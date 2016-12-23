Who is calling the shots? Central question “foolhardy” omission of Jan and Nathaniel

Pro League leaders and defending champions, Central FC, are continuing to question the omission of goalkeeper Jan-Michael Williams and Nathaniel “Spanish” Garcia from the Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team, after postponements meant both players are available for the rest of the year.
Central controversially refused to release the duo, despite the request of National Senior Team coach Tom Saintfiet, after insisting that their own fixtures were first priority outside of the FIFA international match window.
Saintfiet responded by leaving both players out of the Soca Warriors team that travels to Managua on Christmas Day for friendly matches against Nicaragua on 27 and 30 December. San Jabloteh coach Keith Jeffrey and Club Sando coach Angus Eve also criticised Central’s decision to prioritise the league over the country.
However, the Pro League’s postponement of all matches today has again brought the decision of Saintfiet and Central bigwigs Brent Sancho and Kevin Harrison into focus.
Williams, who was a nominee for the CONCACAF Goalkeeper of the Year accolade in 2013 and 2014, and Garcia have now missed the opportunity to feature in Saintfiet’s first squad for a solitary match against second from bottom Pro League team, Morvant Caledonia United.
Harrison, the Central operations director, reiterated that the Warriors’ new Belgian coach, Saintfiet, was to blame, though. And he expressed doubt as to who is actually calling the shots for the National Senior Team.
“Saintfiet [allegedly] told the players it wasn’t his decision [to drop them],” Harrison told Wired868. “I wrote to [TTFA president] David John-Williams and asked if he could intercede and ask the coach to compromise. And David said it’s the coach’s decision. So I don’t know who is making [the] decisions there.”
Thus far, no official reason has been offered by the Pro League for the fixture postponements. Local teams have not received Government subventions for the past two months and the 10 member clubs met yesterday evening to discuss the financial issues and the challenge of finishing the season.
Harrison feels the Pro League’s loss should be the Warriors’ gain, though, and suggested it was ridiculous that Garcia—a two-time Caribbean Club Championship and Pro League champion—is ready and available to play but has been left out. He also questioned the omission of club captain Darren Mitchell and midfielder Leston Paul, who is a two-time World Youth Cup captain.
“At the end of the day, we’ve compromised twice [by allowing the players to train] and, as you know, the games have been called off, so there is no problem anyway,” said Harrison. “There is no [club versus country] conflict now… There are not many players locally that are winners [and] Nathaniel Garcia is a winner.
“He is a Caribbean Club champion [for] two years running. He has played at Vancouver Whitecaps [and] Sporting Kansas City in big games. It is foolish to cut someone like him out of a squad to prove a point to a club…
“If the coach is determined to prove a point then he is foolhardy because at the end of the day, the most important thing for everybody concerned is qualification for the Gold Cup and preparation for the World Cup… I can see no reason other than pride why he is not training at [the] Mannie Ramjohn [Stadium] this afternoon.”
Harrison questioned too how Saintfiet could justify leaving out the Central duo because they could not join his residential camp in Claxton Bay yet allow overseas-based players like Cornell Glen and Kevan George to meet the team in Nicaragua.
He was not placated by Saintfiet’s vow to Wired868 that he would not close the door on Garcia and Williams due to their club’s stance.
“I’m very pleased that [Saintfiet said] he won’t hold it against the players. However these players that are arriving straight from America and different places, they haven’t trained with the squad either. So I find it scary that he is prepared to gamble on Gold Cup and World Cup preparation and qualification just to prove a point…
“Jan not going to Nicaragua is okay as he is already established as a top goalkeeper in the Caribbean. But excluding him from the Gold Cup qualifiers would prove to be a major risk both on the field and in the dressing room.
“Without Kenwyne [Jones], Jan is probably the next natural leader—not necessarily captain, but certainly leader. And it’s ridiculous to gamble Gold Cup qualification to prove some point.”
Trinidad and Tobago play Suriname and Haiti in Gold Cup play off contests on 4 and 8 January while they also host Panama and Mexico in vital Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers on 24 and 28 March.
John-Williams stated publicly that Saintfiet will have to look for a job if the Warriors do not take at least four points from the March qualifiers.
i AGREE with Saint felt if Central won’t release the players then we do without them. If the replacements do well then we continue with the team that performs, that’s football
Yes I would…but also mention to them that the door is open to all T+T nationals that can give me commitment at this critical time
Ok…someone please help me out. Central refuse to release their players and now upset that the coach didn’t pick them? That’s the synopsis?
One thing is clear. The players who trained have no problems with the coach and are willing to support him so that’s a promising start from a football perspective.
..Any player who wants to play accepts the changing of the guard when a new coach comes in. I won’t be judging Sainfiet by media reports or by player statements. Lemme see the team selection, the match management, and the results..
Central FC management took a particular line, opposite to all other Pro League clubs, and stuck by its decision. New TT coach Saintfiet laid out his plans and decisions that were accepted by all the clubs, save and except from hattrick chasing champion Pro League outfit Central FC.
Saintfiet has demonstrated that he will not allow anyone or any club to hold his plans to ransome or to dictate conditions for players’ selection.
He doesn’t seem to be in the least bit bothered by any noises around his squad selection.
While it is yet to be proven how successful or not his initial conditional stint as TT coach will be, he has certainly demonstrated that he is on top of his game in discerning petty bullshit power plays.
In the midst of all the kuchoor and noises, he seems focused on fomenting team bonding and chemistry in the dressing room. Not outside of it.
So in for a penny, in for a pound – his job is in the line as is TT hope of qualifying for the Russia 2018 World Cup.
Yes mostly. But the players were always available for the games. The issue was Saintfiet insisted that all players stop representing their clubs by Monday. And Central FC refused to accept that.
The coach made a principle stance. If you are called up an don’t show up then you are not selected. The postponement of PL games is irrelevant. I don’t agree however with those players not being considered for the GC qualifiers.
By all accounts the players were training with Saintfiet up until the final 23 were selected. The players however sided with Central on playing their league games.
The players didn’t have a choice. Even if they tried to defy Central, Sancho could have had FIFA block them from playing.
Lyndon, all three Central players trained. Sean De Silva was actually injured in a national team practice.
I never got how he decided to select guys who are not playing ball yet did not make themselves available for the camp. Yet omits players who are playing where he can have a look at them in actual game situ? Not blaming anyone in particular but this is ridiculous
The same way Central fc is within their rights, so too is he.
..I done say what I have to say on this yes. FIFA’ s rules are clear. Saintfielt’s selecton is erratic. He better win them matches against Nicaragua..
