT ready for this either…We’ll go from ultra-conservative Tom to All-Out-Attack Latas
Latapy is part of the technical staff now ,are we to assume that members of the technical staff will see things going wrong and put loyalty to the organisation over the pride of their country?
Will any of the technical staff stand up and tell us the emperor has no clothes?
Latapy too smart to take that job. He can rock back and watch someone else fail while he can turn around the youngsters. Remember, a national coach is always a temporary position. Latapy could have a job for life if he’s smart and with his links he can link players with foreign clubs.
pure sabotage from day 1
..Mexican? Nah man. Them could play..
We played like a Mexican third division team
You need to go lower than 3rd bruddah
Lmaooooo
Saw this disaster first hand and I can honestly say that if the purpose of hiring this man was to enforce discipline and unearth potential talent then he’s doing a really good job but if the powers that be felt Stephen Hart couldn’t do the job of taking us to Russia then in which Bizarro-World do they think Tom DeFeat can??? In just 3 games in charge we lost our 100% record vs Nicaragua and lost to Suriname for the 1st time in over 30 years… Haiti Panama and Mexico will be even stronger opposition…If Hart was fired by this administration and his replacement does even worst shouldn’t the administration be fired too???
He’s enforcing discipline, not sure if he’s actually instilling it. As far as unearthing potential talent goes, none of the new players have put in a noteworthy shift as yet.
Corrected Nigel Myers
Nah I think Tyrone Charles impressed me…He can’t walk into the WC team but he def can make an impact…He’s been a consistently decent player in otherwise mediocre team performances over the past 3 games
Yeh, but Hart was the one who gave Tyrone Charles his debut.
Well I must really be seeing something different in Tyrone Charles then eh Brian Springer or maybe I am expecting higher level when our players representing our national team eh. Them really go
Earl Mango Pierre the man has scored two goals in 3 of his first FULL internationals
Yeah I understand that eh Brian Springer but he really needs to be more consistent and always dangerous with his game on the field, to many basic passes always giving away the ball on the field eh and when taking his free kicks, the opponent’s keeper should always be either making a save or getting a goal in his back side eh like the one he finally scored after taking about three free kicks in the game eh, of which the score might have been in our favor instead eh, Them really good yes.
Saw this disaster first hand and I can honestly say that if the purpose of hiring this man was to instill discipline and unearth potential talent then he’s doing a really good job but if the powers that be felt Stephen Hart couldn’t do the job of taking us to Russia then in which Bizarro-World do they think Tom DeFeat can??? In just 3 games in charge we lost our 100% record vs Nicaragua and lost to Suriname for the 1st time in over 30 years… Haiti Panama and Mexico will be even stronger opposition…If Hart was fired by this administration and his replacement does even worst shouldn’t the administration be fired too???
I’ve been reading the comments go back and forth about the new coach and I have my own thoughts about what has transpired so far. To use some poker language to illustrate my point, Saintfiet was dealt a bad hand at the beginning of his tenure with T&T.
First, his public introduction at the press conference was self-destructive. On the one hand, it was made clear that he was not the TTFA’s first choice. Then it was publicly expressed that he would be fired if he didn’t get results in the next two world-cup qualifier games. So much for a confidence-boosting public introduction!
Saintfiet also had to deal with a lack of cooperation with one of our local football clubs. As a national coach, you have to establish your rules and requirements. So, you cannot fault the coach or excluding certain players that were made unavailable for the proposed camp.
After all of this, Saintfiet had to deal with the realities of T&T football. This reality came in the form of indiscipline and a lack of regard for the coach’s authority among various T&T players. Do you remember René Simões? He had to deal with his own disciplinary challenges with some well-known T&T players.
Saintfiet went to Nicaragua with a weakened team; the same team that he would use for the Gold-Cup playoffs. Most of the players in his line-up are local Pro League players and it will certainly take more than a few days for these players to gel together. Honestly, I didn’t expect much from the Surinam competition given his limited time with these players.
Given all the factors against him from the beginning of his tenure, I think we need to wait and see if he’s able to deliver in the next two WC qualifier games before writing the eulogy for his T&T career.
I went online and read what others who knew this coach over the years have to say. It tells a very different story from many of the negative comments I’m reading locally. He has been described by one observer as a ‘very tactical coach’. He’s also been credited with turning around a number of teams that were in bad shape at the beginning of his tenure.
Now, it is remotely possible for T&T to still qualify for the Gold Cup playoffs. Of course, the following two events would need to happen to keep T&T hopes alive:
1. Haiti would have to beat Surinam.
2. T&T would have to beat Haiti.
So, all I’m saying is we should give this man a chance and consider his challenges. If he’s unable to turn things around, then he’ll fall flat on his face. However, his goal is the same as ours, to see T&T qualify for the World Cup.
