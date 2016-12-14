Fast and furious: Saintfiet drops Kenwyne to go for faster Warriors attack

New Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team head coach Tom Saintfiet made his first big call as Soca Warriors coach today—and it was a six foot three decision.
Saintfiet selected his first squad today and named 28 players to face Nicaragua in friendly internationals on 27 and 30 December. And, even with 16 players summoned from the local Pro League, there was no room for the giant Central FC forward who scored 16 goals in 35 matches under former coach Stephen Hart—albeit just two items from eight games in the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign so far.
Jones scored just once in 2016, which was also a miserable year for the team.
Saintfiet revealed that Jones was informed he would not be selected last week, which would have been within a day or two of the Belgian taking over as head coach. And the new Warriors coach suggested that, although the door was not closed to the former Sunderland and Stoke City forward, he wants to tweak the style of play of the Trinidad and Tobago team in time for next month’s Gold Cup playoff matches against Suriname and Haiti on 4 and 8 January respectively.
“I had a personal meeting with Kenwyne last week and I discussed privately with him the reason why we took that decision,” Saintfiet told Wired868. “The criteria for the selection of players is our tactical ideas and choices we want to use against Suriname and Haiti. The next thing is the current physical and mental shape of the players in our knowledge…
“Kenwyne is not out of the squad for good. I will follow up with how he performs [with Central FC] and how he performs with [his new MLS employers] Atlanta.”
Jones, who scored Central’s decisive second goal in a 2-1 win over W Connection on Monday, leaves for pre-season with new United States Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise, Atlanta United FC, on 1 January 2017.
The next MLS season begins in March 2017. Trinidad and Tobago host Panama and Mexico on 24 and 28 March in two vital qualifiers, which could decide the country’s World Cup fate as well as Saintfiet’s short-term coaching future.
For now, Saintfiet believes that Trinidad and Tobago’s best chance of getting results is with speed upfront and Jones, a classic target man and set piece weapon, does not fit in.
Instead, he selected San Juan Jabloteh striker Willis Plaza and the overseas-based duo of Shahdon Winchester (Murcielagos FC—Mexico) and Trevin Caesar (Orange County Blues—USA). Caesar, a diminutive speedy frontman, is one of a half dozen players who are in their off-season at present.
“I want a lot of speed upfront and space to run into on the counter attack,” said Saintfiet. “But I do not want to say too much because [the technical staff of] Suriname and Haiti can read what I say.”
Saintfiet will decide on his new captain by Christmas.
“I have not yet an answer for the [identity of the] new captain,” said Saintfiet. “I want to talk better to the players… We still have some doubts about availability of players [for the Gold Cup playoffs].”
Orlando City midfield ace Kevin Molino is back in the squad after an internal two game suspension while there were recalls for Sean De Silva (Central FC), Alvin Jones, Hughtun Hector, Aikim Andrews (all W Connection) and Curtis Gonzales (Defence Force).
There were also intriguing call-ups for Defence Force playmaker Hashim Arcia, flying St Ann’s Rangers winger Jomoul Francois and versatile W Connection defender Maurice Forde. And, most of all, former 2006 World Cup and Sunderland flanker Carlos Edwards, who now represents Ma Pau Stars in the Pro League.
Edwards has over 80 National Senior Team caps but has not represented his country in three years.
England-based midfielder conductor Andre Boucaud, Eredivisie winger Levi Garcia and combative Belgium-based midfielder Khaleem Hyland were not named in Saintfiet’s first squad but the coach insisted that it was a matter of availability. He still hopes to have their services for the Gold Cup playoffs, if possible.
None of the four upcoming matches fall under the FIFA match window and clubs can decide whether they choose to release players to take part.
However, Saintfiet said the United States duo of Neveal Hackshaw and Ataulla Guerra were simply overlooked at present.
Midfield anchor Kevan George, who is also in his off-season, ruled himself out of the Nicaragua games and will be left out of the Gold Cup playoffs as a result, since the new coach believes there will be insufficient time to get him in shape and fit him into his new tactics.
There were four W Connection, three Central and two Ma Pau players in the squad. Shahdon Winchester, Jomal Williams and Triston Hodge, who are on loan from Connection, were also selected.
There was no room for Defence Force striker Devorn Jorsling, Central FC attacker Marcus Joseph, Jabloteh wingers Nathan Lewis and Tyrone Charles or Mexico-based defender Yohance Marshall while Connection defender Jelani Peters is believed to be out due to injury.
World Cup 2006 striker Cornell Glen, who now plays professionally, was also overlooked although he was identified by Hart as a potential inclusion to help save Trinidad and Tobago’s faltering Russia 2018 World Cup chances.
(Trinidad and Tobago 28-man squad)
Goalkeepers: Jan Michael Williams (Central FC), Glenroy Samuel (Ma Pau Stars), Marvin Phillip (Morvant Caledonia United), Adrian Foncette (Police FC);
Defenders: Carlos Edwards (Ma Pau Stars), Daneil Cyrus (W Connection), Sheldon Bateau (Krylia Sovetov Samara—Russia), Triston Hodge (Toronto FC II—Canada), Mekeil Williams (Colorado Rapids—USA), Carlyle Mitchell (Seoul E-Land FC—Korea Republic), Radanfah Abu Bakr (Sillamae Kallen—Estonia), Maurice Ford (W Connection), Curtis Gonzales (Defence Force), Aubrey David (Dallas FC—USA);
Midfielders: Nathaniel Garcia (Central FC), Alvin Jones (W Connection), Sean De Silva (Central FC), Hughtun Hector (W Connection), Kevin Molino (Orlando City—USA), Aikim Andrews (W Connection), Cordell Cato (San Jose Earthquakes—USA), Jomal Williams (Murcielagos FC—Mexico), Hashim Arcia (Defence Force), Joevin Jones (Seattle Sounders—USA), Jomoul Francois (St Ann’s Rangers);
Forwards: Willis Plaza (San Juan Jabloteh), Shahdon Winchester (Murcielagos FC—Mexico), Trevin Caesar (Orange County Blues—USA).
Lasana Liburd and Brian Jordan. You folks have argued that this team lacks leadership and if only for that reason Kenwyne should have been selected. That’s as circular an argument as you will find. Kenwyne was on the team and he was captain. So if the team lacked leadership and Kenwyne was the captain of the team, why would you keep Kenwyne for leadership?
It’s an understated quality which always helps in the locker room. Always remember, things can be worse Gerard..
Brian Jordan I don’t think you understand my argument. The person you want to keep on the team for leadership is the person who was the leader of the team you and Lasana say lacked leadership. It’s the classic circular argument.
We are going to be playing a defensive style I hope all of you understand that
Give this coach a medal
.. I will wait before I jump the gun .oui. But I do hope we come good.. Since we making a connection with this team.. Hope the results of these picks justify its self..
There you go… Richard Roy formerly of Defence force is yet another option up top who deserves a chance to prove himself… Cheryl Roy could provide his stats from Scotland….
Jones is the biggest forward we have and the strongest, many people just see him as a lazy player and what they don’t is ability to get up and header the ball in the box he also assist in most of t&T goals.
He has a role in the team as a hold up player….but he needs service and help….from the games I watched….the crosses were bad….and there was never a player running off of him when he had the ball at his feet
How can you be a hold up player when your first touch may be the worst in the world?
They were running off him in the Gold Cup last year….not sure what happened since then.
We lost our number 10s for one. Guerra lost form, Cummings got shot and Molino turned party boy. Those were the players who ran off Kenwyne best.
Otherwise I think the team lost confidence. And part of that is undeniable the conditions they were operating in.
The staff never felt they had the full support of the new TTFA leadership and there was the tension with the players there too.
trinidad eat ah food country mango
Just before Christmas they should be paid eh.
When do the players get the monies owed since the China match? Seems like new coach has come in, new director of programs was added, yet I am hearing the players haven’t been paid yet??
Shake up is sorely needed. Let’s see how quickly KJ’s replacement settles in & become productive and how quickly KJ does what’s right in training to regain his position. Looking forward to more shake-ups
Shake up is needed. Let’s see how quickly KJ’s replacement settles in & become productive and how quickly KJ does what’s right in training to regain his position. Looking forward to more shake-ups
Gonna have a coaching shake up just now
Ian Fitzwilliam That is fine as well. It’s been too long we have been playing shyt. We struggle to beat inconsequential teams and expect to qualify. Bunch a jokers! The TTFA needs to be revamped as well. Too much skulduggery
And my last question is, where in the World eh any country does have four goalkeepers on their national team eh ? Them really good yes hahahaha
Wonder where Bostock is in the scheme of things now?
Lol Bostock is thinking up another excuse not to come Trinidad 😂😂 He is a waste of time!
