National Security and Sport Ministers join FIFA president, Infantino, for exhibition match

Editor Saturday 8 April 2017 Global Football, Local Football, Volley 37 Comments

National Security Minister Edmund Dillon, Sport Minister Darryl Smith and Deputy Speaker of the House Esmond Forde are among special guests who will rub shoulders with FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Monday afternoon in an exhibition match at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

The game will kick off after a press conference scheduled for 4.15pm at the same venue.

Infantino, who was born in Switzerland but also holds Italian nationality, took part in a star-studded four-a-side event at the FIFA headquarters on his first day on the job, which included former football greats like Diego Maradona, Marcel Desailly, Lucas Radabe, Gabriel Batistuta, Carles Puyol, Walter Zenga, Eric Abidal and Trinidad and Tobago’s 2006 World Cup captain Dwight Yorke.

On Monday, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) hopes to give Infantino another a fun outing with a contest between a FIFA/TTFA team and a Government/SPORTT outfit.

Infantino and TTFA president David John-Williams will head the FIFA/TTFA side which should also include: national coaches Dennis Lawrence, Stern John, Russell Latapy, Carolina Morace, Clayton Ince, Brian Williams, Stuart Charles-Fevrier and Ross Russell, as well as TTFA General Secretary Justin Latapy-George, Soca Warriors manager Richard Piper, technical director Muhammad Isa and elite youth program coordinator Jamaal Shabazz.

The opposing team will be headed by Smith, Dillon and Esmond Forde and includes: Anthony Blake, Joel Gibbons, Dwayne Richardson, Tyrone Marcus, Cindy Cupid, Richard Smith, Garvin Warrick, Dexter Skeene, Omar Hadeed, Francis Lovell, Maylee Attin-Johnson, Leonson Lewis, Jomo Pitt and Jason Williams.

The game will comprise of two 15 minute halves.

Infantino, who lands in Piarco at 10am, will also make courtesy calls on President Anthony Carmona and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at 11.15am and 12.15pm respectively.

37 comments

  1. Kyon Esdelle
    Sunday 9 April 2017 at 1:25 am

    u need to make clear from headlines what is satire and what is news …

    Reply
  2. Lasana Liburd
    Sunday 9 April 2017 at 1:19 am

    You can tell a lot by who wasn’t selected… No Gally Cummings, Clayton Morris, Terry Fenwick, Stephen Hart, Anton Corneal, Angus Eve… They coulda send for David Nakhid…

    Reply
  3. Timothy Rochford
    Sunday 9 April 2017 at 1:05 am

    Coach?

    Reply
  4. Rose-Marie Ingrid Lemessy-Forde
    Sunday 9 April 2017 at 12:53 am

    Lol. 15 minute halves. Here’s hoping nobody keels over😅

    Reply
  5. Brian Harry
    Sunday 9 April 2017 at 12:29 am

    I’m surprised that babwah didn’t make the team.

    Reply
  6. Lasana Liburd
    Sunday 9 April 2017 at 12:28 am

    You forget FIFA have a restraining order out on Jack? He not allowed to go anywhere near a football ground.
    I don’t think he can even get into Sports and Games! 😂😂😂

    Reply
  7. Kirwin Weston
    Sunday 9 April 2017 at 12:25 am

    No spot for Carmona and Jack boy ?

    Reply
  8. Earl Mango Pierre
    Sunday 9 April 2017 at 12:18 am

    Maybe the FIFA president decided to come to our sweet country with plenty of monies to help the corrupted TTFA to pay their TT $ 10 million worth of lawsuits. Them really good yes.

    Reply
  9. Lasana Liburd
    Sunday 9 April 2017 at 12:05 am

    Hope Maylee watches her tackles. Lol

    Reply
  10. Timothy Rochford
    Saturday 8 April 2017 at 11:56 pm

    OGAD OYE!

    Reply
  11. Dion Sosa
    Saturday 8 April 2017 at 11:54 pm

    But wta is this

    Reply
  12. Lasana Liburd
    Saturday 8 April 2017 at 11:52 pm

    Next thing you will be saying it not safe to let Darryl Smith mark Carolina Morace! 😂😂

    Reply
  13. Kirwin Weston
    Saturday 8 April 2017 at 11:50 pm

    They better not put Dillion in Defence !!!

    Reply
  14. Brent Bennett
    Saturday 8 April 2017 at 11:49 pm

    Everybody sweating in trini every night. I see Joel Gibbons on that list, sure 15 minutes is a warmup for him

    Reply
  15. Lasana Liburd
    Saturday 8 April 2017 at 11:48 pm

    You want Jamaal Shabazz to need oxygen tanks or what Brent? lol

    Reply
  16. Brent Bennett
    Saturday 8 April 2017 at 11:47 pm

    15 minutes halves. Is small goal or wha?

    Reply
