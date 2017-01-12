Home / Live Wire / Sayonara Saintfiet: Live Wire bids a satirical farewell to Belgian football coach

Sayonara Saintfiet: Live Wire bids a satirical farewell to Belgian football coach

Mr. Live Wire Thursday 12 January 2017 Live Wire 13 Comments

As sharp-witted as ever, former World Cup 2006 goalkeeper Shaka Hislop suggested, via Twitter, that he had hangovers which lasted longer than recently departed Trinidad and Tobago football coach Tom Saintfiet.

Photo: Belgian coach Tom Saintfiet delivers his resignation from the Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team job to the public.
Photo: Belgian coach Tom Saintfiet delivers his resignation from the Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team job to the public.

The obscure Belgian lasted 35 days before he told TTFA president David John-Williams to mark himself down for an afternoon of self-molestation and dropped the mic.

That will teach us for hiring a couch surfer with a football badge!

A 35-day hangover? Well, we are into Carnival season… So anything is possible.

Hyperbole, of course, is the backbone of satire.

So what else might have lasted longer than Saintfiet?

Photo: Former Trinidad and Tobago head coach Tom Saintfiet. (Copyright Ethiosports)
Photo: Former Trinidad and Tobago head coach Tom Saintfiet.
(Copyright Ethiosports)

Live Wire has a few suggestions:

Nigel Paul’s Olympic boxing match…

Kevin Molino’s time between boat parties…

Donald Trump intelligence briefings…

Rufina’s doubles…

Mike Tyson’s comeback…

A solar eclipse…

A scoop of ice cream on a hot day…

Decorum on Carnival Tuesday…

John-Williams’ campaign promises…

Eh… Your turn!

#thingsthatoutlastsaintfiet

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team coach Tom Saintfiet (right) makes a point to paramedic Dave Isaacs during training at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain on 15 December 2016. (Courtesy Nicholas Williams/Wired868)
Photo: Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team coach Tom Saintfiet (right) makes a point to paramedic Dave Isaacs during training at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain on 15 December 2016.
(Courtesy Nicholas Williams/Wired868)

Tags

About Mr. Live Wire

Mr. Live Wire
Mr. Live Wire is an avid news reader who translates media reports for persons who can handle the truth. And satire. Unlike Jack Nicholson, he rarely yells.

Check Also

Michelle-obama-bringbackourgirls-ftr

UNC senator: For God’s sake, let’s rape children! Live Wire corners Waffie on Quran

Islamic Council of Scholars official Dr Waffie Mohammed, who was sworn in as a temporary …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

13 comments

  1. Scotty Ranking
    Scotty Ranking©
    Thursday 12 January 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Technically speaking, the mourning period for Stephen Hart’s departure – aka forty days – lasted longer than Saintfiet!

    Reply
  2. Chad Appoo
    Thursday 12 January 2017 at 5:21 pm

    OWTU strike !

    Reply
  3. Black Russian Spence
    Thursday 12 January 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Shame!!!!

    Reply
  4. Shaka Hislop
    Thursday 12 January 2017 at 10:53 am

    A Vegas wedding. And yuh does get Elvis. #ThingsThatOutlastSaintfiet

    Reply
  5. Shivaughn Connell
    Thursday 12 January 2017 at 2:29 pm

    FIFA ranks Trinidad and Tobago Senior Men’s football team as the “Worst Mover” in the world.

    The football governing association, has red marked T&T to signify the team’s downward movement as it fell five places to 83rd.

    In the CONCACAF rankings, T&T now occupies the 11th position behind Costa Rica, Mexico, USA, Panama, Haiti, Honduras, Curacao, Jamaica, Guatemala and St Kitts and Nevis.

    Meanwhile, Suriname who defeated T&T, 2-1 in the CFU Gold Cup playoffs earlier this month was listed as the “Best Mover” having moved up 22 places.

    Argentina is still ranked as #1.

    Reply
  6. Clive Thomas
    Thursday 12 January 2017 at 10:15 am

    I submit this article, even though it was microscopic by your standards.

    Reply
  7. Haida Mohammed
    Thursday 12 January 2017 at 1:08 pm

    again do not blame the coach, he was publicly dismissed before he started the job, such is the nature of the people

    Reply
  8. Ian Fitzwilliam
    Thursday 12 January 2017 at 12:36 pm

    This article was longer than his stint

    Reply
  9. Davis Melville
    Thursday 12 January 2017 at 11:36 am

    Steupes!!! I now start to bite into the article and it done yes!!😂
    Did he last longer than Mary King?

    Reply
  10. dean smith
    Thursday 12 January 2017 at 6:36 am

    Hahahahaha sweet……..sad and frustratin d underlying issue……but sweet nonetheless

    Reply
Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved