DJW never supported me! Saintfiet quits as Trinidad and Tobago coach… on Facebook!

The Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team was plunged into further disarray this morning as Tom Saintfiet quit his post as head coach, just before lunch—barely one month into his tenure with the Soca Warriors.
And, almost in keeping with the farcical business of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), the announcement was made, not through a media release or press conference, but via a Facebook post.
“I resign as National Team Coach of T&T!” posted Saintfiet, on the wall of his social media account.
The Belgian coach confirmed that his stance was genuine and said he already shared his feelings with the foreign media. He said he no comment to make to the Trinidad and Tobago media or public at the moment.
Saintfiet’s last job was as coach of the Bangladesh football team, which is ranked 185th in the world by FIFA. His record as Warriors coach comprised of losses in both competitive matches against unheralded Suriname and Haiti, coupled with a win and a loss away to Central American minnows, Nicaragua.
Off the field, he fell out or omitted a remarkable number of senior players including: captain Kenwyne Jones, leading scorer Joevin Jones, goalkeeper Jan-Michael Williams, ace midfielder Kevin Molino, winger Cordell Cato and defenders Daneil Cyrus and Triston Hodge—not to mention management at Pro League and Caribbean champions, Central FC.
However in a statement relayed to Wired868, which Saintfiet presumably sent to the foreign media, he claimed that the TTFA did not provide him with the right environment for success.
“I would like to inform you all that I have decided to resign, today Tuesday 10 January 2017, as National Team coach of Trinidad and Tobago. Given the mandate to guide the team past Panama and Mexico in the coming World Cup qualifiers of March 2017, I have come to the conclusion that I can’t be successful in this environment.”
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Saintfiet revealed that he felt let down by TTFA president David John-Williams from his very unveiling on 7 December 2017.
John-Williams told the media that Saintfiet was not his first choice but was merely the most affordable person on the shortlist. And he promised to sack his new coach within three months if he did not deliver four points from two World Cup qualifying games against Panama and Mexico on 24 and 28 March 2017.
“[Saintfiet] was not our first choice—for sure,” said John-Williams. “Our first choice was way out of what we could have afforded. And I make no apologies for saying that. And I can tell you who our first choice was as well. Philippe Troussier. And Tom knows that.
“I will also tell you this… if he doesn’t get the job done on the 24 and 28 of March, he will be looking for a job. And I make no apologies for saying that. He is laughing but we’re very serious.
“Because if we don’t get the job done on the 24th and 28th of March, we might as well kiss our campaign goodbye.”
Saintfiet said his biggest regret was not leaving Trinidad there and then.
“From the first day of my unveiling, I did not get the support of the TTFA and its President,” stated Saintfiet, “support which is needed to be able to do my job in a professional and successful way. I never got the chance to work with the players nor staff requested.
“Perhaps I should have taken this decision right from day one of my appointment, after the President openly second guessed his own choice of employing me. But I gave him at the TTFA the benefit of the doubt.”
Wired868 asked John-Williams for comment on his sudden resignation, whether the football body now believes that it erred in hiring the obscure European in the first place and on his coach’s suggestion that he did not feel supported by the football body. He had not responded up to the time of publication.
However, in a media release after Saintfiet publicised his departure, the TTFA claimed he resigned formally to John-Williams last night.
“The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association wishes to advise that Tom Saintfiet issued a letter of resignation as head coach of the National Men’s Senior Team to TTFA President David John-Williams on Tuesday night.
“The TTFA President then referred this letter to the Technical Committee of the TTFA and the Committee recommended that Saintfiet’s resignation be accepted and be ratified by the TTFA board.”
John-Williams appointed a stream of interim employees since he became president on 30 November 2015, which were perceived to be a means of creating instability for his employees so that he could dictate to them.
If so, it backfired spectacularly with Saintfiet, who publicly criticised players from John-Williams’ W Connection football club before his dramatic walk-out—just hours before the technical committee was due to meet to discuss his start as coach.
At his first meeting with the media, Saintfiet bragged that he had never been fired as a coach. It seemed a bizarre claim for a man who has rarely lasted more than nine months at any job—most of which were in second and third tiers teams in Africa.
Today, Saintfiet arguably gave a demonstration of his ability to dodge the axe and leave on his own terms, with a plausible reason for his failures to boot, as he waved goodbye to the two island republic.
“It was an honour and privilege to work for a beautiful nation like Trinidad and Tobago,” said Saintfiet, “and I wish the players, staff, TTFA, fans and the whole football family the very best.”
The TTFA promised to name Saintfiet’s replacement “in the shortest possible time.” Local coaches Russell Latapy and Jamaal Shabazz served as the Belgian’s assistants in the recently concluded 2017 Gold Cup playoffs, in which Trinidad and Tobago finished bottom of a three-nation group that included Suriname and Haiti.
“The Technical Committee has advised that a replacement for the post of Men’s Senior Team Head Coach will be found in the shortest possible time and the TTFA will make an announcement on this in due course.
“The TTFA wishes to thank Mr Saintfiet for his efforts over the period he served as head coach of our National Men’s Senior Team and takes this opportunity to wish him well in his future endeavours.”
Former Trinidad and Tobago World Cup 2006 and England Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop, now an analyst at ESPN, commented on Saintfiet’s resignation on his Twitter page:
“T&T football. I don’t know if to laugh or cry.”
The Honourable Minister of Sports needs to speak to the nation about recent developments within the football fraternity. Why has Tom Saintfeit resigned as coach after less than one month in the job? Why was former coach Stephen Hart treated so shabbily and deliberately undermined and deprived of essential resources?
Why does TTFA president David John Williams seem to be a law unto himself?
Maybe the Honourable Minister could address the nation this evening, after the Prime Minister?!
Always the government must do something. Pan, football, calypso.etc. Stand on your own or dissolve.
That’s why we have governments. Good governance provides sound decison-making for systems and institutions for the benefit of all stakeholders. Are you suggesting anarchy?
You have a better idea?? The man avoids the press like the plague and is currently f****** up the ttfa ….stand on your own or dissolve my ass !!
It was all a setup john Williams is going to b the coach now
Don’t matter who you bring it’s up to ttfa and the players
I don’t know why my dictator president didn’t just let my foreign base Coach Hart finish what he had started nah, all now so my bags wudda be done packed long time already to return to my second sweetest country to support our Soca Worries in the 2017 Gold Cup steeuuppss. Them really good yes.
..THE BEATINGS WILL CONTINUE UNTIL MORALE IMPROVES!..
Whose morale, the players?
Rehire Coach Hart 😄🇹🇹 T&TFA do not have the $$ to pay a good coach, and they still have to pay coach Hart. So let him finish his contract.
Business doh really work like that doh eh. To rehire him would require new salary negotiations. Hart would have leverage and if the terms don’t suit him can refuse while they still owe him on the currently existing contact.
Just another sad day in Trinidad and Tobago football, when will we learn that shortcuts don’t work in sports . It time to put a development program in place if we really wants success . 2022
What a joke TTFA is. They should also resign for this farcical situation.
Earlier in this thread someone indicated that maybe now he (Saintfiet) will tell the true story about what happened. Amongst that individual, Saintfiet and/or Lasana Liburd hopefully we will hear what really happened.
There’s a lesson to be learnt here: always interview a candidate before you give man the job
The problem was never Tom Saintfiet. It was DJW and his lackeys. They should all follow Saintfiet and resign, but that will never happen. The circus continues!
I admit being a simpleton of sorts so I am asking a simple question: Why in the first place would you hire a coach whose last job was coaching the 185th ranked team? Do educate me TTFA , the hirer as to what I am missing. ..
Just now they will put names in a hat and pick the next coach, I still can’t understand why they got rid of the last coach… sorry to say but T&T football keep getting worse and worse.. what a shame.
What exactly has been improving?
To much ah friend friend thing, that need to cut out, preparation is very very poor, more friendly, they need to put the right ppl where there need to be.
I think David Rudder’s ‘Madness” is an apt description of the TTFA. I wish the whole TTFA administration would Saintfiet. In a sane organization that would be the appropriate thing to do, but in the asylum call the TTFA, INSANITY reigns supreme. Lord help us the fans!
Doesn’t matter which coach you hire, the organization is the problem. Time for govt to stop funding this folly. You aren’t adhering to good governance practices then no tax payers money for you.
