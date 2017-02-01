Home / Volley / Local Football / Pro Bowl results: Police FC rout Point Fortin Civic 9-0; St Ann’s edge M’vt Cale

Trinidad and Tobago Pro League outfits Police FC and St Ann’s Rangers advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Digicel Pro Bowl knockout competition in contrasting style yesterday, as the local top flight’s final cup tournament kicked off.

And Civic, who are bottom of the 10-team table, were a sorry state as they were routed 9-0 by the “Lawmen” in a double header at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain.

Photo: Police FC winger Kadeem Riley (right) tussles with Point Civic right back Shevhon Abraham (centre) while his teammate Akeem Redhead looks on during First Citizens Cup action at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on 14 November 2016. (Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)
Point Fortin were a long way from home—literally and otherwise—as a two goal half time deficit turned into a humiliation. Utility player Elijah Belgrave led the way with a hattrick while Kareem Perry notched a double and his brother, Jameel Perry, as well as wingers Kadeem Riley and Micah Lewis and defender Dexter Alleyne chipped in a goal apiece.

Belgrave is the second highest scorer in the Pro League’s knockout competitions with seven items in the 2016/17 season, which is two behind Defence Force marksman Devorn Jorsling.

There were no goals from open play in the second affair, though, as St Ann’s Rangers and Morvant Caledonia United played to a goalless draw.

However, Rangers goalkeeper Cleon John was the hero in the subsequent shootout as he denied Morvant Caledonia flanker Jameel Neptune to help his club to a 5-4 win on kicks from the penalty mark.

Police and Rangers now join Central FC, W Connection, San Juan Jabloteh, Ma Pau Stars, Club Sando and defending Pro Bowl champions Defence Force in the quarterfinals.

Photo: St Ann's Rangers goalkeeper Cleon John (centre) tips the ball overbar during Pro League action against Morvant Caledonia United at the Barataria Recreation Ground on 9 October 2016. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Digicel Pro Bowl qualifiers

(Tuesday 31 January)

Police FC 9 (Elijah Belgrave 2, 16, 80, Kareem Perry 44, 68, Kadeem Riley 57, Dexter Alleyne 58, Micah Lewis 78, Jameel Perry 90+2), Point Fortin Civic 0 at Hasely Crawford Stadium;

St Ann’s Rangers 0, Morvant Caledonia Utd 0 at Hasely Crawford Stadium;

*—Rangers won 5-4 on kicks from the penalty mark

6 comments

  1. Travis Mulraine
    Wednesday 1 February 2017 at 4:12 pm

    No scores from the championship deciders

    Reply
  2. Earl Mango Pierre
    Wednesday 1 February 2017 at 4:05 pm

    hahahahahahaha…Well when you give your players $$$$$$ for plenty goals eh, it will always be a done deal eh…..now we will be marching to capture our first pro bowl win eh. Well done my police officers…………BOOM.

    Reply
  3. Lasana Liburd
    Wednesday 1 February 2017 at 3:25 pm

    I’m guessing all their schoolboy players couldn’t make a mid-week game in Port of Spain…

    Reply
  4. Shawn Babooram
    Wednesday 1 February 2017 at 3:24 pm

    9 nah man can’t be serious

    Reply
  5. Dwight Austin
    Wednesday 1 February 2017 at 3:18 pm

    Weyyyy poor Civic

    Reply
