TTFA committee recommends Charles-Fevrier but board fails to agree on new T&T coach

Lasana Liburd Wednesday 18 January 2017 Global Football, National Football, Volley 9 Comments

There was no white smoke at the end of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association’s (TTFA) statutory meeting this evening, as the board of directors failed to agree on the new head coach of the senior Soca Warriors team.

Instead, the TTFA issued a brief statement:

“The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association wishes to state that following several hours of  its statutory Board Meeting on Wednesday evening at the Association’s Head Office, it is yet to come to a final decision on the selection of the Trinidad and Tobago Men’s Senior Team Head Coach.

“The TTFA expects to make an announcement on the selection by this coming weekend.”

Wired868 understands that W Connection technical director Stuart Charles-Fevrier was recommended by the TTFA technical committee to be Trinidad and Tobago’s next Men’s National Senior Team head coach. It was not believed to have been a unanimous choice though and was not the only name presented at this evening’s meeting.

The technical committee is chaired by board member and Pro League CEO Dexter Skeene and also included vice-chairman Dr Alvin Henderson, Errol Lovell and technical director Muhammad Isa.

However, the board of directors, which has the constitutional power to appoint and dismiss coaches, remained unconvinced after hours of discussion at the TTFA’s Port of Spain headquarters.

TTFA president David John-Williams is the co-founder of the W Connection football club.

The current TTFA board of directors comprises: John-Williams (president), Joanne Salazar, Ewing Davis and Allan Warner (vice-presidents), Samuel Saunders (Central FA), Sherwyn Dyer (Eastern Counties Football Union), Karanjabari Williams (Northern FA), Richard Quan Chan (Southern FA), Anthony Moore (Tobago FA), Joseph Taylor (Trinidad and Tobago Football Referees Association), Sharon O’Brien (Women’s League Football), Wayne Cunningham (Eastern FA) and Skeene (TT Pro League).

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago midfielder Hashim Arcia (right) tries to sidestep a Surinamese tackle while teammate Akeem Roach (left) tries to make a run during 2017 Gold Cup playoff action at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on 4 January 2017.
(Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)
Photo: Trinidad and Tobago midfielder Hashim Arcia (right) tries to sidestep a Surinamese tackle while teammate Akeem Roach (left) tries to make a run during 2017 Gold Cup playoff action at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on 4 January 2017.
(Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)

9 comments

  1. Ian Fitzwilliam
    Thursday 19 January 2017 at 2:39 am

    Comical at best. They took two days to come up with the one name they was always gonna call??

    Reply
  2. Sebastian Mckay
    Thursday 19 January 2017 at 2:39 am

    Steuppss!!!! Soooo all this to give Maturana the post.
    #uhearditherefirst

    Reply
  3. Dasel Holder
    Wednesday 18 January 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Why doesn’t John-Williams just recommend W Connection to represent T&T

    Reply
  4. Keith Look Loy
    Thursday 19 January 2017 at 2:34 am

    ..Straight up jokers..

    Reply
  5. Barry Sebro
    Thursday 19 January 2017 at 2:32 am

    Other teams plotting and planning while we still looking for a coach.

    Reply
  6. Brent Bennett
    Thursday 19 January 2017 at 2:31 am

    I so fed of this entire situation…. all I know is we less than 60 days away from a WC qualifier and we eh have no coach…

    Reply
  7. Barry Sebro
    Thursday 19 January 2017 at 2:31 am

    They cannot be serious about football

    Reply
  8. Carl Jack
    Thursday 19 January 2017 at 2:31 am

    hmmmmm…….

    Reply
