Letter to Editor: Let’s talk sex, child marriage and T&T’s sexually charged society

The following Letter to the Editor regarding discussions on ending child marriages in Trinidad and Tobago was submitted to Wired868 by Alana Abdool:

Whenever I think about the hyper-sexualised culture of youths—driven by profiteers, endorsed by parents and overlooked by the state as ‘the prudish concern of the religious’—I am puzzled by the arguments brought for and against child marriage.

It is a concomitant theory that rampant objectification is the offspring of a highly sexualised society. It is evident that the voices of the enlightened and progressives are crying out against the sexism and objectification of women in particular.

Is this then a matter of having our senses become so dulled to the bombardment of sexuality and objectification that we fail to recognise it? Or is it that we never properly acknowledged it? Either way, it seems everyone is in a state of abject oblivion.

Psychology suggests sexual objectification has been linked to sexual coercion and sexual violence. The need to objectify stems from an inability to see someone as a whole person.

It is a mark of mental immaturity to see someone as an object or someone who is there only to fulfil a special role or need. Objects are something that need to be acted upon whereas a whole person is capable of thinking for themselves. Typically, children will first see their world as a collection of parts and so have a more objective outlook than adults.

In a self-help video on how not to objectify women, Cristen Conger gives this advice, “Pretty simple: Don’t treat women like Barbie dolls.”

When a person is given autonomy, their likes, wants and needs are considered. A Barbie doll is nothing more than a collection of body parts and, as an object, she is also interchangeable.

What cannot be overemphasised, is that men now are arguably also equally objectified. Lust, love and sex are all part of a complex dynamic of the fight for power between the sexes. It is unfortunate that marriage is deeply interwoven into this web and usually suffers the fatal blow.

In The Merchant’s Tale, January has sexual intercourse with his wife May by “labouring” over her “until day dawns”. May, however, is an unsexed object as she does not initiate or participate in the sexual act. May, “obeys, whether it is agreeable to her or loathsome”.

January had declared earlier on that he wanted to “take a young wife” so that he could “ply warm wax with the hands”. January preferred May to be a passive, submissive, sexual object. He did not want her to be sexually responsive or actively responding to his sexual advances as a whole woman would.

The story captures the essence of a long history of women being bought or bartered into marriage as objects. The power struggle of these women saw them turn to adultery to break the chains of control. Unfortunately, this meant that they lent their bodies to prostitution, effectively continuing the objectification of themselves.

In a review of The Merchant’s Tale by SA Tolliver, the narrator of the tale: “is introduced as a fashionable businessman, a successful financial expert, and a terribly unhappy husband. Critics have painted him as a disillusioned man full of hatred and contempt because of his unhappy relationship with his wife.”

The review further says the Merchant speaks in a frenzy of contempt and hatred. The hatred is for women and the contempt is for himself and all other fools who will not take warning by example.

The Merchant becomes a misogynist because of his own emotional blindness, and eventually translates his hatred of women into a self-hatred.

The fight for marriage has been age old. The products of the war has seen the creation of a deeply rooted culture of sexism, feminism, misogynism and objectification.

The face of these have changed over time, most recently disguised as the liberation of the sexes away from the “fallacies of love and marriage”. However, as with all things noble and true to our higher consciousness, the fight for marriage is far from over.

The current debate on child marriages has been a morose, crass exchange of rebuttals over the right to grant the child the opportunity to marry or not marry along a subjective morally defined age range—vis a vis a grant of the right to let them know when to lust, love and have sex using foolproof, technically defined, sexualised parameters.

And by the grant of a right to marry, I mean the conditions for a sex license. And by conditions I mean age. And by sex license I mean the Marriage Act.

Kindly note, this is not an attempt to polemicise the argument in a way that alienates the rights of the parents or guardianship of children to actively seek to protect them from sexual exploitation. But we must be wary as a society that we are not caught up debating about the right point to place children on an age slider for the purposes of marriage.

We must be wary that we do not objectify the discussion of the readiness of children for marriage and in so doing, weaken one of the greatest foundation blocks of a society.

There is infinitely more to this debate than the butchering currently being rendered in parliament. There is also infinitely more hypocrisies in what is not being addressed than what is.

There is certainly much more to the preparation of a human being for marriage than what can be covered in the legitimisation process. And interestingly, there is more that can be legitimised that isn’t.

It is a sad day for society when the sexualisation of our minds is so great that we cannot approach the discussion of the readiness for marriage in any other way than as a readiness for sex.