So, please give him a chance!
Suriname’s best player was a Pro League player. Hart had the same amount of time with T&T when he just got the job and had NO practice games but took them to the Gold Cup quarterfinal. Simoes had one of Trinidad and Tobago’s worst records as a coach. So the fact that he impressed you so much might say something.
As a coach, you don’t get points for firing and ridiculing players. You get points for getting points. Either you can coach or you can’t.
Lasana,
I expected a response from you regarding my post, but I didn’t expect you to personalize it. That violates the basic rules of debate. Doesn’t it?
Anyway, René Simões was the same coach that took Jamaica to the World Cup in France in 1998. But, he couldn’t stop our boys from going out to a fête the night before a match. I think it says something about our players’ attitude towards representing the nation.
Sorry for personalising it. I’m a bit wound up at where our football is and where it is heading… So that is on me.
Simoes did have success with Jamaica. He had a lot of time there to turn things around. At least three years. Beenhakker did it in exactly seven months with the same players Simoes had–only they were closer to 40 then.
Maybe Simoes is not a stop gap coach and can do the job with time and resources. Or maybe a Jamaican like Carl Brown would have been just as good as Simoes given time and resources. I don’t know.
Simoes was a failure for us though.
I understand your point about player attitude.
My counter is that even after Simoes dropped Latapy and Yorke, he still had Shaka Hislop, Stern John, Arnold Dwarika, Lyndon Andrews, Marvin Andrews, Angus Eve, etc, etc…
And even though Saintfiet dropped Joevin and Molino and so on, he still had a superior team to the one that Hutson Charles took and beat Suriname 3-0.
So I’m saying that what happened last night is not because of the players. What does Jomal Williams have to do with last night?
Let Saintfiet take responsibility for his choices as coach too. It can’t be that everyone must account for their actions except the new coach.
Well, you make nothing but valid points here. I have to agree with you.
Regarding Saintfiet, I would say that given an African team and plenty of time, may be he could perform miracles. However, we are not an African team. This is not Africa and the Trini culture and make-up is quite different.
If I had my choice, I would have loved to see a combination of Fenwick and Latas (as assistant) at the helm. Terry knows T&T well and would have been able to establish continuity where Hart left off.
I think Hart’s biggest mistake was not speaking up to the administration when he had the opportunity. I wished he had the attitude of Beenhakker and was able to tell the TTFA “it’s my way or the highway”. Both Beenhakker and Maturuana would have walked away given less than ideal conditions.
tnt sports attitude by those who represents is like a beach lime i dont think we can beat a penguin side those players lack national hunger for winning we should be ranked last in the caribbean we not going anywhere with this excuse for a side
The reason I don’t look at the pro league…i switched off tv after I see these fellas celebrating a goal like they were playing against top opposition
Really did not expect this.loss..after the buoyant experience in Nicaragua…
This makeup team of players look very ordinary…at a national level they lack technical skills…control and pass…most look very lost on the field of play…terrible display of national football….poor
I was anxiously awaiting this story. I’m waiting to hear the Saint’s fans feedback. He has done only a great job in uncovering Tyrone Charles so hopefully he can add him into Hart’s original squad. Its a pity TTFA didnt hire a local coach to bring continuity and build on the team. Tom didnt realize even though Hart’s team ran out of tactics they had already bonded tightly. Picking on any of them and causing bachannal with his hard and fast mantra was like opening a can of worms. Now someone else may soon have to pick up the pieces before its too late. What you think Lasana?
Well, Tyrone Charles got his international debut under Hart actually. He froze then and was really poor. So I am glad he didn’t let this second opportunity pass him by.
For the coach to ask his team to chase the ball for the whole match and then wonder why they tired says plenty. For him to park the bus for the first 45 minutes against an inferior team in every way says plenty. But nothing people with common sense and any football acumen didn’t pick up long ago.
It is not by guess who follow football have been skeptical of Saintfiet. PR can only get you so far. In sport, the score board doesn’t lie.
The football in tatters: administratively and on the field of play. DJW gotta put down this toy and go back to Connection.
Where d foot is the steupse emoji!!!!
I didn’t see the game as I was in a board meeting all afternoon which was drudgery. Seems the game was too. We are getting what we deserve! This is not about football but about structure, systems, leadership and accountability. The best players weren’t available – why? The best coach and staff not on the field – why? The players seemed to lack drive and motivation – why? “A fish rots from the head!” That’s why
“Red Army”? They looking for another law suit with that moniker??
hahahahaha Just because they doesn’t want to pay the man his millions eh for his Soca Worries name steuuppss Them really good yes.
So they looking for another law suit? Because that name in use elsewhere and long before now….
Them really good yes.
From what I’ve seen so far, I wouldn’t give Saintfiet the job to coach Presentation College! #youlaughingbutiamserious
Wow! 🤔
I will put my head on a chopping block that a dozen local coaches can get more from those same 20 players including Shawn Cooper.
Suriname’s best player is a useful Pro League player. No more and no less.
The rest of their team are local based and Connection comfortably whipped them in the Caribbean tournament.
But then I said from the start that he might as well have hired Stuart Charles.
#Truetalk 💯
Shawn Cooper yuh say Lasana Liburd
But no one is mentioning the brilliant assistant coaches and their role. Jamal” I don’t the want the job fame” and Latas the perpetual failure. Think the Sang getting set up for Shabazz to take over after all he was DJW’s advisor while coaching a competitive country. To quote uncle Earl ” dem really good oui”
Debbie Espinal I really doesn’t understand why they just love to recycle the same failing Coaches all the time so nah, and these Coaches are really a glutten for punishment eh, best they recycle Alvin Corneal and Everad “Gally” Cummings eh Them really good yes,
Stun??? We hire a coach who Suriname wouldn’t even hire !!!
Suriname? San Juan North just get relegated and I won’t pick the Saint over Jerry Moe! 😂😂
Lasana Liburd bruh … Trinidad is the land of opportunities
For smart men!
But change that headline tho ain’t no one in their right mind stunned by this … worse yet it could have been more goals scored
Well it was our first loss to Suriname in 30 years. So in that sense and that sense only…
well hold on … tom bout to stun us some more …
The TTFA got who they wanted to do the job that they want…seems as though we trying to top the WICB smh
Wonder if they know winning is not a bad thing
Not when power and one’s ego is involved
Dog the man coach Bangladesh inno
D coach is not the problem…is the ppl who appointed the coach in the first place….thats where the focus needs to be…because he will be fired and next they may appoint one who only coached Taipei or something…so it’s time to focus on those with the power to do and appoint better
Omari Billy well seeing as they doing what they will be doing let’s never have this conversation again
Noooooo we love our football too much to not converse again lol
We can’t help it…that’s like not sweating again lmao
Well Dan unless we ready to make noise outside TTFA office this is null and void we need a jack Warner
This is real banga…. Smh
Coach is a mad banga!
Sherron Charles is that a trick question or what eh hahahaha
😂😂😂
Lasana Liburd meh friend maybe you need to hire meh foreign base Coach Tom to coach your wired team on Saturday eh, just to continue your loosing streak nah, what do you think eh. hahahahaha
So where to now for us? Head coach job probably on the line come Sunday. Available players mysteriously unavailable I sense division between the nucleus of our main players and the administration. Second string players not good enough 😔
#TriniStyle 😞
Not the players. That entire starting team outside of Roach and Arcia played under Hart. And Arcia played international football and Concacaf Champions League football before.
Roach was close to a few national youth teams before too.
So they won a Cash Pot and a Pick Two…And nearly won the Lotto…
Lance Noel and Kirwin Weston, this is your cue. 😉
Not me at all soldier…never was
Logic never fails.
?
When we lost our first game in 2016 to Haiti,did we have all our so called” professional” players?
Lance, when we lost that Haiti game, the bigger issue was what was going on before the game. The players were up in arms because they were not being paid and DJW was flippant in his remarks about the situation. From what I understand, it was one of the worst camps under Hart. A lot of discontent was in the air.
Has that chnged?
I don’t know if all player payments are up to date, maybe Lasana could answer that. However, I think it’s noteworthy that Kenwyne Jones, who was front and center of the strike threat, is not currently around the team. Maybe it’s coincidental, maybe not.
http://wired868.com/2015/12/10/pay-or-no-play-soca-warriors-threaten-strike-for-copa-america-play-off/
In St. Fiet We Trust 🙏🏾 lol
Pressure boi Lasana Liburd 🤔
Well at least my foreign base bootleg Coach Tom won’t be around for long when the Soca Worries loose to Haiti on Sunday,which will prove that he doesn’t stick around for very long in any one country eh. Them really good yes. hahahahaha
Smfh boi Earl Mango Pierre 😦
LOL
Thanks
How so much subs?
They are allowed additional subs in extra time.
Hmmm since when that rule come about lol
The new rule is just a few months old…maybe at last adoption meeting thus year.
It was used in club world cup
Oh ok.. Fifa?
Ifab & fifa I believe.
But don’t quote me on that
Smh.
First loss to Suriname since May 5th 1985. First loss to Suriname in a competitive match since November 15th, 1979.
