Reach for the skies: USA host Soca Warriors in Colorado, 5,223 feet above sea level!

Hold your breath. The Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team will have the additional pressure of altitude when they travel to face one of their most formidable opponents, the United States, in their next Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying match on 8 June 2017.
The United States Soccer Federation (USSF) announced today that it will host the Soca Warriors in Commerce City, Colorado at the home of Major League Soccer (MLS) team, Colorado Rapids. The venue is 5,223 feet above sea level.
Trinidad and Tobago defender Mekeil Williams should feel at home as he is in his second season at the Rapids. But for the rest of the squad—and, in particular, the home-based players who live at sea level—it could mean the customary issues of strength and stamina while playing at altitude, as a result of the reduction in oxygen pressure.
In 10 attempts spanning 52 years of World Cup qualifying football, Trinidad and Tobago have never managed a single point at altitude.
The Warriors lost all seven trips to San Jose and Cartago in Costa Rica—at 3,845 and 4,707 feet above sea level respectively—with 18 goals conceded and a solitary item scored – by Jerren Nixon 21 years ago in 1996.
There have been just three trips to the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, which is 7,350 feet above sea level, and those ended in 7-0, 3-0 and 2-1 defeats. Winger Hayden Tinto scored Trinidad and Tobago’s lone goal in Mexico City in 2009.
It is not unusual for the USSF to try to gain maximum advantage from playing at home by taking visiting teams to the most uncomfortable city they can find. In this case, however, the “Yanks” might be looking beyond Trinidad and Tobago.
On 11 June, the United States travel to face group leaders, Mexico, at the Azteca Stadium and coach Bruce Arena hopes to use Colorado to prepare his team for Mexico City, which is just over 2,000 feet higher than Commerce City.
The United States will prepare for the Warriors with a friendly in Utah—at 4,449 feet above sea level—as well as with a week-long training camp at altitude before their June qualifier.
It would make sense for Trinidad and Tobago head coach Dennis Lawrence to do likewise but he will obviously need the support of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA). However, those of his players who are in Eastern Europe, Asia and the MLS will still be in their domestic seasons and may not be released by their clubs.
Winger Levi Garcia, forward Willis Plaza and midfielders Khaleem Hyland and Andre Boucaud, as well as Pro League players like goalkeeper Jan-Michael Williams, defenders Curtis Gonzales, Daneil Cyrus and Carlos Edwards and striker Jamille Boatswain should all be available, pending release by their club.
And, on the bright side, coming only three days earlier, the Colorado trip could mean that the Warriors are well acclimatised for their own excursion to San Jose, which is some 2,000 feet lower.
Trinidad and Tobago’s last match at altitude went well enough as the Warriors held Mexico 3-3 in an international friendly at Salt Lake City, Utah on 4 September 2015, under then coach Stephen Hart.
The Warriors, who trail the fourth-placed USA outfit by one point at present, can feasibly be cut adrift if they fail to pick up a point in their next two matches.
As Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica and the United States all have home matches, the gap to fourth—and a FIFA Play-off contest against Asia’s fifth-placed team—could stretch to over four points if results go against the Warriors.
At present, the Asian representative looks likely to be either Australia or Uzbekistan.
Altitude or not, Trinidad and Tobago have not managed a point in the United States since Hutson Charles’ late equaliser in a 1-1 tie in California on 13 May 1989.
If captain Kenwyne Jones and company want to follow in the footsteps of the history-making 2006 Warriors, they might need to create their own history at altitude.
The skipper’s namesake, Joevin Jones, vowed that the current national team will fight to the final whistle.
“We have six games to go and everything to play for,” Joevin told the TTFA Media. “Playing on the road in the next two games is going to be a challenge but I believe in the squad and the coaching staff.
“And I think once we can keep our heads together and continue working hard, then we can get some points on the road and set things up for our next set of games in Trinidad.”
The Women Soca Warriors might wonder what all the fuss is about, though. On 8 November 2014, the Trinidad and Tobago Women’s National Senior Team managed a goalless draw in Quito, Ecuador, which is 9,350 feet above sea level—and comfortably 2,000 feet higher than the Azteca.
