Fyzabad principal submits report to MoE; Williams: SSFL and MoE must look at player transfers

R.Walcott Friday 20 October 2017 Local Football, Volley 10 Comments

Fyzabad Secondary principal Troy Jebodhsingh has submitted a preliminary report to the Ministry of Education as the investigation continues into the fraudulent registration of two footballers, Dez Jones and Maurice Dick, into the lower sixth form at the school.

Jones and Dick had two and one O’ Level passes respectively; but forged documents—presented by the school to the MoE—suggested they had four passes each and, on that basis, they were given Sixth Form places and allowed to represent the “Fyzo Tigers” in the 2017 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division season.

Photo: The Fyzabad Secondary team pose before kick off against Trinity College East on 20 September at Trincity.
Maurice Dick (bottom row, far left) and Dez Jones (top row, far right) were both in the starting line-up.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/CA-Images/Wired868)

On Thursday, the SSFL suspended Fyzabad from the Premier Division while Jebodhsingh subsequently withdrew all his school’s football teams from competition.

One MoE official, who spoke to Wired868 under the condition of anonymity, said the Ministry was only concerned about the claims of “doctored” exam documents—and not the football-related issues. He would not say what repercussions lay in store for either Jebodhsingh, the players and/or team manager and PE teacher Nigel Lakhan if they were implicated.

“Investigations are currently ongoing,” said the MoE official. “Given the findings of the investigation, we will know what course of action to take.”

Fyzabad coach Brian Williams, who is also the National Under-20 Team coach and a former Strike Squad stand-out, claimed that he resigned from his post at the school before Jebodhsingh shut down its football programme entirely.

Williams said he could not work in an environment where things of this suspicious nature were taking place.

Photo: Fyzabad Secondary head coach Brian Williams (far right) gets animated during SSFL action against Trinity College East on 20 September at Trincity.
At his left is assistant coach Kerry Jamerson.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/CA-Images/Wired868)

“It reflects the society we are living in,” Williams told Wired868. “What example are you setting for the young men and women who are supposed to be the leaders of tomorrow?”

Williams, who took Trinidad and Tobago to the CONCACAF Under-20 Championships earlier this year, urged the Ministry of Education and the SSFL to take a closer look at the transfer of players within the League.

“In the [SSFL], players transfer solely to play football, […]”he said.  “Nearly every good Under-20 player wants to play in the [SSFL] because of the good exposure they get.”

10 comments

  1. Ann marie George
    Friday 20 October 2017 at 10:36 pm

    I find the rest of players and de girls and the u16, u14 should not have to pay for dat , dat is rubbing the rest off the players of wat dey have u know wat it is to come and watch my daughter play football for fyzo school now I will hv to go and watch shivs boys game now I find it unfair to the rest of the players u understand mr troy jebosingh I don’t like dat.

    Reply
  2. Raymond Ockille
    Saturday 21 October 2017 at 1:30 am

    This is dishonesty,disgusting, disgraceful and all who involved in this needs to be dismissed immediately….

    Reply
  3. George Scoreboard Mathison
    Saturday 21 October 2017 at 1:29 am

    Ok ok the screening comettee is headed by the principal and Lakhan. Talk done they are to be held responsible let’s hear the next move

    Reply
  4. Hassan C Araujo
    Saturday 21 October 2017 at 1:07 am

    Yep.. only the kids because like some parents dont have a clue…

    Reply
  5. Brent Bennett
    Saturday 21 October 2017 at 12:57 am

    Brian is right in that the SSFL must address the transfer issue. For too long a blind eye has been cast. Truthfully only the kids end up getting hurt…

    Reply
  6. Hassan C Araujo
    Saturday 21 October 2017 at 12:33 am

    Lasana are their any more player issues pending?

    Reply
