Kelvin Jack: T&T football is in shambles; please resign, David John-Williams!

The following is an open letter to Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) president David John-Williams by former Scotland Premier League and World Cup 2006 goalkeeper Kelvin Jack:

Dear Mr David John-Williams,

I am publicly requesting that you step down as President of the TTFA… As you and the Technical Committee ponder who our next manager will be, our opponents in the Hex are busy planning tactics and are almost certainly tranquil in mood.

I have heard that an announcement is imminent. Let’s hope it’s a sensible one. You and the committee decided that a change of manager was needed but it’s the almost laughable process that has dumbfounded me and hundreds of thousands of others.

You removed one manager, which is part of football, but it seems as though there was absolutely no plan in place to appoint someone capable of doing the job. Myself and the fans are awaiting the next appointment. March is not far away and this disorganisation is unacceptable and quite unprofessional. You give this air of arrogance which is not justified as to date your decisions have inspired zero confidence in yourself and the TTFA.

Mr John-Williams, I am not one who will say the politically correct thing. I also have no need to criticise for criticising sake, as the facts are here for all to see. Since you took office there has been almost no progress.

When will things ever change at the TTFA? It must surely be your mission to ensure the TTFA is respected for its professionalism and success. What is the plan? How are you going to make us better?

What tangible programmes are you going to start? Are you working with the Pro League, The Super League, The clubs so that we go forward in unison? What about the youth teams, the future senior players?

Since assuming office, have you presented to the business community and government tangible reasons why they need to invest heavily in football? I would think you probably did but because of your performance thus far I’m not confident in your ability to convince them.

This is quite shambolic and, as someone who would’ve died playing for my country, it’s quite upsetting. I’m not like others who will toe the line because they want a job or want to travel to different places.

You were on radio the other day rambling on and on blaming others. As President, you have not led and if you choose not to resign you must start leading; effectively. This unprofessionalism must cease and the buck stops with you…

Trinidad and Tobago has no God given right to qualify for World Cups but if we do the right things qualifying regularly could be achievable.

Of course my lines are open if you want proper advice, as this shambles is just too much now… Please consider what I’m saying with maturity, as the fans and myself crave professional leadership and a plan for our National Teams.

Respectfully,

Kelvin Jack CM