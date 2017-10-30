Dear Editor: Is it too much to ask for more inspirational front page photos from the Media?

I was born and raised Trinbagonian—like most of you—and will forever be a true Trini to d bone and will continue doing my little bit daily, as best as I know how, to keep our flag flying high.

While we are all quite aware of the gore that happens around us each and every day, let us all remind ourselves that Trinidad and Tobago has many positive blessings to be thankful for as well that are rarely highlighted.

We are a melting pot for culture and religion. Our Carnival is one of the largest and best in the world, we lead where many others follow. We are home to the steelpan, flora and fauna… etc. You can’t beat our Trini food: pelau, curry, wild meat, not to mention our mouth-watering array of street food that both locals and visitors flock for—with either slight or heavy pepper.

In recent months, I’ve been extremely proud to see so many of our athletes/athletic teams from many different sports representing our national colours with such pride internationally, regionally as well as locally.

Not knocking anyone in particular here, as I have great appreciation for each of our Media Houses as well as each of their dedicated staff, who often put their lives on the line to keep citizens abreast of all that’s happening here at home.

Understanding that our Print Media in particular, have got to sell their newspapers, could we not possibly find more positive front covers?

Just look at our back pages of most of papers—or any of their sport pages for that matter—over the last few months. They have been packed with tons of fine T&T accomplishments.

Why I ask are such beautiful and proud moments such as those wasted on our back pages versus that of the front?

The same can be said for many of the stories in the Features Section of the Express newspaper as well as the Life Section of our Guardian newspaper. Why are some of these wonderful images/stories not gracing our front pages?

In my humble view, a little bit goes a long way! In so saying, I recommend a more positive attitude towards our country versus all the negativity bogging us down in society today.