Keep the milestone coming
Keith Look Loy, I look forward to the feedback now that we have seen our new coach in his first competitive game.
And no Savitri, friendlies don’t count.
My dictator president shudda just use his wining Coach Stuart Charles Fevrier as my foreign base Coach Tom assistant eh, and to hell with the British and who ever else vex, we would have surely won that game tonight. Steeuuppss. Them really good yes.
Culture whether good or bad can’t be changed over night in a team.
Why is this care taker manager with four games as per contract, acting as if it’s a 2yr deal.
I have no problem with him rocking the boat to make changes, once justified, but he does not have enough time to manage the cause and effect.
At the end of it the public want results and the best 11 possible.
That dressing room must be tense.
Still a warrior win lose or draw.
Ridiculous Kenneth H. Ransome Jr. Our players had a combined 275 caps. Their team had 65. Of course people who know Trinidad and Tobago and Caribbean football expected a win.
I know… but that’s just numbers! I still don’t think they would have won if they were on the team today. Their lack of discipline is too much.
Kenneth you all are bending over backwards with some sort of logic there… you ever think there might be another reason why saintfiet rarely lasted more than six months at second and third tier football nations?
What exactly are you all basing this optimism on?
I’m lost yes. But the score board doesn’t lie.
Suriname barely has a football program. Steups. They get together to play a game once or twice a year at best.
hahahahahah Easy Mr. Live Wire easy nah man Them really good yes.
That coach is not my preferred coach. That’s was a poor choice by TTFA. However, I have a problem with playing ballers who have no regards for professionalism, team rules, and self-respect. Keeping them on the team is poor leadership. Bet you they behave themselves from now on. Like I said 2 days ago, winning the next two games would be nice but the priority should be to rebuild
That has nothing to do with if he is a good coach or not. No football person will ever be satisfied that the coach is an expert at dropping players–misbehaving or not.
That’s like saying the cook looks good in an apron. So what?! Can he cook?
But I really thought that he dropped his better players to win eh, because that is the mentality of some Coaches when they are trying to send a message to players who break the rules eh, who me when I use to Coach my team back in the days I use to fine my players when they break my rules eh and you know how our players doesn’t stick when it comes to their monies eh, and of course I will always have my better players to win for me . Maybe I should talk to my dictator president and tell him to buss the manager Khan throat and give me his job to show all of them how this thing is done to always make our players happy and they will always want to win for you eh. Them really good yes.
I am surprised that you all expected a win from this different team. If the players you all preferred to have on the team were men enough to be professional and role models they would not have been dropped AND if they played today, we would still lose. We have a few more games to lose before we begin to perform. Right now, it’s tough luck
is big players sweat…..the system is mess. …uncle Tom is a madman
So you drop the superior players. Put guys in who are lesser quality. But they still put in a good shift and obviously followed tactical orders.
Then you call them mediocre.
Is it that you don’t understand football tactics and can’t comment on that? Only a superficial analysis that puts blame young men who were promoted above their station and gave everything?
So who dropped KJ? Not the coach? Who didnt pick Jan. The coach is ultimately responsible for the squad he puts out. You cannot pick men then complain they not good enough.
Obvious to anyone who can think eh…
don’t forget his assistant coaches help in the coach decisions about player selections not only Tom👀
Lasana Liburd I never said the players are crap. The talent level in TNT is just very low, is that the coach fault?
Yes. The players that the coach selected are crap eh Anselm? Allyuh have no shame yes.
So I attended the game and was not disappointed with the Coach but you can’t make a turtle run fast. From what I saw on the field there were about 2-3 players with any talent the rest are just mediocre at best. However, I still would rather allow these players the experience of playing at this level so they can see that they have to go back to the drawing board and work harder and practice more. This whole thing is a process and I believe the change process has started. Once our better players get their acts together we will see much better play from the team. I believe we are on the right track.
Surely it can’t be coincidence that since the dictator has become president our football has literally imploded . The Haiti copa playoff defeat started the ball rolling last January and here we are a year later losing to Suriname at home in a gold cup qualifier . I don’t know what else to say . The hard work from 2013-2015 has been completely destroyed
Ray Charles could see that
What we accomplished between 2013-2015 was no fluke and done with severely limited resources.
Buh A A Sheldon Phillips finally decided to join us eh. hahahaha
I gave them a year grace period Mango before making any comments. 🙂
I realized that long time ago now eh Sheldon Phillips. Them really good yes.
A pack of fourth grade players and a fourth grade coach.By the way what was Hart’s record with the national team?
David John Williams pleaseeeeeee tender your resignation for the sake of football in this country
My big question is this squad going to beat Haiti? A team even with our best players we have struggle to compete with.