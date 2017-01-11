Home / Volley / Global Football / DJW never supported me! Saintfiet quits as Trinidad and Tobago coach… on Facebook!

DJW never supported me! Saintfiet quits as Trinidad and Tobago coach… on Facebook!

Lasana Liburd Wednesday 11 January 2017 Global Football, National Football, Volley 307 Comments

The Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team was plunged into further disarray this morning as Tom Saintfiet quit his post as head coach, just before lunch—barely one month into his tenure with the Soca Warriors.

And, almost in keeping with the farcical business of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), the announcement was made, not through a media release or press conference, but via a Facebook post.

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team head coach Tom Saintfiet shouts instructions during 2017 Gold Cup playoff action against Suriname at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on 4 January 2017. (Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)
Photo: Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team head coach Tom Saintfiet shouts instructions during 2017 Gold Cup playoff action against Suriname at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on 4 January 2017.
(Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)

“I resign as National Team Coach of T&T!” posted Saintfiet, on the wall of his social media account.

The Belgian coach confirmed that his stance was genuine and said he already shared his feelings with the foreign media. He said he no comment to make to the Trinidad and Tobago media or public at the moment.

Saintfiet’s last job was as coach of the Bangladesh football team, which is ranked 185th in the world by FIFA. His record as Warriors coach comprised of losses in both competitive matches against unheralded Suriname and Haiti, coupled with a win and a loss away to Central American minnows, Nicaragua.

Off the field, he fell out or omitted a remarkable number of senior players including: captain Kenwyne Jones, leading scorer Joevin Jones, goalkeeper Jan-Michael Williams, ace midfielder Kevin Molino, winger Cordell Cato and defenders Daneil Cyrus and Triston Hodge—not to mention management at Pro League and Caribbean champions, Central FC.

However in a statement relayed to Wired868, which Saintfiet presumably sent to the foreign media, he claimed that the TTFA did not provide him with the right environment for success.

“I would like to inform you all that I have decided to resign, today Tuesday 10 January 2017, as National Team coach of Trinidad and Tobago. Given the mandate to guide the team past Panama and Mexico in the coming World Cup qualifiers of March 2017, I have come to the conclusion that I can’t be successful in this environment.”

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) president David John-Williams (second from left) welcomes new National Senior Team coach Tim Saintfiet (second from right) during a press conference at the Marriott Hotel on 7 December 2016. Looking on is new general secretary Justin Latapy-George (far left) and technical director Muhammad Isa. (Courtesy Wired868)
Photo: Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) president David John-Williams (second from left) welcomes new National Senior Team coach Tim Saintfiet (second from right) during a press conference at the Marriott Hotel on 7 December 2016.
Looking on is new general secretary Justin Latapy-George (far left) and technical director Muhammad Isa.
(Courtesy Wired868)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Saintfiet revealed that he felt let down by TTFA president David John-Williams from his very unveiling on 7 December 2017.

John-Williams told the media that Saintfiet was not his first choice but was merely the most affordable person on the shortlist. And he promised to sack his new coach within three months if he did not deliver four points from two World Cup qualifying games against Panama and Mexico on 24 and 28 March 2017.

“[Saintfiet] was not our first choice—for sure,” said John-Williams. “Our first choice was way out of what we could have afforded. And I make no apologies for saying that. And I can tell you who our first choice was as well. Philippe Troussier. And Tom knows that.

“I will also tell you this… if he doesn’t get the job done on the 24 and 28 of March, he will be looking for a job. And I make no apologies for saying that. He is laughing but we’re very serious.

“Because if we don’t get the job done on the 24th and 28th of March, we might as well kiss our campaign goodbye.”

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team head coach Tom Saintfiet (right) talks to his squad during 2017 Gold Cup playoff action against Suriname at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on 4 January 2017. (Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)
Photo: Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team head coach Tom Saintfiet (right) talks to his squad during 2017 Gold Cup playoff action against Suriname at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on 4 January 2017.
(Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)

Saintfiet said his biggest regret was not leaving Trinidad there and then.

“From the first day of my unveiling, I did not get the support of the TTFA and its President,” stated Saintfiet, “support which is needed to be able to do my job in a professional and successful way. I never got the chance to work with the players nor staff requested.

