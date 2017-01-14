Apai double takes Connection top; Central duo Nathaniel and Dillon set for Belgium trials

DIRECTV W Connection moved to the top of the Pro League standings last night with their fourth successive league win, as they whipped Defence Force 4-1 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain.

However, defending champions Central FC can set that right today when they face Ma Pau Stars from 3.30pm at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar.

This afternoon’s fixture might offer the last sight of the Central duo of 23-year-old midfielder Nathaniel “Spanish” Garcia and 19-year-old attacker Nicholas Dillon for the rest of the season. Both players are due to leave soon for “extensive trials” at Belgium Second Division club, K Patro Maasmechelen in Limburg.

Dillon, who is a key striker for the Trinidad and Tobago National Under-20 Team, is yet to score a league goal this term but has suffered an injury plagued season.

Garcia, who is the elder brother of AZ Alkmaar winger and National Senior Team player Levi Garcia, has also not scored this season but is used primarily as a defensive midfielder at the “Couva Sharks.”

Connection made sure to give Central some work to do, as in-form Suriname international Dimitrie Apai notched a double while Grenadian Jamal Charles and ex-Trinidad and Tobago National Under-23 attacker Neil Benjamin Jr chipped in a goal apiece. Defender Jamali Garcia got the consolation goal for Defence Force.

The “Savonetta Boys” now have a two point gap atop the standings but have played two games more than the Sharks.

For Defence Force, the loss ended any chance of challenging for the title, as they are now 15 points adrift from leaders Connection with just five games left in the 2016/17 season.

In a lower table clash yesterday, Presentation College (San Fernando) schoolboy Nion Lammy scored his debut Pro League goal as Point Fortin Civic fought back to hold St Ann’s Rangers 1-1.

It was only the third point of the season for Civic who remain winless.

Rangers won 4-0 the last time they met Civic on 28 October 2016 and took the lead through Jameel Antoine in the 55th minute. But the floodgates did not open as Lammy conjured up an equaliser.

Pro League action continues today with a Barataria Recreation Ground double header as second from bottom Morvant Caledonia United face sixth placed Club Sando from 5pm while third placed San Juan Jabloteh tackle seventh placed Police FC from 7pm.

Pro League results

(Friday 13 January)

St Ann’s Rangers 1 (Jameel Antoine 59), Point Fortin Civic 1 (Nion Lammy 75) at Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Defence Force 1 (Jamali Garcia 64), W Connection 4 (Dimitrie Apai 1, 49, Jamal Charles 33, Neil Benjamin Jr 58) at Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Today’s Fixtures

(Saturday 14 January)

Central FC v Ma Pau Stars, 3.30pm, Larry Gomes Stadium;

Morvant Caledonia Utd v Club Sando, 5pm, Barataria Recreation Ground;

San Juan Jabloteh v Police FC, 7pm, Barataria Recreation Ground.