“Pappy” and Ke’die win MVP honours as SSFL toasts All Star footballers

Shiva Boys Hindu College midfield maestro Tyrel “Pappy” Emmanuel and St Augustine Secondary attacker Ke’die Johnson walked off with the most prestigious individual awards today at the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) award ceremony at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Emmanuel, who helped Shiva Boys HC to their maiden Premier Division title, was the male MVP while Johnson picked up the female accolade after steering the “Green Machine” to the National Intercol title.

The top five male players this season, according to the SSFL executive, were:

Naparima College attacker and the league’s top scorer, Isaiah Lee, San Juan North Secondary defender Kyle Thomas and the Shiva Boys trio of winger Quinn Rodney, striker Junior “Barry” Asson and Emmanuel.

In the female category, the SSFL gave its top five players as: the Fyzabad Secondary duo of attacker Denecia Prince and defender Collette Morgan, Diego Martin Central midfielder Malak Marcelle, Tranquility Secondary midfielder Shaunelle Govia and St Augustine’s Johnson.

The SSFL also selected a First Citizens All Star Student Athletes team, which comprised of a player from each of the top flight male teams.

The selected star student athletes were: Dejon Blondell (Shiva Boys HC), Tyrike Andrews (Naparima College), Nicholas Moyou (St Anthony’s College), Jordan Riley (Presentation College, San F’do), Akeem Hosten (St Augustine Secondary), Nkosi Charles (Fyzabad Secondary), Akil Frank (Signal Hill Secondary), Matthaeus Granger (St Mary’s College), Afiba McLeod (Trinity College, Moka), Micah Lansiquot (East Mucurapo Secondary), Jasper McLeod (St Benedict’s College), Keyshawn Villafana (Queen’s Royal College), Joshua Araujo-Wilson (Fatima College) and Kyle Thomas (San Juan North).

Lansiquot, who is also holding his own in the senior TT Pro League competition with St Ann’s Rangers, is also a Trinidad and Tobago National Under-20 Team player.

The top performers in each position in the male competition are as follows:

Goalkeepers: Desean Bowen (Trinity College, Moka), Rahim Lee (Pleasantville Secondary), Denzil Smith (Shiva Boys Hindu College);

Defenders: Yohannes Richardson (Shiva Boys Hindu College), Mylz Barrington (Presentation College, San F’do), Derron John (St Anthony’s College), Mickel Ravello (St Benedict’s College), Kyle Thomas (San Juan North Secondary), Zion Holder (St Augustine Secondary);

Midfielders: Jordan Riley (Presentation College, San F’do), Quinn Rodney, Tyrel Emmanuel, Judah Garcia (all Shiva Boys Hindu College), Akil Frank (Signal Hill Secondary), Justin Sadoo (Naparima College);

Forwards: Isaiah Lee (Naparima College), Haile Beckles (St Anthony’s College), Junior Asson (Shiva Boys Hindu College), Renaldo Boyce (San Juan North Secondary), Nion Lammy (Presentation College, San F’do).

The top performers in each position in the female competition are as follows:

Goalkeepers: Kaydeen Jack (Diego Martin Central), Chelsea Ramnath (Fyzabad Secondary), Danisha Britto (St Augustine Secondary);

Defenders: Abigail LaRode (St Augustine Secondary), Tamara Johnson, Collette Morgan (both Fyzabad Secondary), Kerice King (Tranquility Secondary), Jaasiel Forde (Bishop’s Anstey East);

Midfielders: Malak Marcelle (Diego Martin Central), Denecia Prince (Fyzabad Secondary), Shaunelle Govia (Tranquility Secondary), Ranea Warde (Bishop’s Anstey, POS), Shenieka Paul (Pleasantville Secondary), Aaliyah Lynch (St Augustine Secondary);

Forwards: Asha James (Signal Hill Secondary), Celene Lorraine (Mason Hall Secondary), Reanique Primus (Fyzabad Secondary), Chantal Murrell (Bishop’s Anstey, POS), Ke’die Johnson, Adanya Phillip (both St Augustine Secondary).

SSFL Team Awards

Form 1 / Under-13 Boys

Knock out:

North Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Fatima College

League:

East Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Trinity College East

North Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Fatima College

South Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Pleasantville Secondary

Giants division / Under-14 Boys

Knock out:

North Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Fatima College

Central Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Chaguanas North Secondary

League:

Central Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Chaguanas North Secondary

East Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) El Dorado West Secondary

North Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) St Anthony’s College

South Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Shiva Boys Hindu College

Tobago Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Speyside High School

Under-15 Girls:

Knock out:

North Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Diego Martin Central Secondary

League:

East Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Bishop’s Anstey East

North Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Diego Martin Central Secondary

South Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Siparia West Secondary

Junior division / Under-16 Boys

Knock out:

Central Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Carapichaima East Secondary

North Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) St Mary’s College

League:

Central Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Chaguanas North Secondary

East Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Trinity College East

North Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) East Mucurapo Secondary

South Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Naparima College

Tobago Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Signal Hill Secondary

Senior Division / Under-20 Girls

Knock out:

North Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) St James Secondary

South Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Penal Secondary

League:

Central Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Carapichaima East Secondary

East Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) El Dorado West Secondary

North Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Success Laventille Secondary

South Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Penal Secondary

Senior Division / Under-20 Boys

Knock out:

Central Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Williamville Secondary

North Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Fatima College

South Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Presentation College, San F’do

League:

Central Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Cunupia Secondary

East Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Arima North Secondary

North Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Belmont Boys Secondary

South Zone: (SPORTT Trophy) Fyzabad Anglican Secondary

Trinidad Titles

Under-14: Shiva Boys Hindu College

Under-15 Girls: Bishop’s Anstey East

Under-16: Trinity College East

Under-20 Boys: Arima North Secondary

Under-20 Girls: Penal Secondary

Championship division Girls—Zonal

League:

East Zone: (FCB Trophy) St Augustine Secondary $3,000.00

North Zone: (FCB Trophy) Diego Martin Central Secondary $3,000.00

South Zone: (FCB Trophy) Fyzabad Secondary $3,000.00

Tobago Zone: (FCB Trophy) Signal Hill Secondary $3,000.00

Big Four:

(FCB Trophy) Diego Martin Central Secondary $5,000.00

Fyzabad Secondary $3,000.00

St Augustine Secondary $1,500.00

Signal Hill Secondary $1,500.00

Championship Division Boys—Zonal

League:

Central Zone: (Shell Trophy) Carapichaima East Secondary $3,000.00

East Zone: (Shell Trophy) Trinity College East $3,000.00

North Zone: (Shell Trophy) Malick Secondary $3,000.00

South Zone: (Shell Trophy) Princes Town West Secondary $3,000.00

Tobago Zone: (Shell Trophy) Speyside High School $3,000.00

Boys Big Five

(Shell Trophy) Carapichaima East Secondary $5,000.00

Trinity College East$3,000.00

Speyside High $2,000.00

Malick Secondary $1,000.00

Intercol Girls

Zonal:

East Zone: (FCB Trophy) St Augustine Secondary $3,000.00

South Zone: (FCB Trophy) Fyzabad Secondary $3,000.00

North Zone: (FCB Trophy) Bishop’s Anstey POS $3,000.00

Tobago Zone: (FCB Trophy) Signal Hill Secondary $3,000.00

National:

(FCB Trophy) St Augustine Secondary $4,000.00

Fyzabad Secondary $3,000.00

Signal Hill Secondary $2,000.00

Bishop’s Anstey East $2,000.00

Carapichaima East Secondary $1,000.00

Intercol Boys—Zonal

Central Zone: (Coca Cola Trophy) Carapichima East Secondary $5,000.00

East Zone: (Coca Cola Trophy) San Juan North Secondary $5,000.00

North Zone: (Coca Cola Trophy) Trinity College, Moka $5,000.00

South Zone: (Coca Cola Trophy) Presentation College, San F’do $5,000.00

Tobago Zone: (Coca Cola Trophy) Signal Hill Secondary $5,000.00

Intercol Boys—National

(Coca Cola Trophy) San Juan North Secondary $8,000.00

Presentation College, San F’do $5,000.00

Trinity College, Moka $3,000.00

Signal Hill Secondary $3,000.00

Carapichaima East Secondary $1,000.00

Premier Division—League:

(BGTT Trophy) Shiva Boys Hindu College $23,000.00

Naparima College $18,000.00

St Anthony’s College $12,000.00

Presentation College San F’do $10,000.00

Fyzabad Secondary $7,000.00

Signal Hill Secondary $7,000.00

Digicel Play Cup:

(Digicel Trophy) Naparima College $30,000.00

Presentation College $10,000.00