“Perhaps I should have taken this decision right from day one of my appointment, after the President openly second guessed his own choice of employing me. But I gave him at the TTFA the benefit of the doubt.”

Wired868 asked John-Williams for comment on his sudden resignation, whether the football body now believes that it erred in hiring the obscure European in the first place and on his coach’s suggestion that he did not feel supported by the football body. He had not responded up to the time of publication.

However, in a media release after Saintfiet publicised his departure, the TTFA claimed he resigned formally to John-Williams last night.

“The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association wishes to advise that Tom Saintfiet issued a letter of resignation as head coach of the National Men’s Senior Team to TTFA President David John-Williams on Tuesday night.

“The TTFA President then referred this letter to the Technical Committee of the TTFA and the Committee recommended that Saintfiet’s resignation be accepted and  be ratified by the TTFA board.”

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) president David John-Williams enjoys himself at new head coach Tom Saintfiet's maiden training session at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain on 15 December 2016. (Courtesy Nicholas Williams/Wired868)
Photo: Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) president David John-Williams enjoys himself at new head coach Tom Saintfiet’s maiden training session at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain on 15 December 2016.
(Courtesy Nicholas Williams/Wired868)

John-Williams appointed a stream of interim employees since he became president on 30 November 2015, which were perceived to be a means of creating instability for his employees so that he could dictate to them.

If so, it backfired spectacularly with Saintfiet, who publicly criticised players from John-Williams’ W Connection football club before his dramatic walk-out—just hours before the technical committee was due to meet to discuss his start as coach.

At his first meeting with the media, Saintfiet bragged that he had never been fired as a coach. It seemed a bizarre claim for a man who has rarely lasted more than nine months at any job—most of which were in second and third tiers teams in Africa.

Today, Saintfiet arguably gave a demonstration of his ability to dodge the axe and leave on his own terms, with a plausible reason for his failures to boot, as he waved goodbye to the two island republic.

“It was an honour and privilege to work for a beautiful nation like Trinidad and Tobago,” said Saintfiet, “and I wish the players, staff, TTFA, fans and the whole football family the very best.”

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team coach Tom Saintfiet shares a light moment with a member of the crowd during 2017 Gold Cup playoff action against Suriname at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on 4 January 2017. (Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)
Photo: Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team coach Tom Saintfiet shares a light moment with a member of the crowd during 2017 Gold Cup playoff action against Suriname at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on 4 January 2017.
(Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)

The TTFA promised to name Saintfiet’s replacement “in the shortest possible time.” Local coaches Russell Latapy and Jamaal Shabazz served as the Belgian’s assistants in the recently concluded 2017 Gold Cup playoffs, in which Trinidad and Tobago finished bottom of a three-nation group that included Suriname and Haiti.

“The Technical Committee has advised that a replacement for the post of Men’s Senior Team Head Coach will be found in the shortest possible time and the TTFA will make an announcement on this in due course.

“The TTFA wishes to thank Mr Saintfiet for his efforts over the period he served as head coach of our National Men’s Senior Team and takes this opportunity to wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Former Trinidad and Tobago World Cup 2006 and England Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop, now an analyst at ESPN, commented on Saintfiet’s resignation on his Twitter page:

“T&T football. I don’t know if to laugh or cry.”

Photo: Belgian coach Tom Saintfiet delivers his resignation from the Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team job to the public.
Photo: Belgian coach Tom Saintfiet delivers his resignation from the Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team job to the public.

Tags

About Lasana Liburd

Lasana Liburd
Lasana Liburd is the CEO and Editor at Wired868.com and a journalist with over 15 years experience at several local and international publications including Play the Game, World Soccer, UK Guardian and the Trinidad Express.

307 comments

Older Comments
Newer Comments
  1. Rennie Dhanoolal
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Didn’t approve of coach but I agreed with him on position with players. I say play the u20s.

    Reply
  2. David Gintoki Aguillera
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 9:31 pm

    wait wait wait!!!! ah minute!! you mean to tell me when i eh come on Wired today all this Baccanal happen where me World Crass Footyball coach quit because Rampelpullskin eh support him…..!! oh gad oh.Trinibago sweet to bad oui……..man take front one time an leave cause he know he ah failure so he quit in smart……..lmao meh belly hutting meh oui!!! i cyah laugh na.!!! lmaooooooooooooo!! John WIllams you are a Total Failure !! period.!FAILUREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE

    Reply
  3. Marcia Tinto
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 9:19 pm

    The Honourable Minister of Sports needs to speak to the nation about recent developments within the football fraternity. Why has Tom Saintfeit resigned as coach after less than one month in the job? Why was former coach Stephen Hart treated so shabbily and deliberately undermined and deprived of essential resources?
    Why does TTFA president David John Williams seem to be a law unto himself?

    Maybe the Honourable Minister could address the nation this evening, after the Prime Minister?!

    Reply
  4. Janelle Archie-Alleyne
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Wow! The man make an OJT stint yes! Bye!!!!

    Reply
  5. Mmbm St Louis
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 9:05 pm

    It was all a setup john Williams is going to b the coach now

    Reply
  6. Marcia Tinto
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 8:52 pm

    If I don’t laugh, I would cry so here goes …😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😃😂😂😅😅😅😂😂😂😉😅😅😅😄

    Reply
  7. Simone Ghirlanda
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Travers Pierre I get that

    Reply
  8. Keith Look Loy
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 8:38 pm

    …Nobody’s actually. How could anybody’s morale improve in the face of beating after beating? Conundrum. Vicious cycle. Abandon all hope.

    Reply
  9. Travers Pierre
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Don’t matter who you bring it’s up to ttfa and the players

    Reply
  10. Sharla Felton
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Camara Mackenson David ur boy leave us high n dry…..send in ur resume now now now!

    Reply
  11. Keith Look Loy
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 8:07 pm

    .NOW WATCH DE BACK DOOR!..

    Reply
  12. Nigel Myers
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Ah guess Saintfiet eh like de vibes in Ruby Tuesday.

    Reply
  13. Jason Samuel
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Who. Cares

    Reply
  14. Keith Look Loy
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 8:04 pm

    ..THE BEATINGS WILL CONTINUE UNTIL MORALE IMPROVES!..

    Reply
  15. Ian Fitzwilliam
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Bruuuuuuhhhhh…

    Reply
  16. Everard Lewis
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Rehire Coach Hart 😄🇹🇹 T&TFA do not have the $$ to pay a good coach, and they still have to pay coach Hart. So let him finish his contract.

    Reply
  17. Lynette Plaza
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Just another sad day in Trinidad and Tobago football, when will we learn that shortcuts don’t work in sports . It time to put a development program in place if we really wants success . 2022

    Reply
  18. Yolande Selman
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Eureka!!! Santokie, that’s what I missed ….

    Reply
  19. Antonio Diaz
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 7:26 pm

    He can’t quit cuz dey dun tell him if he fail… Dey wud fire his ass. He jys tk in front not to spoil his rep…

    Reply
  20. Yasphal Kissoon
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 7:21 pm

    What a joke TTFA is. They should also resign for this farcical situation.

    Reply
  21. Timothy Rochford
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Earlier in this thread someone indicated that maybe now he (Saintfiet) will tell the true story about what happened. Amongst that individual, Saintfiet and/or Lasana Liburd hopefully we will hear what really happened.

    Reply
  22. Santokie Nagulendran
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 7:05 pm

    There’s a lesson to be learnt here: always interview a candidate before you give man the job

    Reply
  23. Suren Ramkissoon
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Well cut uh salary n lets salvage sum pride…

    Reply
  24. John Lewis
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 7:03 pm

    The problem was never Tom Saintfiet. It was DJW and his lackeys. They should all follow Saintfiet and resign, but that will never happen. The circus continues!

    Reply
  25. Yolande Selman
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 7:02 pm

    I admit being a simpleton of sorts so I am asking a simple question: Why in the first place would you hire a coach whose last job was coaching the 185th ranked team? Do educate me TTFA , the hirer as to what I am missing. ..

    Reply
  26. Leslie-ann James
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Just now they will put names in a hat and pick the next coach, I still can’t understand why they got rid of the last coach… sorry to say but T&T football keep getting worse and worse.. what a shame.

