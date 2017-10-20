Home / Volley / Global Football / TTFA confirms friendly with 165th ranked Guyana; Warriors still unpaid after USA heroics

TTFA confirms friendly with 165th ranked Guyana; Warriors still unpaid after USA heroics

Lasana Liburd Friday 20 October 2017 Global Football, National Football, Volley 13 Comments

The Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team will play in the next FIFA international match window, as the Soca Warriors look to follow up on their stunning World Cup qualifying upset over the United States at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on 10 October.

And the opponents? Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) general secretary Justin Latapy-George confirmed that head coach Dennis Lawrence’s much touted “new era” will start with a friendly challenge from neighbouring Guyana.

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago winger Levi Garcia (left) runs at United States left back Jorge Villafana during 2018 World Cup qualifying action in Couva on 10 October 2017.
(Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)

Guyana, otherwise known as the “Golden Jaguars”, are ranked 165th in the world by FIFA and have played just twice in 2017—both friendly internationals. The Jaguars held Martinique goalless in March while they lost 1-0 to Grenada earlier this month.

Trinidad and Tobago should tackle Guyana at the Ato Boldon Stadium on 14 November.

The remaining five nations from the 2017 CONCACAF Hex have booked more illustrious sparring partners for the November match window.

Honduras will tackle Australia in a two-legged FIFA Play Off on 10 and 15 November. Otherwise, in friendly action, Mexico are due to face Belgium and Poland, Costa Rica play Spain and Hungary, Panama take on Colombia and the United States will travel to Portugal.

Panama will also take on Grenada on 24 October, although that is outside the FIFA window and would essentially be a ‘B’ fixture.

Lawrence, who ended a seven-game losing streak in spectacular fashion against USA, has set himself the target of conquering the Caribbean and catching up to the rest of the confederation.

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago coach Dennis Lawrence (centre) gives instructions to team captain Khaleem Hyland (left) and winger Levi Garcia during 2018 World Cup qualifying action at the Ato Boldon Stadium on 10 October 2017.
(Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)

For now, though, there is still the matter of paying the Warriors for their work—as many of Lawrence’s players are owed match fees dating back to March.

Latapy-George said the TTFA does not know when it will pay the Warriors just yet.

“We have some finance meetings coming up [and] we would look to deal with that as quickly and effectively as possible,” he told Wired868.

The TTFA general secretary declined comment when asked whether the local football body is facing financial problems at present.

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago right back Alvin Jones (second from left) celebrates with teammates after his stunning goal against the United States during 2018 World Cup qualifying action in Couva on 10 October 2017.
(Copyright AFP 2017/Luis Acosta)

How Concacaf’s top six move on from Hex

  1. Mexico (ranked 16): Next opponents—Belgium (ranked 5) and Poland (ranked 6)
  2. Costa Rica (ranked 22): Next opponents—Spain (ranked 8) and Hungary (ranked 53)
  3. Panama (ranked 49): Next opponent—Colombia (ranked 13)
  4. Honduras (ranked 69): Next opponent—Australia (ranked 43)
  5. United States (ranked 27): Next opponent—Portugal (ranked 3)
  6. Trinidad and Tobago (ranked 83): Next opponent—Guyana (ranked 165)

Lasana Liburd
Lasana Liburd is the CEO and Editor at Wired868.com and a journalist with over 20 years experience at several Trinidad and Tobago and international publications including Play the Game, World Soccer, UK Guardian and the Trinidad Express.

13 comments

  1. Nigel Myers
    Friday 20 October 2017 at 8:39 pm

    So i’m guessing we will be using local players supplemented with players from the NASL and USL whose seasons would have ended.

    Reply
  2. Santokie Nagulendran
    Friday 20 October 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Will be an interesting game *if* Guyana calls up a full squad including the overseas-based guys

    Reply
  3. Shawn Babooram
    Friday 20 October 2017 at 8:32 pm

    That’s what happens when you don’t plan ahead.

    Reply
  4. Simone Ghirlanda
    Friday 20 October 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Can I coach Guyana?

    Reply
  5. Simone Ghirlanda
    Friday 20 October 2017 at 8:30 pm

    A win is a win. Next it will be against my over 35 team here in New York.

    Reply
  6. Kurtwyn Baird
    Friday 20 October 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Really

    Reply
  7. Cheyenne Hector
    Friday 20 October 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Ah boy. Closing the gap I see

    Reply
