TTOC: Premature to speculate on golden upgrade, IOC hasn’t ruled on T&T 4×100 team yet

The following statement on the IOC’s sanction of Jamaica’s Beijing 2008 Olympic Games 4×100 sprint champion Nesta Carter and the implications for the second placed Trinidad and Tobago quartet of Keston Bledman, Marc Burns, Emmanuel Callender and Richard “Torpedo” Thompson was submitted by the TTOC:

The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) has not at this time received any official communication from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in respect of the Trinidad and Tobago Beijing 2008 Olympic Games Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Team.

It is therefore premature of the TTOC to speculate on any upgrading of the Trinidad and Tobago Beijing 2008 Olympic Games Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Team medals from Silver to Gold. The IOC has its protocols and procedures in respect of medal upgrades.

As such, we have taken note of the IOC Disciplinary Commission Decision and official press release. The TTOC will fully cooperate with the IOC and look forward to a quick resolution.

It is always a disappointing and an unfortunate situation when an athlete from any country is embroiled in such a situation and, more so a Caribbean athlete.

However, the TTOC, like all in the Olympic movement must adhere to the principles and standards pursuant to the Olympic Charter and, in particular, Rule 59.2.1 thereof, and pursuant to the IOC Anti-Doping Rules applicable to the Games of the XXIX Olympiad in Beijing in 2008 (the “Rules”) and, in particular but without limitation, Articles 2, 5.1, 6.5, 7, 8, 9 and 10 thereof.

The IOC would have issued an official statement and the full details of their decision. Please see below: