Latapy heads TTFA wishlist to replace Saintfiet; but Warriors want Hart, Fevrier or Fenwick

Former Trinidad and Tobago football legend Russell Latapy is believed to head the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association’s (TTFA) wishlist, as the technical committee ponders its replacement for outgoing coach Tom Saintfiet.
However, the Soca Warriors are pleading with the local football body to return Stephen Hart to the helm.
Saintfiet, who lost both 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup playoff matches to Suriname and Haiti on 4 and 8 January respectively, informed the public that he had resigned his post on Wednesday morning, just one month into his tenure.
The journeyman Belgian, whose former jobs included the Bangladesh, Malawi and Namibia National Teams, blamed TTFA president David John-Williams for creating an environment that made it impossible for him to be successful.
Wired868 understands that, even before Saintfiet quit, Latapy—who served as the Belgian’s assistant—had already been offered the job. However, this was not confirmed by either party and, even then, the approach was said to have occurred after the Warriors lost to Haiti on Sunday night.
There is no suggestion that Latapy did not fully support Saintfiet during the latter’s short-lived stint as head coach. However, if Latapy does take over the top job, it would be the second time that he inherited the position after serving as assistant to his predecessor.
On 8 April 2009, then head coach Francisco Maturana resigned and claimed that there were “differences of opinion in the last couple of games with Latapy” and there was “never one belief” with his assistant.
Then TTFF special advisor Jack Warner appointed Latapy on an interim basis with Zoran Vranes as his assistant. Vranes was subsequently replaced while Latapy kept his place for a total of 20 months.
In 13 competitive matches, Latapy led the Warriors to five wins, one draw and seven defeats and was eventually relieved his place after Trinidad and Tobago were dumped out of the 2010 Caribbean Cup at the group stage with defeats to Cuba and Grenada.
Latapy’s return to international duty, last September, was also a disappointment as Trinidad and Tobago were eliminated in the group stage on home soil in the Caribbean Under-17 Championship after losses to Haiti and Jamaica.
Latapy, a former World Cup 2006 player and Porto and Glasgow Rangers playmaker, barely had three weeks with the youth team before the competition.
And, if one of the country’s most iconic players gets the nod from the TTFA technical committee, it will be another devilishly difficult task with Trinidad and Tobago needing at least four points in Port of Spain against Panama and Mexico to kickstart their campaign on 24 and 28 March respectively.
Pro League CEO Dexter Skeene chairs the technical committee, which also includes Dr Alvin Henderson (vice-chairman), Muhammad Isa (technical director), Errol Lovell and Jinelle James. Former 1991 World Youth Cup coach Bertille St Clair has taken leave from the committee for health reasons.
Notably, Latapy is not the players’ choice—although nine members of the current Warriors pool ran out under “the Little Magician”, six years ago.
In an email to John-Williams and TTFA vice-presidents Joanne Salazar and Ewing Davis, the national footballers urged the local football body to reinstate Hart. The email was sent by Central FC goalkeeper and players’ representative Jan-Michael Williams but was said to represent 23 unnamed national players who all collaborated in the message.
“We, the players, come to you with utmost humility, asking for your consideration with regards to the selection of a new coach for the National Men’s Senior Team. We have accumulated a list of four names for special and serious consideration for the position of Head Coach and Assistant Coach.
“We KNOW it is not our decision to make, neither is it our place to make such demands, but we—23 current players—have pooled our knowledge, resources and ideas together to come up with a few names for your immediate consideration.
“We can all agree that we the players have interacted with these names at some level, so we can safely say our knowledge can be used in this regard.”
The coaches identified by the players are: Hart, W Connection coach Stuart Charles-Fevrier and former Central FC and San Juan Jabloteh coach Terry Fenwick.
Trinidad and Tobago national players are not usually given a say in the selection of coaches but there is precedent. In 2005, Warner hired Englishman Ron Atkinson to replace Bertille St Clair—three games into the Hex—and, as a matter of courtesy, informed the senior players before revealing his choice to the media.
However, the senior players, led by captain Dwight Yorke and goalkeeper Shaka Hislop, refused to play for Atkinson due to his previous run-ins with Yorke and racist remarks the controversial manager made about former France World Cup winning captain Marcel Desailly.
So, Warner did an about-turn and eventually returned with former Real Madrid and Netherlands coach Leo Beenhakker instead.
In this case, the Warriors are suggesting who they would like to have as coach rather than who they do not want. The 23 players stressed too that, although Hart was their first choice, they had not decided on the preferred candidate between Fevrier and Fenwick.