    Reply
  27. Source
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 2:53 pm

    I think David Rudder’s ‘Madness” is an apt description of the TTFA. I wish the whole TTFA administration would Saintfiet. In a sane organization that would be the appropriate thing to do, but in the asylum call the TTFA, INSANITY reigns supreme. Lord help us the fans!

    Reply
  28. Kirwin Weston
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 6:50 pm

    The man like football, but like football eh like he…lol

    Reply
  29. Brian Manning
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Doesn’t matter which coach you hire, the organization is the problem. Time for govt to stop funding this folly. You aren’t adhering to good governance practices then no tax payers money for you.

    Reply
  30. Maurice Eligon
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Dreams are there to be what they are we still dream of another 2006 but, we do not have the quality to go to the top tier of the region, is it because we lack the technical ability, yes our players are found wanting in the areas that matter the most. Our players have to learn to play the game in their heads too and learn to solve problems on the pitch. Coaches that joystick usually fail we need to start building the young players in the right ways, have appropriate sessions for the age groups, an over seas coach told me there are Pro Coaches and development coaches no one ever knows the development coach only the Pro coach but there are lots of us who want to develop and forget about what is the right thing to teach the age group we only concentrate on the “W”

    Reply
  31. Cheyenne Hector
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 6:44 pm

    I hope he buss all of them up to the media

    Reply
  32. Nigel Roberts
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Our football is at the lowest ebb of its long depression. DJW must put his hands up and admit that he has mismanaged this organization and that for the sake of Trinidad’s football, he must resign.

    Reply
  33. John Gorgan
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Terry Fenwick?

    Reply
  34. Sigmund Mad-Scorpion Williams
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 6:38 pm

    The plan to reappoint Latas is now officially ahead of schedule.

    Reply
  35. Brian Springer
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Well Cheyenne he have nothing to lose now let him keep singing…The media should interview him to get details…Unless DJW gag him.

    Reply
  36. Cheyenne Hector
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 6:29 pm

    That screams blacklist of players and a staff thrown upon him (Latapy, Babwah and Isaac especially)

    Reply
  37. Cheyenne Hector
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 6:28 pm

    This is the most telling line from his quotes :

    “I never got the chance to work with the players nor staff requested.”

    Reply
    • Alana Morton
      Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 6:30 pm

      But is he self drop players….so who he wanted to work with? Dwight Yorke and Stern John?

      Reply
    • Cheyenne Hector
      Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 6:31 pm

      Maybe he was forced to drop certain players … I wonder where those instructions came from

      Reply
    • Alana Morton
      Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 6:33 pm

      He was instructed to say the things he said too? I think yeah he got instructions but he also did thongs of his own accord too…

      Reply
    • Cheyenne Hector
      Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 6:44 pm

      Definitely like making out Joevin and them for not coming to training etc

      Reply
    • Earl Mango Pierre
      Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 6:48 pm

      Well the man was a disciplinarian you know Alana Morton and when my players break the football rules eh I use to bus their throats the same way eh, but Maximus Dan carnival song 2017 really sums it up about our people in our sweet country eh, “We eh business nah” hahahahaha and ask Dwight Yorke why he also got his throat busted when he was to return to play for my greatest team in the universe but instead when he got to the Piarco airport said to himself look “To hell with Ferggie eh I going back and lime with meh boys Brian Lara and Russell The Magician Latapy eh, Trini Sweeeeeet” hahahaha or when the Magician who also got his throat busted by his Manager when he got into and accident while he was out partying and drinking plenty rum with his friend Dwight Yorke eh and his team Rangers lost the final eh, so you see it is a very long time that our players really have discipline issues eh when comes to representing our sweet country and the beautiful game so nothing is surprising me with the younger generations nah and maybe it is a “Trini thing” and we just will never understand it nah hahahahaha Them really good yes.

      Reply
    • Shawn Babooram
      Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 7:27 pm

      Earl Mango Pierre that song is a big tune

      Reply
    • Shawn Babooram
      Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 7:27 pm

      And as for displine it starts at home remember that

      Reply
  38. Earl Mango Pierre
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 6:27 pm

    So my dictator president hired my Foreign Base Coach Tom so that he could loose eh, and to embarrass our sweet country eh, well as I have been always saying if we don’t have the right players to compete with the real professional players abroad and stop being on their own personal agendas, my dictator president and the corrupted TTFA could hire my greatest manager in the universe, we won’t be going anywhere but only backwards and soon will be a forgotten football so call nation eh. Them really good yes.