Sadly, the heroic result was wasted as the Women Warriors fell 1-0 to Ecuador in Port of Spain a month later to miss out on a maiden appearance at a senior FIFA Women’s World Cup.
I hope they also know that you don’t need to go to a high altitude to train to play there. There is gym equipment they can purchase to simulate it. #justsayin
We can make it with 9 points over the next 6 matches. This group already had plenty draws and it might continue. We can lose away to Mexico, USA and Costa Rica but then we have to win in Panama and beat USA and Honduras at home…tall order I know but not impossible based on what I saw at the Stadium last week. I was very impressed with the guys’ commitment and the fact that they never really gave up, granted it was against a sub-par Mexico, very different from the fun and attractive one that played so well and got robbed in 2014 by Robbing Robben…
Mexico have not been impressive in qualifying for over a decade. They had to use the Play Offs to even get to the 2014 competition. They are formidable at home and in tournaments but average otherwise.
We usually do much better against them in Port of Spain than we do against Costa Rica and the US. I think some people are misdiagnosing our result based on an idea that Mexico have ever terrorised us at sea level. That just isn’t true.
Otherwise, I’d agree that it was an encouraging performance by our team.
In fact, even Honduras has a more formidable record in Port of Spain than Mexico. As crazy as that might seem.
My theory for that Eric is that we struggle against teams which can match us in terms of athleticism and power. The more one-paced Latin American teams are much easier for us to handle.
The Guatemalas and El Salvadors are bread and butter. And Mexico usually don’t worry us much outside of the high altitude.
It really is a pity not to have started this campaign on the right foot cause it is such an easy group to qualify from…Even the 4th place will most likely have a home-and-away against either Ouzbekistan or Australia which are no real threats. And why nobody tackling Bostock again for a final word? His team is about to be promoted and he is touted as the best player in French Ligue 2.
Lawrence is working hard at Bostock. But there might be a mental reason why he hasn’t made the most of his talent.
I wouldn’t take Australia too lightly though. But I’d love the chance to visit there. I went to Bahrain, 11 years ago.
Australia of 2017 is NOT at all the Australia of 2006 who gave Italy plenty trouble or even of 2010 who narrowly missed out on Round 2. It is a lackluster team with no players near the caliber of Cahill IMHO.
From experience, that altitude can really take a serious toll on you very early. Altitude sickness is quite common there, causing you to feel nauseous, breathless and weak. Serious athletes frequent Colorado in preparation for international competitions, particularly for the Olympics and I have always advocated for local athletes going there to train.
That T&T vs USA game in Colorado (based on my observation of T&T’s current fitness level) will be over by the first half. T&T will need to increase their fitness level considerably in order to properly challenge the US for a win.
And our return game against Mexico may also be at high altitude. Learn to play high, I guess! Lol
That means three of five away games will be played at altitude by a people who live at sea level. And that is not good news, especially as we have already lost two home matches.
Far from good news.
While I am hopeful for a good result vs USA, we are surely swimming against the tide for qualification to the WC…
We are at the bottom of the sea and it would take a Herculean effort by the team to get back.on stream…
At best, Dennis Lawrence can use this experience as building blocks for the near future…
No surprise!! That is America’s secret weapon when they think they will be beaten.
Now to 8th June is enough time to sharpen up…………will Corporate Trinidad and Tobago assist the team with a minimum 2 weeks acclimatization of the atmosphere…………….that 7-0 lost to Mexico must be discounted as it was a second string team that had already qualified for the last six………….and the results still is misleading to what played out … we looking good for Russia………at least I think so !!!
We have a chance man. 1, attack with full force and surprise them. 2, who ever running the front line man mark MB everything comes through him. 3, follow CP everywhere. 4, follow JA everywhere. And leh go speedsters at their defense and WAHLAH.
Have we ever beaten the US at altitude, sea level, or in between?
We beat the US team once in a WCQ in 2008. That was in Port of Spain. Sadly, it didn’t count for much. It was a semifinal group round match and both teams were already through to the Hex. And, once there, they beat us home and away,
Right. I forgot about that. Latas or Maturana was coach then?
Smart tactic for 3 pts! After the 11 players, the 12th man…the environment is next. This was what they did Costa Rica 4 years ago…and no..it’s not a black & white camera.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_w6C3O17UuM
Ha Ye I remember watching this game – hopefully this doesn’t happen on June 8th
Smh, daz madness oui
Why is it madness eh, guess you wasn’t born as yet when the football use to be played the same like this many moons ago in Germany/Europe and to me it was so funny seeing the ballers trying to move the ball thru the snow ent Simone Ghirlanda. Them was really good yes. hahahahaha
Most of our players are gonna be just as familiar as the US because they play in the US as well ….
Altitude is a difference. Even US teams apparently have special training when they have play off games in Denver. But we will have a chance to train at altitude ourselves once ttfa arranges. And dennis lawrence has gotten what he wants so far.
When USA come Trinidad we should play them 3 o clock hot hot sun
We tried that once. And they trained in the heat in Florida and beat us 1-0 off a quick free kick while our players had their tongues outside their mouths. Lol
Yeah. Joe Max Moore scored the winner that day. Think that was 1996. And the US coach said he told his players that T&T players might loose concentration in the heat, so take quick set pieces…Bad memories. Lol.
Train at normal sea level then go to high altitude the day of or day before. The longer you at high altitude the worst you get it takes over a week to adjust completely.
No no no. That’s not the story I heard from some of the players Lasana Liburd. Actually quite the opposite. I was told John Harks was cussing Wynalda about being lazy and unable to play under pressure during the game. The players said it was the least pressure they experienced from a US team during that time.
What I remembered the referee called a foul and while he was instructing Ancil Elcock to back up the kick was taken and passed to ancil’s mark who scored. We should have had a direct free kick and an ejection when Kasey Keller (I believe) handled a through pass outside his 18 yd box but was waved on by the dotish Bajan ref Forde.
In the post game press conference, Joe Max Moore said they were instructed to take quick free kicks to try and exploit any lapses in concentration from the host team, particularly with the weather in mind Kester Lendor.
I was working at the time. Only the American players can say whether that was true or not. But I’m telling you what the goal scorer said.
Do you concede Kester Lendor? https://mobile.nytimes.com/1996/11/25/sports/us-smartly-capitalizes-on-a-mental-lapse.html
I don’t doubt what was said in the PC. I’m saying that the T&T players said something totally different.
Like u I was at the game and what I remember most were the 2 incidents I mentioned.
Ok. Check the story link too which says that the US prepared to use the heat to their advantage, And remember we probably had more players in Europe then than the US did at that time.
Again, I think it won’t work as they would prepare in Florida. And Pro League games don’t play at those times. So our players might be just as uncomfortable.
But for sure we need to come up with something to give us a home advantage.
The US is accustomed to using their wide geographic spread to their advantage. Play flatlanders at altitude. Play warm weather people in the snow. Play sides with strong immigrant followings out in the boondocks.
Exactly. And that’s their right. Maybe we can carry them Bourg Mulatresse or by the dog patch in Siparia. Lol
Trinidad must be the only country where the away team feels more at home than the home team we so nice and accommodating..
USA could ketch it … low level or high level …we just need to prepare right and see them for the overated team that they are …
Give them credit for thinking smart
If our technical team is smart enough they would send the team up at least seven days prior to the game.
That’s a great move by them we can’t fault them at all . What we need to do is make our country a fortress, I may be wrong but to me there are only a handful of passionate supporters of TNT football . I remember when Crouch pulled Sancho’s hair in the WC and reduced me to tears then about a year or two later England came to TNT and they were welcomed like kings. Two minutes of boos and then lime and talk back to the regular program.My thing is all the other countries make it hard when they have home field advantage and I think we should do a little more to make our opponents uncomfortable.
That was expected. They know that the Soca Warriors is improving and do not want an upset.
We better get out there early.
its their right…home advantage
Isn’t marijuana legal in Colorado? Trinidad away support might sell out their stadium … lolol.
How do we create home advantage?? Play in the Savannah? What about the Brian Lara stadium or the Oval? They hate sandy grounds.