Fevrier, a St Lucian by birth, spent most of his adult life in Trinidad and coached in the local top flight since 1999. He spent six months as Trinidad and Tobago coach in 2003 but was replaced before ever leading the team into competitive action.
His record of two wins, three draws and three losses was seen as credible at the time against largely decent opposition like South Africa, Venezuela and Morocco.
However, Fevrier was replaced by St Clair at the supposed insistence of a few senior players led by star striker Stern John. Although the St Lucian is a widely respected local coach, his proximity to Connection owner John-Williams could potentially be a double-edged sword.
Fenwick, a former England World Cup defender and Tottenham Spurs captain, has never coached a national team but is a multiple Pro League Coach of the Year and is widely regarded as one of the best—if not the best—coach on the island.
His teams are athletic, aggressive and tactical flexible and he worked with most of the current squad including Khaleem Hyland, Kevin Molino, Sheldon Bateau and Williams. But his relationship with John-Williams is strained while his blunt, brash style has divided football stakeholders.
Interestingly, Fenwick and Fevrier were believed to have been on the technical committee’s shortlist, even before the appeal from the national players.
Serbian coach Zoran Vranes, who led Trinidad and Tobago at the 2009 Under-20 World Cup, and Colombian Francisco Maturana, who coached his native team at the 1990 and 1994 World Cups and is a former South America Coach of the Year, are also believed to be on the TTFA’s radar.
Fenwick, Vranes and Maturana all applied for the national post, two months ago, but were overlooked for Saintfiet.
Wired868 understands that Maturana, who steered Trinidad and Tobago into the Hex for the 2010 World Cup qualifying campaign, will not return as a stop gap measure and is only interested in the post if he has the opportunity to rebuild the national team.
Fenwick is believed to be also disinterested in a short-term appointment.
If the TTFA insists that its next coach—like Saintfiet—will only be guaranteed employment until the end of March, it is likely to thin their options even further.
At present, Latapy, who is already employed by the TTFA as a national youth team director, seems to be the preferred candidate. But the players have other ideas.
The Warriors stressed, though, that they would give full support to whoever is selected by the local football body.
“We pledge our full support regardless of who is selected to the position, even if it a person or persons outside of this list, as we know that we the players play an integral part in helping the team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.”
There was one other request from the players. They want team doctor Terence Babwah and paramedic Dave Isaac gone due to a supposed breakdown in trust, after the two staff members claimed that Hart used Williams against medical advice for Trinidad and Tobago’s last World Cup qualifier away to Honduras.
“We would also like that the duo of Dr Terrence Babwah and Dave Isaac be replaced with IMMEDIATE EFFECT, because of the lack of trust that we the players have in them,” stated the players. “We look forward to working with you—the Federation—hand in hand to reach our goal, which is qualification for the 2018 World Cup.”
(Full statement from 23 Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team players)
Good day Members of the TTFA,
We hope this message meets you all in good health and spirits.
We, the players, come to you with utmost humility, asking for your consideration with regards to the selection of a new coach for the National Men’s Senior Team. We have accumulated a list of four names for special and serious consideration for the position of Head Coach and Assistant Coach.
We KNOW it is not our decision to make, neither is it our place to make such demands, but we—23 current players—have pooled our knowledge, resources and ideas together to come up with a few names for your immediate consideration.
We can all agree that we the players have interacted with these names at some level, so we can safely say our knowledge can be used in this regard. We pledge our full support regardless of who is selected to the position, even if it a person or persons outside of this list, as we know that we the players play an integral part in helping the team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
We also ask that we be treated without prejudice, neither for the composition of this list nor for allowing it into the hands of the media, as we believe it will be treated with the seriousness it requires when we do so. The list is as follows:
Head coaches for consideration:
Stephen Hart
Stuart Charles-Fevrier
Terry Fenwick
Angus Eve (Assistant Coach)
We would also like that the duo of Dr Terrence Babwah and Dave Isaac be replaced with IMMEDIATE EFFECT, because of the lack of trust that we the players have in them.
We look forward to working with you—the Federation—hand in hand to reach our goal, which is qualification for the 2018 World Cup.
Terry please and thanks
Steupes this Prez underhandedly use a Dr to fire a coach, hire a coach who he know he could hire and fire same time so he could eventually bring in his own candidate, early o’clock he try jumping out to head a regional body.. we seeing the man tendencies.. does he really have country’s football at heart, could our football really improve in this environment!… all this man have to do now is stammer… smh
What a mess. Just hire someone good and done. Let the govt jump In to provide the funding for a high quality coach. This sporting venture might be one of the few things as a nation we can look forward to this year. If Hart is willing maybe he can still be part of the setup but I still believe the initial success did make us complacent and I am glad we got our reality checks early. Santifet was just another one. With a few months to go we have to get it right this time.
