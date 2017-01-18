TTFA committee recommends Charles-Fevrier but board fails to agree on new T&T coach

There was no white smoke at the end of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association’s (TTFA) statutory meeting this evening, as the board of directors failed to agree on the new head coach of the senior Soca Warriors team.

Instead, the TTFA issued a brief statement:

“The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association wishes to state that following several hours of its statutory Board Meeting on Wednesday evening at the Association’s Head Office, it is yet to come to a final decision on the selection of the Trinidad and Tobago Men’s Senior Team Head Coach.

“The TTFA expects to make an announcement on the selection by this coming weekend.”

Wired868 understands that W Connection technical director Stuart Charles-Fevrier was recommended by the TTFA technical committee to be Trinidad and Tobago’s next Men’s National Senior Team head coach. It was not believed to have been a unanimous choice though and was not the only name presented at this evening’s meeting.

The technical committee is chaired by board member and Pro League CEO Dexter Skeene and also included vice-chairman Dr Alvin Henderson, Errol Lovell and technical director Muhammad Isa.

However, the board of directors, which has the constitutional power to appoint and dismiss coaches, remained unconvinced after hours of discussion at the TTFA’s Port of Spain headquarters.

TTFA president David John-Williams is the co-founder of the W Connection football club.

The current TTFA board of directors comprises: John-Williams (president), Joanne Salazar, Ewing Davis and Allan Warner (vice-presidents), Samuel Saunders (Central FA), Sherwyn Dyer (Eastern Counties Football Union), Karanjabari Williams (Northern FA), Richard Quan Chan (Southern FA), Anthony Moore (Tobago FA), Joseph Taylor (Trinidad and Tobago Football Referees Association), Sharon O’Brien (Women’s League Football), Wayne Cunningham (Eastern FA) and Skeene (TT Pro League).