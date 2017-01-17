Home / Volley / Global Football / Maybe you’ll qualify for hockey W/Cup! Saintfiet’s staff insults T&T, eyes Swaziland job

Maybe you’ll qualify for hockey W/Cup! Saintfiet’s staff insults T&T, eyes Swaziland job

Lasana Liburd Tuesday 17 January 2017 Global Football, National Football, Volley 25 Comments

Even as the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) ponders its replacement for former head coach Tom Saintfiet, the Belgian looks set to return to familiar territory: a second-tier Africa football nation.

The National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) has named Saintfiet as one of roughly 15 applicants to coach its national team, which is ranked 99th in the world and has never qualified for the FIFA World Cup or the Africa Cup of Nations.

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team head coach Tom Saintfiet shouts instructions during 2017 Gold Cup playoff action against Suriname at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on 4 January 2017. (Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)
Photo: Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team head coach Tom Saintfiet shouts instructions during 2017 Gold Cup playoff action against Suriname at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on 4 January 2017.
(Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)

Saintfiet, according to the Times of Swaziland, is in a two-way battle with local Harries “Madze” Bulunga for the job. And, considering that the NFAS chose not to renew Bulunga’s term as caretaker coach just two months ago, the departed Warriors coach looks to be a shoe-in.

At Saintfiet’s unveiling in Port of Spain on 7 December 2016, he claimed to have never been fired from a job and also blamed his string of failures across the developing world on a range of excuses from jealous assistant coaches, bitter journalists and ISIS.

And, in his sensational resignation letter, the Belgian made it clear that he attributed his short-lived and unsuccessful stint in Trinidad and Tobago to poor support from TTFA president David John-Williams, indisciplined players and failure to get the right coaching staff.

Saintfiet has had 18 jobs in the last 14 years in nations like Namibia, Ethiopia, Yemen, Malawi, Togo and Bangladesh. Trinidad and Tobago, ranked 78th in the world, was easily his most illustrious posting while his second highest ranked employers, Togo, were 96th when he took over.

Saintfiet was appointed by the TTFA board of directors, which comprises: John-Williams (president), Joanne Salazar, Ewing Davis and Allan Warner (vice-presidents), Samuel Saunders (Central FA), Sherwyn Dyer (Eastern Counties Football Union), Karanjabari Williams (Northern FA), Richard Quan Chan (Southern FA), Anthony Moore (Tobago FA), Joseph Taylor (Trinidad and Tobago Football Referees Association), Sharon O’Brien (Women’s League Football), Wayne Cunningham (Eastern FA) and Dexter Skeene (TT Pro League).

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) president David John-Williams (second from left) welcomes new National Senior Team coach Tim Saintfiet (second from right) during a press conference at the Marriott Hotel on 7 December 2016. Looking on is new general secretary Justin Latapy-George (far left) and technical director Muhammad Isa. (Courtesy Wired868)
Photo: Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) president David John-Williams (second from left) welcomes new National Senior Team coach Tim Saintfiet (second from right) during a press conference at the Marriott Hotel on 7 December 2016.
Looking on is new general secretary Justin Latapy-George (far left) and technical director Muhammad Isa.
(Courtesy Wired868)

The TTFA technical committee which put Saintfiet on its shortlist consists of: Skeene (chairman), Dr Alvin Henderson (vice-chairman), Errol Lovell (former national goalkeeper), Jinelle James (ex-national player and current administrator) and Muhammad Isa (technical director).

The Soca Warriors played four times under Saintfiet and lost three of their matches including two Gold Cup play off matches at home against Suriname and Haiti. During his term in Trinidad, the Belgian clashed with the management of Pro League champions, Central FC, axed team captain Kenwyne Jones and fell out with a string of senior national players including Kevin Molino, Joevin Jones and Daneil Cyrus.

Remarkably, Trinidad and Tobago was not Saintfiet’s shortest stint. His only top flight stint in Europe—outside of the Faroe Islands—ended without a single competitive game, as Finnish club RoPS showed him the door during their pre-season while South African club, Free State Stars, parted ways with the coach after just two matches.

Saintfiet sought to impress members of his coaching staff by producing emails which suggested he had an array of professional opportunities in Europe, including France’s second division. Instead, his next destination looks typical of his undistinguished career so far.

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team coach Tom Saintfiet shares a light moment with a member of the crowd during 2017 Gold Cup playoff action against Suriname at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on 4 January 2017. (Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)
Photo: Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team coach Tom Saintfiet shares a light moment with a member of the crowd during 2017 Gold Cup playoff action against Suriname at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on 4 January 2017.
(Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)

While Saintfiet said it was “an honour and privilege to work for a beautiful nation like Trinidad and Tobago”, his South African fitness coach Riedoh Berdien appeared to be far less complimentary as he allegedly posted using the Twitter account of Fitness Football Ltd—a South African-based company.

“T&T will never play a WC again. Maybe qualify for the hockey WC [hysterical laughter emoticon].”

The Twitter account further mocked ex-Soca Warriors coach Stephen Hart and Central FC managing director and World Cup 2006 player Brent Sancho. And, bizarrely, claimed that the Trinidad and Tobago media was paid to write positive stories about Hart.

When Wired868 suggested that Berdien was behind the tweets, Fitness Football pretended not to know who that person was. The possible flaw in that defence was that Fitness Football retweeted messages from Berdien about three times a day.

They came, they saw, they blundered… Next stop? Swaziland!

Parting shots from a South African fitness trainer, believed to be Saintfiet’s employee, Riedoh Berdien:

Photo: Football Fitness, presumably ex-Trinidad and Tobago football team fitness trainer Riedoh Berdien, spars with Nigel Myers from Soca Warriors on Twitter.
Photo: Football Fitness, presumably ex-Trinidad and Tobago football team fitness trainer Riedoh Berdien, spars with Nigel Myers from Soca Warriors on Twitter.
Photo: Football Fitness, presumably ex-Trinidad and Tobago football team fitness trainer Riedoh Berdien, spars with Nigel Myers from Soca Warriors on Twitter.
Photo: Football Fitness, presumably ex-Trinidad and Tobago football team fitness trainer Riedoh Berdien, spars with Nigel Myers from Soca Warriors on Twitter.
Photo: Football Fitness, presumably ex-Trinidad and Tobago football team fitness trainer Riedoh Berdien, takes on Wired868 reader Kendall Tull.
Photo: Football Fitness, presumably ex-Trinidad and Tobago football team fitness trainer Riedoh Berdien, takes on Wired868 reader Kendall Tull.
Photo: Football Fitness, presumably ex-Trinidad and Tobago football team fitness trainer Riedoh Berdien, takes a pop at Wired868 managing director Lasana Liburd.
Photo: Football Fitness, presumably ex-Trinidad and Tobago football team fitness trainer Riedoh Berdien, takes a pop at Wired868 managing director Lasana Liburd.

Tags

About Lasana Liburd

Lasana Liburd
Lasana Liburd is the CEO and Editor at Wired868.com and a journalist with over 15 years experience at several local and international publications including Play the Game, World Soccer, UK Guardian and the Trinidad Express.

25 comments

  1. Sheldon Scipio
    Tuesday 17 January 2017 at 10:33 pm

    The bad part is we actually hired this man

    Reply
  2. Sean Powder
    Tuesday 17 January 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Not at all surprised of their ignorance, disrespect and total arrogance to come in somebody country for 35 days and have the audacity to act this way. But we open the door for this fool to collect our money then SPIT in our FACE. TnT self-esteem where art thou?

    The silence of the Saintfiet supporters sometimes known as HART bashers is deafening.

    Reply
  3. Sheldon Phillips
    Tuesday 17 January 2017 at 10:21 pm

    I guess the closest emoticon we can use for “I told you so” would be a Kermit the frog sipping tea meme.

    Reply
  4. Kennisha Hallie
    Tuesday 17 January 2017 at 10:21 pm

    That’s insulting!!!

    Reply
  5. Ricardo Peltier
    Tuesday 17 January 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Hmm so unprofessional, so disgusting, who does that, I hope the soca warriors gets it right with there next appointment

    Reply
  6. Lasana Liburd
    Tuesday 17 January 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Just imagine a man who said he worked in countries under the threat of ISIS said David John-Williams was too much to handle! Lol

    Reply
  7. Jevon Cox
    Tuesday 17 January 2017 at 10:03 pm

    lol….he’s clearly a mental case!

    Reply
  8. Brian Springer
    Tuesday 17 January 2017 at 10:03 pm

    The man must be bitter… Yuh know how much sweet wine he miss out on leaving T&T just as Carnival season start…And I ain’t Talkin bout wine tuh drink eh. LMAO 😂😂😂

    Reply
  9. Amery Browne
    Tuesday 17 January 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Let me just say this here. Lasana your instincts and the instincts of several other members of this group were spot on regarding the charlatan coach and his crew.

    Reply
  10. Davis Melville
    Tuesday 17 January 2017 at 9:56 pm

    If Saintfiet gets the job maybe we should look for a friendly against them 😂😂😂

    Reply
  11. Davis Melville
    Tuesday 17 January 2017 at 9:55 pm

    But what the foul foot

    Reply
  12. Vernal Damion Cadogan
    Tuesday 17 January 2017 at 9:53 pm

    We might not have learned a lick of football from him, but it appears he learned a the art of picong from us! LOL

    Reply
