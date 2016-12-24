Home / Volley / Local Football / Pro League receives monthly subventions… but no future guarantees

Pro League receives monthly subventions… but no future guarantees

Editor Saturday 24 December 2016 Local Football, Volley 5 Comments

The Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) made out cheques to eight of the Pro League’s 10 member clubs—Defence Force and Police FC are excluded for obvious reasons—after newly appointed CEO Adam Montserin met representatives from the teams at the SporTT office in the National Cycling Velodrome on Thursday morning.

The clubs had not received their TT$50,000 subventions since September.

Photo: Central FC attacker Jason Marcano (left) offers Morvant Caledonia United goalkeeper Stephon Seepersad a hand during Pro League action at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on 20 December 2016. (Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)
Photo: Central FC attacker Jason Marcano (left) offers Morvant Caledonia United goalkeeper Stephon Seepersad a hand during Pro League action at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on 20 December 2016.
(Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)

A SporTT release suggested that the late payments were due to “funding and compliance issues that prevented the clubs [from accessing] their monthly budget subvention.” These issues supposedly included: business plans, BIR numbers, audited accounts, strategic plans, incorporation letters, etc.

One counter proposal by club representatives was an amendment to the Corporate Act, so clubs can enter into business agreements regarding the use of community grounds. SporTT has promised to look at those issues, which can lead to more self-sufficiency from the clubs.

Sports Company chairman Michael Phillips admitted recently that his organisation is in dire financial straits.

Pro League clubs believe that the government will honour their promise to fund the teams until the end of the season in February. But it is uncertain what will happen thereafter.

Montserin, the former CEO at iGovTT’s National Information and Communication Technology Company Limited, vowed to meet the clubs again next month.

“We would meet again in January to look at improving how we engage clubs and to further discuss the possibility of public-private partnerships to enable them to achieve their objectives.”

Photo: St Ann's Rangers midfielder Dylon King (centre) charges towards the Ma Pau Stars defence during Pro League action at the Ato Boldon Stadium on 18 October 2016. (Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)
Photo: St Ann’s Rangers midfielder Dylon King (centre) charges towards the Ma Pau Stars defence during Pro League action at the Ato Boldon Stadium on 18 October 2016.
(Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)

Tags

About Editor

Editor

Check Also

warriors-tom-saintfiet-terence-babwah-ftr

Who is calling the shots? Central question “foolhardy” omission of Jan and Nathaniel

Pro League leaders and defending champions, Central FC, are continuing to question the omission of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

5 comments

  1. Brian Harry
    Saturday 24 December 2016 at 4:25 pm

    Yes, governments must create “grassroots” infrastructure!!! They should not support professional teams! In the UK case you just cited as you see the PL works in concert with the government to improve infrastructure which is a from of giving back.

    Reply
  2. Lasana Liburd
    Saturday 24 December 2016 at 4:21 pm

    https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-50-million-boost-for-footballs-grassroots

    Reply
  3. Brian Jordan
    Saturday 24 December 2016 at 4:20 pm

    Not sure if I missed it, but do we know if all arrears were paid? Or was it just one month of backlog paid? Thanks

    Reply
  4. Brian Harry
    Saturday 24 December 2016 at 4:19 pm

    And if they are receiving subventions, there should be accountability – budgeting, reporting, and some standards established.

    Reply
  5. Brian Harry
    Saturday 24 December 2016 at 4:18 pm

    Why do we have a pro league that receives government subventions????? These subsidies are killing everything about TT.

    Reply
Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2016, All Rights Reserved