Agreed. Lack of governance should equate to lack of funding.
Dreams are there to be what they are we still dream of another 2006 but, we do not have the quality to go to the top tier of the region, is it because we lack the technical ability, yes our players are found wanting in the areas that matter the most. Our players have to learn to play the game in their heads too and learn to solve problems on the pitch. Coaches that joystick usually fail we need to start building the young players in the right ways, have appropriate sessions for the age groups, an over seas coach told me there are Pro Coaches and development coaches no one ever knows the development coach only the Pro coach but there are lots of us who want to develop and forget about what is the right thing to teach the age group we only concentrate on the “W”
I hope he buss all of them up to the media
Our football is at the lowest ebb of its long depression. DJW must put his hands up and admit that he has mismanaged this organization and that for the sake of Trinidad’s football, he must resign.
The plan to reappoint Latas is now officially ahead of schedule.
That screams blacklist of players and a staff thrown upon him (Latapy, Babwah and Isaac especially)
This is the most telling line from his quotes :
“I never got the chance to work with the players nor staff requested.”
DJW didnt support you….WE NEVER SUPPORTED YOU! WE NEVER WANTED YOU! Lol
So now that Tom Saintfiet is gone, I personally think that either Terry Fenwick or Zoran Vranes should be given the Job as the new coach of the Trinidad and Tobago Men’s National Football team. Any of these 2 would certainly Trinidad and Tobago playing great football once again and is absolutely our best chance of qualifying for the World Cup in 2018.
The job was setup for Latas,watch and see.
You could bring Jesus himself to coach the Trinidad and Tobago Football Team, you would get the same result.
The only way Trinidad and Tobago will have a successful football team is if it is comprised exclusively of foreigners with no connection to Trinidad and is based and administered in a serious country far from Trinidad.
John I can’t be the only Trini who’s noticed that Trinidad and Tobago has had a continuous record of consistent failure in all things since independence!
I’m pretty sure all of them will reject this job after they do their homework
Well what do you expect eh, is mediocrity that is representing our sweet country at all levels from in the TTFA / professional league down to the players themselves and when I does be calling them bootleg eh some people does be vex with me and they really expect and believe that our sweet country really have what it takes to always represent against the real professional countries/players and tournaments abroad to eh Hassan C Araujo. We won’t be going back to any World Cup for a very long time if the standards of the TTFA administration and our football doesn’t raise to compete with the outside World and the right Coaches isn’t pick for the job and given all the support that he needs to be able to be very successful in order to qualify for any future men/women tournaments/ World Cups and I done talk,Them really good yes. steeuuppss.
Lets do some coverage on potential coaches names that have been presented or could be presented. I have two thesis:
1. An idea could be a Costarican coach who knows what it takes to get it done in Concacaf. Costa Rica with limited financial resources and small population has been doing a better job than Mexico and USA in producing players and I think that means the coaches know what they are doing. My best bet is Paulo Wanchope for multiple reasons. Was the assistant of Pinto during the World Cup run and then interim head coach until Ramirez was hired. He played in EPL and can recruit T&T players of heritage. He played in MLS and understands the players in that market. He is culturally a Caribbean guy and players will look up to him and respect him. He has done extremely well as Technical Director of Saprissa. He knows Aubrey David and will be introduced the right way.
Other worthy Costarican or Costa Rica baed coaches:
Carlos Watson
Jeaustin Campos (former Puerto Rico coach)
Mauricio Wright
Javier Delgado
Ronald Gonzalez
Odir Jacques
2 Second thesis. Go get an Italian coach with a winning mentality who can quickly play this team to its strength. That is a counterattack strategy. With the type players you have, you need a coach that will fix that defense and utilize the explosive players in counterattack. That coach should be paired with a local respected assistant coach who can guide him on the local players although 95% of them are not ready and Trinidad should focus first on all the players abroad.
Possible names from expensive to not so expensive. Walter Zenga, Christian Panucci (assistant for Capello with Russia), Luis Oliveira (comes from the poorest area of Brazil but is an Italian coach by formation been in Italy 25 years and played WC for Belgium), Paolo Di Canio (brings the EPL background), some of the others available especially the ones who have regularly coached small Serie A teams where they need to play counterattack to survive.