Read a few comments here bashing the players for making suggestions as to who they would like to work for. If I had the opportunity (and balls) to make such informed requests I’d definitely jump at it. Especially since the TTFA can’t seem to figure it out. If we the general public could have opinions, why shouldn’t the people who will be working with the next coach day in day out? I’m not saying this should necessarily be a general practice but this is a special situation.
I have a problem with people telling big men, especially professionals to shut their trap… Could it be the players are in the best position to have an opinion? Pheeeeeeeeeeew!!!
They had a great coach and failed to work for and with him. They never showed support for him when he was about to be fired. Did they pen a letter asking that the TTFA stick with Hart? No! Now they’re begging that he be rehired. Seriously?
I saw football going in a good direction before DJW assuming the presidency… I saw a team of committed players, and the results showed it… I still stand by my objection to telling big man to shut their trap, especially when they are in a better position than all of us to judge… To paint the entire team as prima donnas is also unfortunate… The current situation in our football is a direct result of (lack of) leadership… Same as West Indies cricket…
Marlon – Disagree totally. Football in tnt was not heading in an upward direction pre- DJW. What we had was a small blip – over a 6-8 month period. The overall trend has been downward since Germany 2006. It started when Jack Warner took all the profits from WC 2006 then blacklisted / banned most of the players. TTFA and all national teams have been suffering since.
So who are the prima donnas again? 🙂
Lol – The current crop of senior team players.
Terry is the best bet at the moment. But DJW cannot push him around, so not much chance of that happening.
Exactly!
Point well taken, Carlos (“They need to focus on developing….”)
They can give me the job, hockey is similar to football. 11 players, defenders, midfielders and forwards. I am sure I will be a huge improvement 🙂 🙂 :).
Terry Fenwick is the appropriate choice
These prima-donnas just need to shut their traps and play football! They need to focus on developing their weak game. Focus on improving their discipline, their commitment, and their passion for wearing the national colors. They got Hart fired now they begging for him to be rehired? Jokers yes. Lmao
Last time Latapy got d job T&T finished 6th, no disrespect to d man but I say give it to Terry
Would love to see Hart back involved in someway. Process of elimination, Vranes, Latapy and Fervier all got a shot at it already and never made an indelible mark. Anybody being offered a short term contract makes no sense, bottom line
Fevier all along.
Ent and then we should have a nationwide boycott
Trinis ent doing that
..”Unfortunate’. LOL..
He wanted the opportunity the fire him personally at Ruby Tuesday. So yes… Unfortunate
http://www.guardian.co.tt/sports/2017-01-12/john-willams-resignation-unfortunate
the tail wagging the dog
What a mess
If I were Stephen Hart i wouldn’t touch TnT football with a ten foot pole. But alas, he’s a good guy so who knows.
Ent
HART
All things being equal if the players have a say in the appointment of their coach, it will strengthen the bond between the both parties, thus adding that particular chemistry necessary for positive outcomes. Just as in a business, employees are motivated when their input is recognised and productivity is increased which is sorely needed now.
Come on we need something to smile about in football!
Carol – what business you know employees does get to dictate who their manager should be? Only in sweet tnt yes.
Give Fenwick the Job…a three year contract…let’s forget 2018…who we fooling…
I respect these men for standing up as senior players and making a suggestion. Personally id like to see terry given the reigns until the next gold cup. or do a terry and fervier combo like shabazz and barber……………if that is tennable then i think it will be the best bet.
This is crazy. These poor Nashies literally begging this man to put them in the best position to be successful?
Based on his past record that plea by the players falling on deaf ears…smh
Why fevrier of all names lol… angus eve hmmm, that one caught me by surprise
Smh. They did Hart wrong.
If the players open to Stuart Charles-Fevrier as head coach then I think that is an easy and done deal in DJW’s mind #wconnectionposse
WC second string club?
I find those players have real nerve…if only a coach could’ve given a player talent eh or even if it could’ve been bought in a store lol… A coach can only “enhance” your talent at this age… You either have it or you don’t… I’m just saying…
Carlos Lee these people drinking what uncle Elis drinking….the flag blowing the breeze🇹🇹
Terry fenwick is dman rigth know for the job
We’re most likely gonna get another “saintfiet” , and some imminent chop and change in April
Bring back Hart and let him finish what him and his boys started…bottomline.
latapy’s record.last stint was.appalling
It’s a no-brainer that Mr. Fenwick should be the one given the opportunity for three obvious reasons:-
(1) He is the only one on the Players Recommended List who actually applied for the job so why take someone from outside of that who did not even given consideration to the challenge ahead.
(2) At this critical juncture, at least 4 points are desperately needed in the Hex so no time to develop chemistry and buy in with new coach. Again a no brainer to use a Coach who already knows the current players strengths, weaknesses, idiosyncrasies and even how to deal with our fete mentality and penchant for boat rides!
(3) We are evidently plagued by the proverbial “foreigner syndrome” where we must have an outsider come in seemingly because they possess a higher pedigree. The great Gally Cummings have articulated that a local coach can get it done. Thus, with Fenwick you get both sides appeased in that he is now a “localized” Foreigner. It’s the best of both worlds especially since he played at the World Cup and in the EPL.
Why not take a chance? Sometimes brash and brazen is what is needed from a coach…not kid’s gloves!
However, with the all the politics and skulduggery at the TTFA, expect the unexpected!
The players are key stakeholders of the game and have every right to offer suggestions. I like the idea of the involvement of Angus Eve. If the job is short-term, and Hart, Fenwick and Charles-Fervier are not interested but Zoran Vranes is, he might just be better than the best bet in the circumstances, especially with the TTFA’s history in falling short of its commitment to honour its compensation agreements with technical staff and players.
It appears that the players are not particularly keen on Latas taking up d role as head coach.
Also if the collective will of the players is reposed with little respect and trust for the team medic and his physio, then it might be easier to replace this pair than than the players. I suspect Jan Michael is a casualty of the strained relationship between him and the team medic.
I would imagine if the TTFA prezy has any sense, he would do well to listen a little lest he intends to leave a legacy of a loathsome leader.
Hanging to the coattails of FIFA president Infantino, just because he voted for the Italian, will do him no special $$ or other favours, if the various national teams continue to perform as badly as they are under his tenure.
Carlos, like you eh realize that everything fall down. The present,modified vacuum creates scenarios like that.
I agree that the coach should get a deal at least until the 2019 Gold Cup. No coach with self respect with accept anything else.
With all due respect to Angus Eve and Earl Jean, who are both competent football men, whoever gets the job should get their own staff.
Let’s give coaches what they need as best as possible so they have no excuses for failure.
They could live in hope I suppose. Nothing wrong with dreaming but unfortunately it’s only nightmares for them. They should have stood their ground long before this therefore I have no sympathy for that bunch of back stabbing cowards. Where were they when coach Hart needed their support. Busy covering their own asses while they hung him out to dry. Steups!!
#Truetalk 💯
Well said bunch of cowards on our National team dey had d chance to stand up for coach Hart and nun of dem spoke out except Jan Michael Williams I believe now it’s to late far gone,guess dey don’t hv d balls and guts to stand up for wats right be men not women it don’t means dey wud of change their minds on firing him but @least dey tried now dey want to speak tke whoever dey asigned as head coach and play d football no time to pick and choose again all d best my warriors god bless.
I couldn’t agree more.
I think Angus Eve or Earl John would be great assistant coaches. Whichever coach is chosen should be given at least 1 year with a promise of decent friendly games. This is a period of consolidation. 2 draws may not be acceptable for 2018 qualification, but we have to steady the ship and look at the next gold cup and 2022. A quick fix ain’t gonna happen. We don’t need a coach who’s only trying to win next two games. We need a coach who will develop a professional culture, who will look at our 15 & 16 year olds and prepare them for the future. Forget 2018, it’s already gone. Bring back the pride in wearing the red, white and black and plan for the future!
BRING BACK HART!!!!
👆👍✊
Wait – players want to decide who should coach them and who should be the team doctor? Lol. Next they will want to decide when and if to train, when to go on ah boat ride, who should make the squad, and who should be in the starting 11. Jokers yes.
It worked really well the last time the team had an input. And I’d say judging on the last appointment, the TTFA should be grateful for additional advice.
It isn’t odd elsewhere to give senior players a say though, even though they obviously won’t have final call.
So how do you think benhaker was hired in 2005???
Lasana – this is a national team. This is not your Wired868 fete match, where players can suggest an appropriate coach or captain to you, the organizer. All these idiots trying to do is load the dice in their favor to ensure their selection.
It will be whomever DJW can control. And I don’t think any of those three are ‘yes men’.
Except for scf