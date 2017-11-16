Home / Volley / Local Football / Fyzabad principal and PE teacher charged with six counts of fraud each over SSFL scandal

Fyzabad principal and PE teacher charged with six counts of fraud each over SSFL scandal

Lasana Liburd Thursday 16 November 2017 Local Football, Volley 126 Comments

Fyzabad Secondary principal Troy Jebodhsingh and physical education teacher Nigel Lakhan appeared before a San Fernando court today on multiple fraud-related offences related to their registration of school footballers Dez Jones and Maurice Dick.

Jones, a former Siparia Secondary student who captained Fyzabad Secondary this season, and Dick, a former Moruga Secondary student, were both enrolled in lower sixth form on the basis of fraudulent CXC transcripts, which claimed they had four passes each.

Photo: Fyzabad Secondary principal Troy Jebodhsingh.
(Courtesy Expression House Media/Wired868)

The Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Executive unearthed the discrepancy—after a probe was requested by Trinity College Moka—and the matter was relayed to the Ministry of Education and then the Fraud Squad. Fyzabad were ejected from the SSFL Premier Division while Jebodhsingh subsequently suspended his team’s entire football programme in both the girls’ and boys’ divisions.

Jebodsingh, 50, faces six charges which include four counts of misbehaviour in public office and two counts of uttering forged CXC certificates. The school principal, who was a police officer for four years, has been in the Teaching Service for 27 years. He was represented by attorney Chateram Sinanan.

Lakhan, 41, will also answer six charges, two counts of uttering forged certificates to school supervisor Zabeedah Abid, two for uttering forged application forms to the SSFL and two counts of forgery. The PE teacher has been a member of the Teaching Service for 21 years. He was represented by attorney Chris Ramlal.

The DPP on Wednesday evening advised the police to charge the two teachers, following investigations led by Head of the Fraud Squad, Totaram Dookhie. The charges were laid by Sergeant Earl Smith of the Fraud Squad.

Jones and Dick were questioned but not charged while coach Brian Williams, a Trinidad and Tobago national youth team coach and former Strike Squad standout, was not implicated.

Photo: Fyzabad Secondary head coach Brian Williams gives instructions to his squad during SSFL action against Trinity College East on 20 September at Trincity.
Looking on are (from right to left) assistant coach Kerry Jamerson, team manager Nigel Lakhan and principal Troy Jebodhsingh.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/CA-Images/Wired868)

Jones and Dick maintained that they had no part in the fraud. Both teenagers told Wired868, in an interview last month, that Lakhan requested their exam certificates and never returned them. They were then told that they would be allowed to enter Form Six at the school.

“I just carried what the school asked for, [which was] my original document and birth paper,” said Dick. “I don’t know what they did after that… It is really the administration in the school and whoever had my certificate at the time.”

Dick, who had just one CXC pass in physical education, was taking sixth form classes in business, accounts, physical education, entrepreneurship and communication when the fraud was discovered.

When last month Wired868 contacted Jones, who had two CXC passes, he was not sure what form or class he was supposed to be in—despite already being six weeks into the school term. When the Fraud Squad interviewed the two players, they are believed to have found Jones working on a construction site.

“They asked if I want to come back and play school football,” said Jones, in a previous interview. “And I said ‘yeah, I want to come and play.’ And then I went training…”

Photo: The Fyzabad Secondary team pose before kick-off against Trinity College East on 20 September at Trincity.
Maurice Dick (bottom row, far left) and Dez Jones (top row, far right) were both in the starting line-up.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/CA-Images/Wired868)

Lakhan and Fyzabad vice-principal Suresh Roopnarine told the SSFL that the two boys duped them and somehow danced around the process for vetting students, which saw their documents pass through the school’s screening committee, Principal Jebodhsingh and the school supervisor.

However, only Lakhan and Jebodhsingh will answer for the crime in court.

Both Jebodhsingh and Lakhan were placed on a total of TT$120,000 bail with a total cash alternative of TT$15,000. The principal’s bail will cover the matters in San Fernando and Siparia while Lakhan’s will cover the charges in the three areas, San Fernando, Couva and Siparia.

They will both reappear in the different courts next week.

