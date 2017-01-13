Wired868 Football Festival V: T&T football stars at play!

6 days ago

Calm down nah gaffer... is a fete match! Ex-England World Cup defender Terry Fenwick (left) barks orders at the 2013 Wired868 Football Festival at UWI. Fenwick and Chris Durity are among the cast again this evening as the event kicks off at 5pm at the UWI admin ground in St Augustine. Admission is free. Also playing are Kerwin "Hardest" Jemmott, Travis Mulraine, Abdallah Phillip, Khadidra Debesette, Roger Henry, Joshua Marshall, Joel Gibbons... and more! Photo: Allan V Crane/Wired868