More intimidating 12th man crowd support
T&T couldn’t provide an intimidating atmosphere if we tried. Lol. Maybe if Donald Trump said something nasty about us just before the match…
Have a fete outside the opposing team hotel. Is noise whole night lol
Hahaha. Book MX Prime and throw in an all-inclusive section and that could actually wok. Yuh thinking Brent! Lol
A.A…. the central American teams does pull fire alarms, popping firecrackers etc. What we known for? Fete…. throw a Machel, Bunji and MX Prime fete and we good. No sleep for them
Kidnap the team and put dem on a boat ride the night before 😅
Kidnap yankees? Lol. If you want to be save for two days in T&T then join the USA technical staff. You can even call officers “The Boss” and get a pat on the back I’m sure.
That’s home advantage….can’t fault them there
Well we could host the return game in the Savannah.
yuh know they did that on purpose…
Interesting that some of us see this as trickery. It’s simple strategy and commonsense. It’s called optimizing home field advantage.
all man have to train with breathing resistance masks
hahahahah Well they need to reinstate my corrupted uncle Jack Warner for that one to ever happen again. Them really good yes.
If only we had people who have money to pass. All now so we playing in Florida or something. Where’s a good high rolling FIFA bigwig when you need him😉
I don’t think the USA taking us on….they just looking to get as much altitude practice before they face Mexico. Meanwhile our guys should start training with those oxygen masks that athletes wear to strengthen their lungs.
USA is running scared.
They always try these tricks with us. Either a cold state or heights
that and they have to go to the Azteca 4 days later, this is their preparation for that
I doubt that very much. In all this time, we’ve only ever earned one point against the USA in the USA, and that was back in 1989. During Bruce Arena’s first stint as USA head coach, he never lost to us, and only dropped points once. They may not take us lightly, but running scared is a bit much.
hahahahahaha Why alyuh think that meh Brazilians/ South Americans are so tricky when playing the beautiful game eh, well my second sweetest country has to be also tricky and smart in order to always beat up the Soca worries eh, and the main reason why they takes them to these places is because of the number 1 reason eh and that is the crowd support, let them ever bounce their heads and always play the game in the Giant stadium in New Jersey nah or even now that my NYFC professional team now have their own home field in the Bronx the Yankee stadium they will find out where barely grows because it will be the whole Caribbean comming out to support our Soca Worries eh. I have even seen it back in the days with my own eyes when the games use to be in Boston, and even in the state just after Washington D. C., the name cannot come to me right now where the whole of Brooklyn, New Jersey, Connecticut, Washington DC and even Long Island use to drive down there to always support them eh and I was certainly always use to be the ring leader with meh iron ridddling up the crowd fuss ah loved to start the bacchanal eh. Them really good yes.
And If I remember well eh the last outting was in Chicago steeuuppss now how many Trinis living down there eh to really support them Them really good yes.
Earl Mango Pierre Maybe you mean Maryland..thats close to DC
After Maryland keep on going down and reach the Carolinas nah, but I think that it is Maryland eh hahahaha
I am really getting oldzimmers eh, or maybe since I move back to our sweet country I am forgetting my second sweetest country states eh. hahahahaha
Lol. I’m sure it’s Maryland you mean. I was in Baltimore a couple years ago and it’s pretty close to Washington monument etc
If you is coming from NY I am pretty certain that Maryland is before Washington D.C. so it is after Washington, so nobody on wired knows where the SocaWarriors played my second sweetest country back in the days eh Mr. Live Wire. Them really good yes. hahahahha
Nigel, I meant that generally.
we get a decent support out in Atlanta I think for some reason as well
I just remember where the game was held eh Rose-Marie Ingrid Lemessy-Forde it was in Virginia another plenty of hours from Washington D. C. after travelling about 5 hours from Brooklyn to D.C. eh, and back in those days the Soca Worries really use to get alot of support eh but after the corrupted Jack Warner and his cronies did what they did to our players well that was it yes and of course the standard of the football had dropped really bad after the 2006 World Cup in Germany. Them really good yes.
Yeah Virginia is in that general area too. Glad yuh brain still wuking😉
hahahahahah ah know ent.