126 comments

Older Comments
  1. M Michael Ramdass
    Friday 17 November 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Going on for years

    Reply
  2. Vilma des Vignes
    Friday 17 November 2017 at 1:30 pm

    Then we blame the children for their behaviour

    Reply
  3. Giselle Nicola Jones
    Friday 17 November 2017 at 1:30 pm

    All this being said where we’re the parents of these young men who would had to go into school to seek them getting enrolled in the system this case is different because unlike other schools that may be taking players from other schools to play football these 2 actually tampered with a government document not just say they have the required subjects they actually remake over a new cxc certificate stating the boys had the required subjects hence the fraud charges .

    Reply
  4. Esmee Duke
    Friday 17 November 2017 at 1:26 pm

    The supreme tragedy of this case is that it sits at the fundamental tenet of national development.. teaching and shaping the young. If we cannot trust teachers to inculcate good values, steadfast ethics and morality , then the nation CANNOT remove itself from the clutches and torture of CORRUPTION?

    Reply
  5. Yvette Mitchell
    Friday 17 November 2017 at 12:48 pm

    How come it’s not so easy to jail the rich and famous in sweet T&T?

    Reply
  6. Himraj Mangray
    Friday 17 November 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Jail those Jackasses, The Principal not studying the Children’s Education but more interested in Football. Oh Please, Make an Example of Him, give him the Maximum Penalty and as for the PE Teacher, who is concerned about Trophies, he will get some in Jail, Make an Example of him Too.

    Reply
    • Keith Hodge
      Friday 17 November 2017 at 1:04 pm

      Do not write posts when drunk

      Reply
    • Himraj Mangray
      Friday 17 November 2017 at 1:27 pm

      Really Keith Hodge , Oh Please, Here we have a Principal who is not interested in Education in that School but pays more emphasis on Football, I say Make a F–king Example of Him, We must send a Clear Signal to the Rest . You see Keith Hodge have you ever wondered why there are so Many Bandits, Rapists and Murderers because the Penalty is not Severe enough To Prevent Recurrence. I don’t care a F–k who you are but to called me Drunkard, you lucky I didn’t tell you how Your Mother Made You. That Elephant in the Room is Definitely You.

      Reply
  7. Lily Pong
    Friday 17 November 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Some people do the most dishonest thing causing themselves shame and not knowing how many arw like them doing these shit.while some bussing their brains others have it easy

    Reply
  8. Tee Jay
    Friday 17 November 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Years ago Dom Basil Matthew of Mt St Benidict fielded one of the strongest college sides, to name one of the players as I may recall was Archibald, similarly only to discover that a couple of the players were over aged he was not charged for fraud but only to leave in disgrace, which I think was just enough for a simple misdeed as such. The teachers should have been let off with a warning. Fraud.. come on.

    Reply
    • Dalton Palmer
      Friday 17 November 2017 at 12:35 pm

      I think that’s a bit different from deliberately falsifying students’ CXC certificates to show that they received 4 passes when they only received one. Had he falsified their birth certificates to show a later date of birth, then he’d have committed fraud as well.

      Reply
  9. Vishnu Gosine
    Friday 17 November 2017 at 10:48 am

    It is not the first time. And recruiting students as footballers must stop. Use what you have.

    Reply
  10. Jam
    Friday 17 November 2017 at 6:09 am

    I wish we could deal with dishonest Politicians as swiftly and decisively as this!!!

    Reply
  11. Paula Camejo Jagbir
    Friday 17 November 2017 at 4:07 am

    Tea chers remember you are supposed to be role models!Investigate all participating schools! A breakdown in everything in society!

    Reply
  12. Keith Hodge
    Friday 17 November 2017 at 3:12 am

    Soo, all Police and Defence Force players were recruited in “recruiting drives” or by special privilege? I’m not condoning, but possible jail time seems kinda harsh. Then too, think about the affected young men!! There is a large elephant in the room!!!

    Reply
  13. Earl Mango Pierre
    Friday 17 November 2017 at 1:48 am

    They have a good academic program and the principal and Lakkan falcying papers in order for the players to represent their school and I will bet 1 million monies just maybe it wasn’t the first time that they did that madness eh, it is just that that finally they was exposed and got caught. Them really goood yes.

    Reply
