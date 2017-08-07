T&T snare Jamaica friendly on 24 August in PoS; Warriors get final WCQ warm-up

Trinidad and Tobago will host 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup runners-up Jamaica on 24 August from 8pm at the Hasely Crawford Stadium as the Caribbean’s traditional heavyweights go head-to-head in a friendly contest.
Tickets cost $100 (covered stands) and $50 (uncovered) and will be available at all NLCB Lotto locations nationwide from Wednesday 9 August.
Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) president David John-Williams is urging fans to pack the venue for the contest.
“This is soca versus reggae at its best,” John-Williams told the TTFA Media. “The Jamaicans are on a high at the moment and we know they always come hard when they have to face Trinidad and Tobago. We think that it is an excellent opportunity for our team to get just the kind of workout they will need before Honduras.
“It’s ‘Tallest’ versus ‘Tappa’ for Caribbean bragging rights. We want a packed house on August 24th to witness this Caribbean derby in Port of Spain.”
Ironically, the Soca Warriors’ next competitive international match against Honduras will be played at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on 1 September rather than in Port-of-Spain—in part, because the TTFA is uncertain whether the current National Senior Team has the pulling power to fill the Hasely Crawford Stadium at present.
Trinidad and Tobago lost 1-3 away to Ecuador late last month and head coach Dennis Lawrence is happy to have another dress rehearsal before they face Honduras in a crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier.
“This game comes at an ideal time for us in preparation for Honduras,” said Lawrence. “Jamaica are in a good moment after coming off a very positive showing at the Gold Cup. They will come here looking to maintain that form, which means they will give us the kind of test we are looking for at this stage of the preparations—a week before we face Honduras.
“We will start training on August 14th for the matches coming up and this will obviously be a critical period for us, which we are all anticipating a great deal.”
At present, Jamaica are ranked 76th in the world by FIFA which is two places above Trinidad and Tobago, who are now 78th.
In their last clash with Trinidad and Tobago on home soil, the “Reggae Boyz” emerged victorious in the 2014 Caribbean Cup final but needed penalties to do so. In the last clash between them in Port-of-Spain, the Warriors won 2-0 in a friendly on 19 November, 2013.
Both teams will be under-strength since the game falls outside the FIFA match window and both nations will need special dispensations from clubs to get their foreign-based players to join the squad.
DRESS REHEARSAL ??… well then play it at the Ato Boldon..get used to the Savannah Grass…
That is first thing that struck me Gary. They are trying to get fans into Ato Boldon and they are giving so many excuses as to why the Hasely Crawford is no good for our team.
Well why play this game there then?
Even in terms of supporters and administrators, it would make sense to have a test run of the Couva venue to me.
I doh see how this is a useful tune up for Honduras. There are only 3 players who were involved in the last World Cup Qualifier against Costa Rica who are still local-based. Curtis Gonzales, Hashim Arcia, and Nathan Lewis. Against USA, only one.
Think this is more about the coach getting acclimated to the players here. Chances are he may find couple players he would add to WCQ rotation during these exercises. So it helps somewhat. Like you, I would prefer the core team be playing more games together as well, but it is what it is. Also, truly believe the TTFA hopes to fatten their coffers given the large contingent of Jamaicans living here.
The exercise is by no means useless, but doh try to sell it as preparation for Honduras.
the Trinidad and Tobago vs Jamaica games are always good, similar to Argentina vs Brasil but on a MUCH LESSER scale.
The thing is, regardless of the high that Jamaica is on, it’s not like they will be playing with anything close to the squad they used at the Gold Cup. Most of their starting XI play in the MLS and at least one in the USL, so they would not be released.
Yeah. Would be home based squads.
Lasana Liburd so it’s gonna b a battle of the TT pro league vs JA Red stripe premier league local talents then
Colin I think so. And we usually win that battle.
Kudos! Another quality dry run/test!
As far as I’m concerned, Jamaica can’t beat Trinidad and Tobago without their British born and bred imports. So I’m expecting a T&T win.
I jus fed up of all the nonsense, a promising WC campaign and overall upward tick in TT football from 3 GCs ago to our football dangling by an oyster thread, steups
