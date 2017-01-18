Home / Volley / Local Football / “Pappy” and Ke’die win MVP honours as SSFL toasts All Star footballers

Shiva Boys Hindu College midfield maestro Tyrel “Pappy” Emmanuel and St Augustine Secondary attacker Ke’die Johnson walked off with the most prestigious individual awards today at the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) award ceremony at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Emmanuel, who helped Shiva Boys HC to their maiden Premier Division title, was the male MVP while Johnson picked up the female accolade after steering the “Green Machine” to the National Intercol title.

Photo: Shiva Boys Hindu College playmaker Tyrel "Pappy" Emmanuel (left) dances away from a Presentation College (San Fernando) opponent during the SSFL Big Four semifinals on 9 December 2016 at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva. (Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)
The top five male players this season, according to the SSFL executive, were:

Naparima College attacker and the league’s top scorer, Isaiah Lee, San Juan North Secondary defender Kyle Thomas and the Shiva Boys trio of winger Quinn Rodney, striker Junior “Barry” Asson and Emmanuel.

In the female category, the SSFL gave its top five players as: the Fyzabad Secondary duo of attacker Denecia Prince and defender Collette Morgan, Diego Martin Central midfielder Malak Marcelle, Tranquility Secondary midfielder Shaunelle Govia and St Augustine’s Johnson.

The SSFL also selected a First Citizens All Star Student Athletes team, which comprised of a player from each of the top flight male teams.

The selected star student athletes were: Dejon Blondell (Shiva Boys HC), Tyrike Andrews (Naparima College), Nicholas Moyou (St Anthony’s College), Jordan Riley (Presentation College, San F’do), Akeem Hosten (St Augustine Secondary), Nkosi Charles (Fyzabad Secondary), Akil Frank (Signal Hill Secondary), Matthaeus Granger (St Mary’s College), Afiba McLeod (Trinity College, Moka), Micah Lansiquot (East Mucurapo Secondary), Jasper McLeod (St Benedict’s College), Keyshawn Villafana (Queen’s Royal College), Joshua Araujo-Wilson (Fatima College) and Kyle Thomas (San Juan North).

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago National Under-20 midfielder Micah Lansiquot (centre) takes on the Turks and Caicos defence during Caribbean Cup qualifying action at the Ato Boldon Stadium on 17 June 2016. T&T won 11-0. (Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)
Lansiquot, who is also holding his own in the senior TT Pro League competition with St Ann’s Rangers, is also a Trinidad and Tobago National Under-20 Team player.

The top performers in each position in the male competition are as follows:

Goalkeepers: Desean Bowen (Trinity College, Moka), Rahim Lee (Pleasantville Secondary), Denzil Smith (Shiva Boys Hindu College);

Defenders: Yohannes Richardson (Shiva Boys Hindu College), Mylz Barrington (Presentation College, San F’do), Derron John (St Anthony’s College), Mickel Ravello (St Benedict’s College), Kyle Thomas (San Juan North Secondary), Zion Holder (St Augustine Secondary);

Midfielders: Jordan Riley (Presentation College, San F’do), Quinn Rodney, Tyrel Emmanuel, Judah Garcia (all Shiva Boys Hindu College), Akil Frank (Signal Hill Secondary), Justin Sadoo (Naparima College);

Forwards: Isaiah Lee (Naparima College), Haile Beckles (St Anthony’s College), Junior Asson (Shiva Boys Hindu College), Renaldo Boyce (San Juan North Secondary), Nion Lammy (Presentation College, San F’do).

Photo: Naparima College forward Isaiah Lee (left) takes his aim while Presentation College (San Fernando) midfielder Kori Cupid looks on during SSFL Premier Division action at Lewis Street, San Fernando on 28 September 2016. Lee scored one and set up another as Naparima won 2-0. (Courtesy Allan V Crane/Wired868)
The top performers in each position in the female competition are as follows:

Goalkeepers: Kaydeen Jack (Diego Martin Central), Chelsea Ramnath (Fyzabad Secondary), Danisha Britto (St Augustine Secondary);

Defenders: Abigail LaRode (St Augustine Secondary), Tamara Johnson, Collette Morgan (both Fyzabad Secondary), Kerice King (Tranquility Secondary), Jaasiel Forde (Bishop’s Anstey East);

Midfielders: Malak Marcelle (Diego Martin Central), Denecia Prince (Fyzabad Secondary), Shaunelle Govia (Tranquility Secondary), Ranea Warde (Bishop’s Anstey, POS), Shenieka Paul (Pleasantville Secondary), Aaliyah Lynch (St Augustine Secondary);

Forwards: Asha James (Signal Hill Secondary), Celene Lorraine (Mason Hall Secondary), Reanique Primus (Fyzabad Secondary), Chantal Murrell (Bishop’s Anstey, POS), Ke’die Johnson, Adanya Phillip (both St Augustine Secondary).