    Reply
  39. Steve-o Jones
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 6:21 pm

    DJW didnt support you….WE NEVER SUPPORTED YOU! WE NEVER WANTED YOU! Lol

    Reply
  40. Jeremy Clarke
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 2:18 pm

    So now that Tom Saintfiet is gone, I personally think that either Terry Fenwick or Zoran Vranes should be given the Job as the new coach of the Trinidad and Tobago Men’s National Football team. Any of these 2 would certainly Trinidad and Tobago playing great football once again and is absolutely our best chance of qualifying for the World Cup in 2018.

    Reply
  41. Vernal Damion Cadogan
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Mel he look around and realized wey he was.

    Reply
  42. Mel Lissa
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 6:10 pm

    The new coach run away?

    Reply
  43. Damian R. Scott
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Looks like Saintfiet is now the proverbial fool on the hill.

    Reply
  44. Bharrath Ramoutar
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 6:02 pm

    He was set up to fail

    Reply
  45. Vernal Damion Cadogan
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 5:59 pm

    You could bring Jesus himself to coach the Trinidad and Tobago Football Team, you would get the same result.
    The only way Trinidad and Tobago will have a successful football team is if it is comprised exclusively of foreigners with no connection to Trinidad and is based and administered in a serious country far from Trinidad.

    Reply
  46. Howard Spencer
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 5:58 pm

    I’m pretty sure all of them will reject this job after they do their homework

    Reply
  47. Earl Mango Pierre
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Well what do you expect eh, is mediocrity that is representing our sweet country at all levels from in the TTFA / professional league down to the players themselves and when I does be calling them bootleg eh some people does be vex with me and they really expect and believe that our sweet country really have what it takes to always represent against the real professional countries/players and tournaments abroad to eh Hassan C Araujo. We won’t be going back to any World Cup for a very long time if the standards of the TTFA administration and our football doesn’t raise to compete with the outside World and the right Coaches isn’t pick for the job and given all the support that he needs to be able to be very successful in order to qualify for any future men/women tournaments/ World Cups and I done talk,Them really good yes. steeuuppss.

    Reply
  48. Simone Ghirlanda
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Lets do some coverage on potential coaches names that have been presented or could be presented. I have two thesis:

    1. An idea could be a Costarican coach who knows what it takes to get it done in Concacaf. Costa Rica with limited financial resources and small population has been doing a better job than Mexico and USA in producing players and I think that means the coaches know what they are doing. My best bet is Paulo Wanchope for multiple reasons. Was the assistant of Pinto during the World Cup run and then interim head coach until Ramirez was hired. He played in EPL and can recruit T&T players of heritage. He played in MLS and understands the players in that market. He is culturally a Caribbean guy and players will look up to him and respect him. He has done extremely well as Technical Director of Saprissa. He knows Aubrey David and will be introduced the right way.

    Other worthy Costarican or Costa Rica baed coaches:

    Carlos Watson
    Jeaustin Campos (former Puerto Rico coach)
    Mauricio Wright
    Javier Delgado
    Ronald Gonzalez
    Odir Jacques

    2 Second thesis. Go get an Italian coach with a winning mentality who can quickly play this team to its strength. That is a counterattack strategy. With the type players you have, you need a coach that will fix that defense and utilize the explosive players in counterattack. That coach should be paired with a local respected assistant coach who can guide him on the local players although 95% of them are not ready and Trinidad should focus first on all the players abroad.

    Possible names from expensive to not so expensive. Walter Zenga, Christian Panucci (assistant for Capello with Russia), Luis Oliveira (comes from the poorest area of Brazil but is an Italian coach by formation been in Italy 25 years and played WC for Belgium), Paolo Di Canio (brings the EPL background), some of the others available especially the ones who have regularly coached small Serie A teams where they need to play counterattack to survive.

    Reply
  49. Marlon Harry
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 1:54 pm

    I say give the job to terry he has the experience and he knows the players and he is a no nonsense man the only thing is he is no puppet and they can’t take that they want to pull the strings

    Reply
  50. Stacy Hazel
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Jack laughing

    Reply
