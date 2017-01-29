Colombian pro team signs Kimika; T&T women’s senior and U-20 teams hold trials

Women’s National Senior Team goalkeeper Kimika Forbes is set to become the first Trinidad and Tobago international to play professionally in Colombia, after the 26-year-old Plymouth-bred footballer agreed terms with Independiente Santa Fe.

Santa Fe is preparing for the inaugural Professional Women’s League in Colombia, which will run from February to June 2017.

The Bogotá-based club is one of Colombia’s most successful teams in the men’s game with 15 titles and nine national championships, including the 2016 trophy.

Forbes, who was named on CONCACAF’s Goalkeeper of the Year shortlist for 2015 and 2016, signed a one-year deal with Santa Fe and should be an integral part in their title chase.

It is the second South American contract for the Women Soca Warriors star who helped Paraguayan Sportivo Limpeño to the Copa Libertadores women’s crown last December.

Sportivo Limpeño’s edged Venezuelan outfit Estudiantes de Guarico 3-2 in the Copa Libertadores final to make Forbes the first Caribbean footballer to win South America’s most prestigious club crown—and CONMEBOL’s answer to UEFA’s Champions League.

“It feels great to secure a second contract in South America particularly with this being a new league in Colombia,” Forbes told the TTFA Media. “I have a lot to offer the team and hopefully I can help them with my winning mentality and commitment to the game. I am really anxious for the new season ahead.

“The experience I gained at Limpeño has helped me a great deal and I’m just thankful for everything right now. And hopefully I can continue to perform at a high level and take that form to the national team when the time comes.”

The Women Soca Warriors get down to business under new Italian coach Carolina Morace with their first formal training session tomorrow at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

Players who wish to represent the Women’s National Senior and Under-20 Teams can register for trials, which will be held from 9 to 11am on Sunday 5 February at the Ato Boldon Stadium.

Players eligible for Under-20 selection must be born after 1 January 1998.

Editor’s Note: Click HERE to register for the Trinidad and Tobago Women’s National Senior Team and Under-20 Team trials.