Ah like this coach already forget his CV
Its an embarassment to Kenwynne and T+T Football…if nobody hasnt recognised….you dont come from Bangladesh and get a team that is in the HEX…and drop their Captain clean off the team….NONSENSE…KJ is unfit.. and it is OK to drop him off the starting 11based on that…but i am positively sure he can contribute as a substitute…..disrespec to our Football and the Captain…. Mr Saitfeit not going USA and drop their Captain….firmly based on one reason…RESPECT…
The other angle to pay close attention to is…..is their something in d mortar beside the pestle…
This is group that will compete for spots going forward, I am sure.. very little time
No Ryan Alcantara, if you read the comments in the story the coach said he will not be considered for the Gold Cup playoffs. And that’s a big deal.
Lasana Liburd dam I don’t agree with dropping him completely but whatever with this guy
Thank god it’s about damn time…. Imagine kenwyne keeps going down and down in England …and he is captain of t&t squad only labouring….hats off to the new coach it’s time to make ah example of labourers on the pitch
This is a shit move …. you don’t just drop your captain like that ….this is the training squad ….you drop him without assessing his current condition in practice? I sense other powers at work here this happens when you’re a puppet on a string. Perhaps it will make it easier to undermine players regarding match fees with KJ absent.
..KJ out? Edwards in? Good call. Now ah sitting up watching..
We was not getting positive results n the past few games so let’s give this man a chance …..he is making some drastic calls ….showing strong leadership ..so let’s see.
But am. Leaving out Jones is a mistake.
Play d man in attacking midfield So can’t fuck up.
Look how much connection players get call up… Them does train just to loose game stueps. At least molino dey yes.
And why d ass Carlos dey? Best dey call back latapy
Carlos ain’t play a international match in years. I shock to see he still kicking ball
He should be playing fete match. 😒
Oh gosh Alyuh don’t like the man but great move. Jones time is up. I was truly hoping Plaza get a chance. For me Jones could come off the bench
Plaza is 6ft 2″ n have speed to burn!!!
Carlos is one of the fittest players I’ve ever seen. Hard to judge him from the Pro League games I’ve seen. So will be good to see how he copes with the faster game against Nicaragua.
I think Shahdon has quality. But I can’t say that I have seen that so far in a national shirt.
Hard to see Kenwyne move being anything but political.
Who wouldn’t want that threat at least on the bench?
Plaza can do the business on his day. He can be hit and miss but if he is in form, he’d be first pick from those options.
Carlos could be Trinidad’s version of Zanetti
lol easy to see presi picking that pull of players all those connection players. What about Britto he is scoring most games? Lol get Scottie back in the team he would still be able to run circles round some of those youngsters and be able to teach them aswell how to be real professionals on and off the field!
That new manager full ah shit. 1. He eh make no decision so he lie! 2. Despite popular (uninformed) opinion KJ is not the problem. KJ is not a defender and responsible for the bevy of garbage goals we concede. He also cannot pass the ball to himself where he needs it to be. He leaps higher than everyone in CONCACAF and yet can hardly ever get a sensible ball in the air. And finally 3. DJW doh want KJ there because KJ not interested in his bullshit and not afraid to rally the players when the FA half stepping. Speed my ass, if anyone dunce enough to believe dat, I have ah Villa in Sea Lots on sale at a ready to sell price.
Worth 20 Mil but I go take 5 lol
KJ been playing all manner of shit…we will defend anything oui…
Most of the team has been poor. Why not replace the whole backline save fuh Shelly too den nah? So allyuh buying this I want the team to be speedy bullshit lmao. Plaza cah finish speed or no speed Cesar decent finisher but can get pounced off the ball. Jomal not speedy, decent pace but certainly not speedy. Then of course you will still have the problem of slow build up and inaccurate passes. But to hear KJ haters tell it removing him will turn the team into Barcelona rofl
They picked four goalies, 10 defenders, 11 midfielders… but just three forwards. They can’t even find anyone else to pick ahead of Kenwyne with a straight face. Lol.
But, like you said, Cyrus is probably worth his pick on performance. Not Kenwyne.
Anyways all these selections look like DJW own…Saint coach looks like a pawn
Is just so funny to me the excuses they use to cover up their not so subtle bias over things. David John Williams we see yuh fella and you aint fooling nobody …..
Da coach is ah puppet. U feel DJW coulda hire any real coach and pawn off Cyrus on them after all them terrible performances? I is ah fella like the tools Cyrus have but he frustrate me even more than Aklie Edwards used to when he was cemented in Maturana side.
The firing of hart and why becoming more and more obvious
if anybody merit being dropped is Cyrus without a doubt. In the absense of KJ, Hyland, Boucaud, George, who exactly will lead them in the field? Who will set the pace and keep heads from dropping? Ah hope allyuh realize Jan next on the chopping block too since he is another DJW detractor.
Nigel DJW done sell we out since Infantino was running. He worked tirelessly since then to destabilize the team and undermine Hart so he could make him a scape goat. In reality he sell we out so that the CONCACAF usual supects can have safe passage to Russia. Is no way a coach that have we competing with Mexico who is the top team in we bracket could be worse than this no name nomad he gone and pick up.
Cyrus is a cyborg with the wrong program installed …that is a coaching issue and considering the abundance of coaching talent we are blessed with …I don’t see that program being fixed anytime in the near future. His lack of awareness around him and inability to keep possession is more saddening than it is maddening. Just something he hasn’t mastered at the developmental level of his career.
I think he is most times unfit so he relies on his raw talent to prop him up. However as the game wears and he gets tired he loses concentration and therefore makes errors only primary school footballers should be allowed to make.
But I digress, dropping him altogether makes no sense, especially without at least a couple training sessions. As others said, we have other pacey strikers but they lack that international experience and finishing ability. Plaza looked goofy last match, maybe it was the nerves so we’ll see. Shadon shouldn’t even be selected in my opinion, I don’t see international quality in him at all. Britto and Gay should be given a shot to make the team at least. Carlos…well…I think he’d make a bigger impact as an assistant helping our wingers understand their roles and how to take advantage of their abilities in a game
Couldn’t agree with you more
For all kj experience he was not a proven scorer
I believe the reason given at this time to omit Kenwyne from the team selection is justified. I saw the game last Monday at the Ato Boldon stadium and I believe he was totally shut out of the game although Central won 2-1 against Connection.
Don’t forget to mention that Kenwyne scored the winner. I never mind so much when my striker is shut out but still gets the winner.
Jones wasn’t really doing nutten
Jones time has passed.
Time for new
No Levi Garcia, no pace…. Period
U know how long this should have happened
…If this Coach is so good then he should just pick 22 and go and play…..I just feel that its not Saintfiet that selected that 28-man training squad…..it looking like ah front office selection….
I like him already 😂😂😂😂
Coach Saintfiet judge ah man before seeing him in his first training session…..ah wonder if it’s he that made that decision or someone made it for him…..so the coach could not have waited until after the training session and cut the man if he needed too…this smelling!
Don u need to see messi/neymar in training before making a decision on their selection, or a tape is suffice
I tell allyuh that hire is 2 promote them shit hound fromW to get caps
If Levi Garcia and Highland were available this side wudda been epic. Carlos edwards is the experience coupled with skill.
That’s a good decision
We…who is “WE?” He Belgian or French?
Once he said he wanted speed and was leaving out Kenwyne Jones as a result, that meant curtains for Jorsling’s chances too I think.
You’re telling me that the Soca Warriors captain under former coach Stephen Hart kyah even mek the team under this new coach?
Then I would have played Jones just behind the attackers or what you would call in an Attacking Midfield role.
True but he would’ve had to come of the bench
I also think our defence needs to be concentrating. They seem to get so taken up when we go forward that they do not anticipate the Counter Attacks.
Keith Manick The defense problem lies when they’re under attack especially inside de 18 yard box they don’t man mark opposing players!!
It has to do with Concentration or lack thereof.
Carlos Edwards is one of my favourite all time players, but I truly believe if he can get a ll up, Aklie Edwards and Jorsling deserve call up, I also think that Jerrel Britto and Jamal Gay deserve a chance. Can not understand Marcus Joseph not being in this 28…… Cornell Glen should also be in fray……. Based on the 28, I honestly do not see much optimism for improvement. Whilst Kenwyne Jones had some issues, I truly think he has a role in this transition, simply for his leadership. only thing I see positive is inclusion of Glenroy, based on his recent performances, he deserve this opportunity. Did the Head Coach select his Assistant Coaches?
Assistants will be named by tomorrow I think.
Cornell Glen I agree def should be recalled…and while I’m not a Jorsling fan at International level he has an excellent record against CARIBBEAN opposition so should also be recalled for the two Jan games given his current form…all the people who called for Kenwyne to get axe smiling NOW…they get their wish…I think it’s mistake…he could still contribute off the bench…this team lacks leadership but that’s just my humble opinion.
You basing his selection on 4 penalty saves in shootouts? How is his footwork. Decision making etc..
Based on the fact that the TS is buildings a forward line based on speed it would be a contradiction to select Joslyn.
Why are we asking for C. Glen .What has he done to be considered. ….just asking. …
Lyndon Pk Williams i really love how u speaking, you are bringing wisdom to the conversation….
look.how many w connection men get call up now.. aye this is so wrong eh
lol that’s a next story yes. Probably if he loose two games using connection players he’ll get a Bligh 😂😂