Photo: The Fyzabad Secondary goalkeeper tries to repel an attack from St Augustine Secondary player Jahmealia Jackson during the 2016 Girls National Intercol final at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella on 2 December 2016. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
SSFL Team Awards

Form 1 / Under-13 Boys

Knock out:

North Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Fatima College

League:

East Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Trinity College East

North Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Fatima College

South Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Pleasantville Secondary

Photo: Shiva Boys Hindu College supporters get behind their team during SSFL Premier Division action against St Mary's College at Lachoo Road in Penal on 19 October 2016. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Giants division / Under-14 Boys

Knock out:

North Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Fatima College

Central Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Chaguanas North Secondary

League:

Central Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Chaguanas North Secondary

East Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) El Dorado West Secondary

North Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) St Anthony’s College

South Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Shiva Boys Hindu College

Tobago Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Speyside High School

Photo: A Fyzabad Anglican Secondary player (centre) tries to play the ball around Penal Secondary player Elise Simone during the Girls South Zone Knockout final at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium training ground on 2 December 2016. (Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)
Under-15 Girls:

Knock out:

North Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Diego Martin Central Secondary

League:

East Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Bishop’s Anstey East

North Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Diego Martin Central Secondary

South Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Siparia West Secondary

Photo: Trinity College East supporters celebrate after Nickel Orr's decisive goal against Malick Secondary during Championship Big 5 Play Off action in Trincity on 6 November 2016. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Junior division / Under-16 Boys

Knock out:

Central Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Carapichaima East Secondary

North Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) St Mary’s College

League:

Central Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Chaguanas North Secondary

East Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Trinity College East

North Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) East Mucurapo Secondary

South Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Naparima College

Tobago Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Signal Hill Secondary

Photo: Signal Hill Secondary captain Akil Frank (right) slips the ball past East Mucurapo player Joshua Constantine during SSFL Premier Division action at Moka on 14 September 2016. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Senior Division / Under-20 Girls

Knock out:

North Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) St James Secondary

South Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Penal Secondary

League:

Central Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Carapichaima East Secondary

East Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) El Dorado West Secondary

North Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Success Laventille Secondary

South Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Penal Secondary

Photo: Penal Secondary attacker Alexcia Ali (right) tries to evade a Fyzabad Anglican Secondary opponent during the Girls South Zone Knockout final at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium training ground on 2 December 2016. (Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)
Senior Division / Under-20 Boys

Knock out:

Central Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Williamville Secondary

North Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Fatima College

South Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Presentation College, San F’do

League:

Central Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Cunupia Secondary

East Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Arima North Secondary

North Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Belmont Boys Secondary

South Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Fyzabad Anglican Secondary

Photo: San Juan North Secondary fans try to capture the moment as they celebrate their East Zone Intercol final triumph over St Augustine Secondary at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar on 21 November 2016. (Courtesy Annalicia Caruth/Wired868)
Trinidad Titles

Under-14: Shiva Boys Hindu College

Under-15 Girls: Bishop’s Anstey East

Under-16: Trinity College East

Under-20 Boys: Arima North Secondary

Under-20 Girls: Penal Secondary

Photo: Trinity College East attacker Kishon Hackshaw (left) tries to evade Malick Secondary captain and defender Brandon Charles during Championship Big 5 Play Off action in Trincity on 6 November 2016. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Championship division Girls—Zonal

League:

East Zone: (FCB Trophy) St Augustine Secondary $3,000.00

North Zone: (FCB Trophy) Diego Martin Central Secondary $3,000.00

South Zone: (FCB Trophy) Fyzabad Secondary $3,000.00

Tobago Zone: (FCB Trophy) Signal Hill Secondary $3,000.00

Big Four:

(FCB Trophy) Diego Martin Central Secondary $5,000.00

Fyzabad Secondary $3,000.00

St Augustine Secondary $1,500.00

Signal Hill Secondary $1,500.00

Photo: Signal Hill Secondary supporters cheer on their team during SSFL Premier Division action against Shiva Boys Hindu College in Tobago on 5 October 2016. (Courtesy Allan V Crane/CA Images/Wired868)
Championship Division Boys—Zonal

League:

Central Zone: (Shell Trophy) Carapichaima East Secondary $3,000.00

East Zone: (Shell Trophy) Trinity College East $3,000.00

North Zone: (Shell Trophy) Malick Secondary $3,000.00

South Zone: (Shell Trophy) Princes Town West Secondary $3,000.00

Tobago Zone: (Shell Trophy) Speyside High School $3,000.00

Photo: A mysterious Malick Secondary playmaker (right)--his name was incorrectly written as Shaquille Mayers on the team list--performs a clever trick, as he flicks the ball over the head of Trinity College East attacker Kishon Hackshaw during Championship Big 5 Play Off action in Trincity on 6 November 2016. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Boys Big Five

(Shell Trophy) Carapichaima East Secondary $5,000.00

Trinity College East$3,000.00

Speyside High $2,000.00

Malick Secondary $1,000.00

Photo: Naparima College supporters enjoy the last laugh during their 2-0 SSFL Premier Division win over rivals Presentation College (San Fernando) at Lewis Street, San Fernando on 28 September 2016. (Courtesy Allan V Crane/Wired868)
Intercol Girls

Zonal:

East Zone: (FCB Trophy) St Augustine Secondary $3,000.00

South Zone: (FCB Trophy) Fyzabad Secondary $3,000.00

North Zone: (FCB Trophy) Bishop’s Anstey POS $3,000.00

Tobago Zone: (FCB Trophy) Signal Hill Secondary $3,000.00

Photo: The St Augustine Secondary girls team celebrate with the 2016 National Intercol trophy after defeating Fyzabad Secondary at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella on 6 December 2016. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
National:

(FCB Trophy) St Augustine Secondary $4,000.00

Fyzabad Secondary $3,000.00

Signal Hill Secondary $2,000.00

Bishop’s Anstey East $2,000.00

Carapichaima East Secondary $1,000.00

Photo: San Juan Secondary stand-in captain Kyle Thomas (left) prepares to clear the ball from a Presentation College (San Fernando) player during the 2016 National Intercol final at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella on 2 December 2016. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Intercol Boys—Zonal

Central Zone: (Coca Cola Trophy) Carapichima East Secondary $5,000.00

East Zone: (Coca Cola Trophy) San Juan North Secondary $5,000.00

North Zone: (Coca Cola Trophy) Trinity College, Moka $5,000.00

South Zone: (Coca Cola Trophy) Presentation College, San F’do $5,000.00

Tobago Zone: (Coca Cola Trophy) Signal Hill Secondary $5,000.00

Photo: The San Juan North Secondary football team dances away with the East Zone Intercol trophy after edging St Augustine Secondary 2-1 in the final at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar on 21 November 2016. (Courtesy Annalicia Caruth/Wired868)
Intercol Boys—National

(Coca Cola Trophy) San Juan North Secondary $8,000.00

Presentation College, San F’do $5,000.00

Trinity College, Moka $3,000.00

Signal Hill Secondary $3,000.00

Carapichaima East Secondary $1,000.00

Photo: Shiva Boys Hindu College stand-in captain Tyrel "Pappy" Emmanuel (front, centre) and his squad celebrate after clinching the 2016 SSFL Premier Division crown with a 3-1 win over Pleasantville Secondary on 22 October 2016. (Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)
Premier Division—League:

(BGTT Trophy) Shiva Boys Hindu College $23,000.00

Naparima College $18,000.00

St Anthony’s College $12,000.00

Presentation College San F’do $10,000.00

Fyzabad Secondary $7,000.00

Signal Hill Secondary $7,000.00

Photo: Naparima College players celebrate with the 2016 Big Four trophy after defeating rivals Presentation College (San Fernando) at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on 12 December 2016. (Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)
Digicel Play Cup:

(Digicel Trophy) Naparima College $30,000.00

Presentation College $10,000.00

