Intercol 2017: Carapichaima East ready to shine as Central champs eye glory

Expression House Media Monday 20 November 2017 A/V Room 4 Comments

Intercol 2017: “We want to make history!” Carapichaima East Secondary players and staff share their Coca Cola Intercol football targets and the secret of their success with Wired868’s Chasing Goals:

AboutExpression House Media

Expression House Media
Expression House Media Limited is a video production company that combines expertise and passion to produce innovative cinematography, editing and motion graphics.

