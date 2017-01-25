Home / Volley / Other Sports / TTOC: Premature to speculate on golden upgrade, IOC hasn’t ruled on T&T 4×100 team yet

TTOC: Premature to speculate on golden upgrade, IOC hasn’t ruled on T&T 4×100 team yet

Letters to the Editor Wednesday 25 January 2017 Other Sports, Volley Leave a comment

The following statement on the IOC’s sanction of Jamaica’s Beijing 2008 Olympic Games 4×100 sprint champion Nesta Carter and the implications for the second placed Trinidad and Tobago quartet of Keston Bledman, Marc Burns, Emmanuel Callender and Richard “Torpedo” Thompson was submitted by the TTOC:

Photo: (From left) Jamaica gold medalists Michael Frater, Nesta Carter, Yohan Blake, Usain Bolt, and Trinidad and Tobago bronze medalists Keston Bledman, Marc Burns, Emmanuel Callender and Richard Thompson pose on the podium after the men’s 4x100 relay final at the the London 2012 Olympic Games on 11 August 2012 in London. The Trinidad and Tobago quartet are already due to receive silver, after the US team was disqualified due to a failed drug test by Tyson Gay. (Copyright Johannes Eisele/AFP 2016/Wired868)
Photo: (From left) Jamaica gold medalists Michael Frater, Nesta Carter, Yohan Blake, Usain Bolt, and Trinidad and Tobago bronze medalists Keston Bledman, Marc Burns, Emmanuel Callender and Richard Thompson pose on the podium after the men’s 4×100 relay final at the the London 2012 Olympic Games on 11 August 2012 in London.
The Trinidad and Tobago quartet are already due to receive silver, after the US team was disqualified due to a failed drug test by Tyson Gay.
(Copyright Johannes Eisele/AFP 2016/Wired868)

The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) has not at this time received any official communication from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in respect of the Trinidad and Tobago Beijing 2008 Olympic Games Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Team.

It is therefore premature of the TTOC to speculate on any upgrading of the Trinidad and Tobago Beijing 2008 Olympic Games Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Team medals from Silver to Gold. The IOC has its protocols and procedures in respect of medal upgrades.

As such, we have taken note of the IOC Disciplinary Commission Decision and official press release. The TTOC will fully cooperate with the IOC and look forward to a quick resolution.

It is always a disappointing and an unfortunate situation when an athlete from any country is embroiled in such a situation and, more so a Caribbean athlete.

Photo: Jamaica 4x100 Beijing Olympic Games team (from left) Asafa Powell, Nesta Carter, Usain Bolt and Michael Frater. (Copyright IOC/Getty)
Photo: Jamaica 4×100 Beijing Olympic Games team (from left) Asafa Powell, Nesta Carter, Usain Bolt and Michael Frater.
(Copyright IOC/Getty)

However, the TTOC, like all in the Olympic movement must adhere to the principles and standards pursuant to the Olympic Charter and, in particular, Rule 59.2.1 thereof, and pursuant to the IOC Anti-Doping Rules applicable to the Games of the XXIX Olympiad in Beijing in 2008 (the “Rules”) and, in particular but without limitation, Articles 2, 5.1, 6.5, 7, 8, 9 and 10 thereof.

The IOC would have issued an official statement and the full details of their decision. Please see below:

Tags

About Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor
Want to share your thoughts with Wired868? Email us at editor@wired868.com. Please keep your blog between 300 to 800 words and be sure to read it over first for typos and punctuation.

Check Also

pres-kareem-riley-naps-justin-sadoo-ftr

Sadoo, Leach named in T&T U-20 squad; Williams selects seven overseas-based players

Naparima College playmaker Justin Sadoo, who was the Pro League Youth competition MVP, is closing …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved