Sayonara Saintfiet: Live Wire bids a satirical farewell to Belgian football coach

As sharp-witted as ever, former World Cup 2006 goalkeeper Shaka Hislop suggested, via Twitter, that he had hangovers which lasted longer than recently departed Trinidad and Tobago football coach Tom Saintfiet.
The obscure Belgian lasted 35 days before he told TTFA president David John-Williams to mark himself down for an afternoon of self-molestation and dropped the mic.
That will teach us for hiring a couch surfer with a football badge!
A 35-day hangover? Well, we are into Carnival season… So anything is possible.
Hyperbole, of course, is the backbone of satire.
So what else might have lasted longer than Saintfiet?
Live Wire has a few suggestions:
Nigel Paul’s Olympic boxing match…
Kevin Molino’s time between boat parties…
Donald Trump intelligence briefings…
Rufina’s doubles…
Mike Tyson’s comeback…
A solar eclipse…
A scoop of ice cream on a hot day…
Decorum on Carnival Tuesday…
John-Williams’ campaign promises…
Eh… Your turn!
#thingsthatoutlastsaintfiet
Technically speaking, the mourning period for Stephen Hart’s departure – aka forty days – lasted longer than Saintfiet!
OWTU strike !
Shame!!!!
A Vegas wedding. And yuh does get Elvis. #ThingsThatOutlastSaintfiet
FIFA ranks Trinidad and Tobago Senior Men’s football team as the “Worst Mover” in the world.
The football governing association, has red marked T&T to signify the team’s downward movement as it fell five places to 83rd.
In the CONCACAF rankings, T&T now occupies the 11th position behind Costa Rica, Mexico, USA, Panama, Haiti, Honduras, Curacao, Jamaica, Guatemala and St Kitts and Nevis.
Meanwhile, Suriname who defeated T&T, 2-1 in the CFU Gold Cup playoffs earlier this month was listed as the “Best Mover” having moved up 22 places.
Argentina is still ranked as #1.
Well isn’t this horrible 😊
I submit this article, even though it was microscopic by your standards.
again do not blame the coach, he was publicly dismissed before he started the job, such is the nature of the people
This article was longer than his stint
😂😂😂
Steupes!!! I now start to bite into the article and it done yes!!😂
Did he last longer than Mary King?
Hahaha
Hahahahaha sweet……..sad and frustratin d underlying issue……but sweet nonetheless