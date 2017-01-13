Home / Volley / Local Football / Wired868 Football Festival V: T&T football stars at play!

Wired868 Football Festival V: T&T football stars at play!

Editor Friday 13 January 2017 Local Football, Volley 4 Comments

Wired868 Football Festival V: T&T football stars at play! Ahkeela Mollon, Arnold Dwarika, Marvin Oliver, Densill Theobald, Hutson Charles, Ryan Stewart, Michael Maurice, Anthony Sherwood, Devorn Jorsling, Ansil Elcock, Darin Lewis, Gary Glasgow and many more.

Tags

About Editor

Editor

Check Also

tt-u17-russell-latapy-david-john-williams-ftr

Latapy heads TTFA wishlist to replace Saintfiet; but Warriors want Hart, Fevrier or Fenwick

Former Trinidad and Tobago football legend Russell Latapy is believed to head the Trinidad and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

4 comments

  1. Drexel Joseph
    Friday 13 January 2017 at 8:13 pm

    They should get a call up to the national team, lord knows we can still use their skills

    Reply
  2. Norris Ferguson
    Friday 13 January 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Job well done. Pity the lighting was so dull, but I guess with all those bright stars present, the ambience was just right. Them really good yes.

    Reply
  3. Darin Lewis
    Friday 13 January 2017 at 5:51 pm

    This was a well put together video. 😆

    Reply
Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved