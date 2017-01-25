Live Wire: Not so fast! T&T sprint quartet set to snatch Beijing 4×100 crown off Jamaica

It started off as a sprint but ended up as a marathon. On 22 August 2008, eight nations and 32 athletes contested the men’s 4×100 metre final in Beijing, China.
And, on 25 January 2017, Mr Live Wire can now reveal the impending result.
The winner, with an amazing time of eight years, six months, three days and 38.06 seconds… Trinidad and Tobago! Bawh!
“Usain Bolt, doh bother we… Check de Beijing results, and you will see!”
Yes, in a sensational Caribbean remake of “The Tortoise and the Hare”, Trinidad and Tobago sprinters Keston Bledman, Marc Burns, Emmanuel Callender and Richard “Torpedo” Thompson deployed a brilliant strategy called “running fast and clean” to overtake the Jamaican quartet of Nesta Carter, Michael Frater, Asafa Powell and the legendary Usain Bolt—Carter was found to have traces of banned substance, methylexanamine, in his system, which was discovered during WADA’s retest of urine samples last year.
The T&T sprint team’s approach, which WADA hopes catches on, entailed the obligatory endless hours of hard work and training. But—and this is the clincher—to successfully pull off this tactic, the competitors must ignore the shortcuts, the seduction of the financial spoils at stake for illegal advancement, and the screams of “just run a little faster!” by thousands of compatriots who never bought a Gatorade for you in your 15 year-plus career as an athlete.
You must be willing to do everything necessary to win. But you must also spot that uncrossable line.
Or in the immortal words of Meat Loaf: I’d do anything for gold, but I won’t do that…
So what can Bledman, Burns, Callender and Thompson—and reserve Aaron Armstrong—expect for winning only Trinidad and Tobago’s third gold medal in 70 years of Olympic competition?
Well, first of all, their compatriots would need to actually spot the virtue in competing clean and putting egos aside for the greater collective good of a team without turning to skullduggery, nepotism or dodgy backdoor deals—and this in a country where the Head of State refuses to relinquish an allegedly illegal housing bonus, a Prime Minister sees nothing wrong in a MP helping her common-law husband get a State house and an Opposition Leader who…
Eh, okay, we don’t have enough time to go over the Opposition Leader’s CV right now. But how do you think we would have fared in Beijing if, instead of Bledman, Burns, Callender and Thompson, we had four stereotypical Trinbagonians?
Crooked Politician would have run the opening leg—in keeping with the timeless political philosophy of “Me first.” But it would be hard for Crooked Politician to stay keen and motivated because, no matter what happens, the outcome is somebody else’s fault.
Lazy Public Servant takes the slippery baton for the second leg. What a thankless job: tough hours, no glory, poor Wi-Fi… Why should I kill myself for this?
Dodgy Contractor snatches the baton from the eye-rolling Lazy Public Servant and races up the bend. But wait… It started off so well. Now, the handover is late, the work is shoddy, materials are missing and Dodgy Contractor is leaving the track in a Porsche.
Someone will definitely have to look into how Dodgy Contractor got that contract in the first place—and why his mailing address is now in Panama!
Disinterested Voter has the anchor leg and… Huh? Geezan. It looks like Disinterested Voter has giving up entirely because: “Even if I try, I can’t catch Bolt anyway!”
Apparently, Disinterested Voter started an online petition to the IOC, in mid-race, to award gold medals to everyone for simply showing up! Well, if that isn’t an Ultimate Reject…
Naturally, nobody from those four categories would see anything in today’s result worth cheering—despite the fact that tiny Trinidad and Tobago had the fastest team of clean sprinters on the planet in 2008. But, waaaay sah, Mr Live thought it was only the local courts that delivered such “speedy” verdicts.
So, Bledman, Burns, Callender and Thompson, let’s fill you in on what you missed over the last eight years while you were awaiting the 4×100 results:
The United States had a black president! Yep, Barack Obama was sworn in on 20 January 2009 as the world’s most powerful democracy finally embraced a suave, charismatic, gentleman with a God-given tan who could dunk a basketball.
But then they replaced him with an orange, misogynistic, loud-mouthed, race-baiting buffoon, whose idea of a golden shower was not quite what you guys had in mind when that race started.
Locally, we had three Prime Ministers—Patrick Manning, Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Dr Keith Rowley—as we went from PNM to PP to UNC-plus one to PNM again.
We could sum it all up in four letters but why waste a perfectly good asterisk?
Oh and there is the crazy synchronised move called the “Mannequin Challenge” where persons remain frozen in action for as long as possible while a moving camera films life going on around them.
Actually guys, we think you might have won gold for that too!
Live Wire cannot confirm that TTOC president Brian Lewis had a glass of bubbly to celebrate today’s Olympic result-in-waiting.
Ten gold by 2020? Piece of cake!
Many of those runners always taking some kind of drugs just to win plenty trophies and plenty millions and even the fella call “Bolt” Them really good yes.
Lawd. Lol. There is zero evidence to suggest that Bolt ever cheated.
Oh Gosh man..Leh meh start ah little bacchanal nah I am here and I am bored to death eh, and nothing will be happening until in March when the Hex continues again eh hahahahaha
Well, time is telling for Jamaica. The way I look at it Gary, it isn’t our sprinters’ fault that the IOC took so long to catch the drug cheat in that race.
If the IOC found out before the starter’s gun, they would have gotten to cross the line first and hear their national anthem. They got robbed that.
For me, T&T are the victims in this story.
.time will tell…it always does
I feel bad for Bolt..not in a celebratory mood at all
like the sub 10 stadium clock ??
But our athletes were clean Gary… They were the fastest CLEAN running team in the world.
ok…well send placed then…my bad..still not celebrating ..ah fraid
I am loving this relay. This gold belonged to these guys and was borrowed over the eight years. Best news for the year.
hate me if you all want…BUT I not celebrating this …because the way it going..we came 4th originally…so i could imagine the team that came 5th licking they lips now…who knows…this sport is a big joke…yam and cassava my ass.
You’re thinking of the London Olympics Gary. We finished second in the Beijing Olympics and will now be upgraded to first.
oh,,,ok,,,still not celebrating…ah fraid dis sport bad bad
Lol
Nice
In all my years of sprinting in T&T and in NYC, there have always been cheaters. So I am not surprised one bit. Cheaters are always far ahead of the systems used to detect illegal enhancement drugs, injections & subliminals and masking agents/techniques. The cheaters and their underground chemists develop compounds that cannot be detected by contemporary methods & technologies. So the IOC will always be behind but they’ll close the gap to within a month or two eventually.
Nothing they came second