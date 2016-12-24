Pro League receives monthly subventions… but no future guarantees

The Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) made out cheques to eight of the Pro League’s 10 member clubs—Defence Force and Police FC are excluded for obvious reasons—after newly appointed CEO Adam Montserin met representatives from the teams at the SporTT office in the National Cycling Velodrome on Thursday morning.
The clubs had not received their TT$50,000 subventions since September.
A SporTT release suggested that the late payments were due to “funding and compliance issues that prevented the clubs [from accessing] their monthly budget subvention.” These issues supposedly included: business plans, BIR numbers, audited accounts, strategic plans, incorporation letters, etc.
One counter proposal by club representatives was an amendment to the Corporate Act, so clubs can enter into business agreements regarding the use of community grounds. SporTT has promised to look at those issues, which can lead to more self-sufficiency from the clubs.
Sports Company chairman Michael Phillips admitted recently that his organisation is in dire financial straits.
Pro League clubs believe that the government will honour their promise to fund the teams until the end of the season in February. But it is uncertain what will happen thereafter.
Montserin, the former CEO at iGovTT’s National Information and Communication Technology Company Limited, vowed to meet the clubs again next month.
“We would meet again in January to look at improving how we engage clubs and to further discuss the possibility of public-private partnerships to enable them to achieve their objectives.”
Kendall that is what Panama did. And Keith Look Loy helped them implement it as CONCACAF officer. We already have the expertise for a lot of this stuff but don’t use it.
Our TTFA/TTFF inexplicably stripped away a lot of the things that made us successful in the 1980s and 1990s. We didn’t win all those tournaments by being born good.
Start with a proper sand track in d Savannah and at other locations across the country
Again Kendall Tull any model that suits us I am willing to try. But I need to see the Kendall Tull’s and the brian Jordans etc etc at pro league and super league games. Let’s make a resolution to support local football for 2017
And that’s a fair statement Travis. I freely admit it’s been a long while since I went to a Pro League game.
No scene bro u not alone ,right now it’s dire times of we don’t fix it we would end up with police and army back at the helm ,that’s regression in my opinion
Travis, I attend Super League, Pro League games and national team practices (U20 and Senior). Wish I could split myself in two..
Great Mr Brian Jordan nuff respect, soon I ll have a team playing the brand worth the admission ,IN SHA ALLAH (God’s willing)😉
We have come up against each other a few times man.. Naps v SBC and North East reserves v Civic reserves..
Blessings my brothers I can talk all night cause I don’t celebrate Xmas but I know y’all probably have choirs to do . Peace
And for your records Lasana Liburd WASA is only SL team to win a national title involving both leagues
Yeah. Darin Lewis and them had their 10th year anniversary just a week or so ago.
But they are better than the weaker Pro League teams. So they will still lift the competition.
If the new model lifts club expectations and standards, every team will benefit..top to bottom. From ground conditions and amenities, to coaching qualifications, to player salary cap, it all needs be looked at…
As an aside, please look at the Icelandic model of how they improved their football. This in a country which does not have a full professional league with a fraction of our population.
Maybe,but professionalism is a lifestyle, I don’t think I know that superleague players wouldn’t be able to train and play games 6 days a week,ad I told you the reason they are there is because they quit or aren’t good enough,straight.
Travis, most Championship teams cannot compete in the Premiership but in their pre-season they beef up appropriately.
As regards Pro League and Super League, I think the top two Super League teams in recent seasons would comfortably defeat the bottom two Pro League clubs.
Let me not even say “I think”. I know! They showed it in the Toyota Classic Cup where teams like Guaya, Stokely Vale and Santa Rosa were giant killers.
Central and Connection would probably whip them. But then the top Pro League teams are beating the likes of Point Fortin Civic 7-0 and stuff.
I’d bet money that Santa Rosa and the Defence Force Super League team would beat Point Fortin Civic.
Not bashing professor,i am simply stating the shortcomings of the model as it is presently .I had the good fortune yo play a full decade in the pro league so I would never want to see it crash but if owners continue on the same path it would. LasanaLiburd I never said to copy the MLS or US system to a t. I am saying use ideas from abroad and create something that would work for us. I hate the play off system,ay least the MLS awards a trophy for the best team in the regular season.thats evolution in the right direction. With regards to relegation how many super league teams could really compete on a sustained level in the pro league maybe Queens park but they not interested in that level of investment or commitment. How many super league men would get time off for 5 o clock games? I believe in discarding the pro league tag ,come with another name , have teams from communities from across Trinidad and Tobago, from carenage to mayaro to point Fortin . 16 teams two rounds let the teams sink or float according to their means and success or failure,at the end of the day who have the most corn will have the best fowls . But as it stands I predict the football would go back to the 80’s and 90’s where the army and police dominated because they offered job security.
Agree with all that… but sadly I won’t have Army or Police in it! No real League does that. Like you said with creative solutions…let their army or Police assign [officers] players, trainers, even coaches to the various community clubs [1 year or 2 year loans]
Why do you all who are crying down the government subvention sponsor a team? I’m sure you don’t even attend games.
Examine the horns
That name keeps coming up Keith …but all the arguments we does have …where does Cale vote when it comes to opening the doors
..Chlil man. Nutten personal. Amd I know whi is who..
I always say in Trinidad we never use the constitution that we have in the first place, yet we always crying for constitutional reform. Lol
..Talk to Kevin..
..You must have been in Guyana. LOL. Lighten up bro. Nobody against any of your clubs..
But if one of the so called self appointed peace maker in the football from the Pro League was not invited…..well I get the picture
I maintain I knew nothing of any attempt of a meeting in the past …maybe it was not for me to be invited
I up for any meeting and I am certain most if not all the Pro League clubs
Captain how the people in the TTFA see you is you and them business ….you know my position on all this constitutional mumbo jumbo ….so don’t waste you time with me with that
So, yeah, the problem isn’t that three quarter of the TTFA is breaking the law eh… It is me for pointing that out. Lol.
Pointing to the constitution is sour grapes Jamaal? That is why people in the TTFA will always see me as an enemy and protagonist.
In reality, their only enemy is their inability to do the right thing and abide by the law.
..LOL. Sounds like SL will APPROACH TTPL for a meeting. We shall see what happens Fter that..
K. Sounds like a meeting will be called so that PL and SL can discuss a better model. That is a little progress.. Hope other stakeholders can participate in some way.. It will take more than the PL and the SL to make it sustainable.. In my humble opinion.
Lasana take that to your lawyers and Fifa please and lets put an end to this sour grapes
..Anyway. I trying again. Merry Chrisstmas guys…
No Jamaal Shabazz. If someone is not permitted by the law to vote and votes anyway, THAT is what makes it unconstitutional.
If the law says you need A, B and C to be a member and you only have C, then THAT is what makes you unconstitutional.
It ent a matter of opinion. Not because I say so. The law says so.
..What you talking about Janaal? Come nah man. You know me better than that..
Again convenient legality
You guys vote in an election and because you all lose it unconstitutional…..what if you had won…ha ha
Hahaha. Keith Look Loy, the vast majority of the TTFA from president come down are unconstitutional!
If the Super League gets its house in order soon, it might be one of just three or four proper football entitities in the whole of the country. And I’m being generous!
..Yeah. But you ain’t denying it though. Lasana! This is your cue! TTFA people elected by non-constituted bodies! Meantime, Jesus is Prophet. Merry Chrismas bro..
You guys convenient with you all legality yes.
..Nah i could read. And I does follow. Me eh need FIFA to tell me what I seeing..
Let Fifa tell we that Keith
..From every serious league in the world. Right now TTPL ain’t duly constituted according to the TTFA constituton handed down by FIFA..What? You think TTPL created the concept of league football?..
Ha ha you know me …who set up that meeting Kevin Harrison ? That had to be a secret meeting …Let people who really want unity and not control talk….call the meeting Again
..That WILL be done. Right after we call on Minister Smith. The goose and the gander..
…Word games bro. If it can’t open them is to break it yes. SL has tried to meet TTPL. As I said, allyuh ain’t even come to an agreed meeting..
Lol…smh
And where did you get the idea to start the super league into an entity like the
……say it
..From every serious league in the world. Right now TTPL ain’t duly constituted according to the TTFA constituton handed down by FIFA..
But what is the reality we start it …the process started…I willing to do my part to open a door but your mindset is breaking down …I am convinced the door need to open not broken
commercially , our game is stronger … technically (on the park) we suffered
Lasana … let’s do a story on how some of the Australian approach could help the TTPL … I say “SOME” because our dopey national body hurt the game here with a league that was too small, with a salary cap that hindered recruitment
Wired868 will start a conversation about the future of the Pro League with a few stakeholders. I can ask you to share some of the views in that for starters.
Otherwise, if you write a 800-word blog/letter to the editor we would publish that.
I’d have to open my bottle of 1919 I got for Xmas to get through that
let’s chat post holidays
These opinions and possible [workable] global examples is what good administration is about…. my full support!
..Correct! I saying so for YEARS! But certain people with vested interests not hearing..
clubs should NOT be funding the league
the league, the FA, and the government must start with serious investment … just like they did here in Australia
I believe it’s baby and bathwater time and a new league model must be built … one that fosters clubs and helps them grow as businesses
..Well then! Break down the wall. Make the registration fee affordable. Open the league up to promotion and relegation. Let the best SL clubs in with their own model rather than forced statvation wages to claim they professional. And let’s play..
But the League can survive Govt and those who waiting for it to fold must first KILL the spirit of resistance in those who want to make it into an industry.