Picture that! Wired868 presents the SSFL 2016 football season in photos

Joy before sorrow... San Juan North Secondary midfielder Jerome Cyrus (left) is lifted bodily by a schoolmate after their 2016 National Intercol final win over Presentation College (San Fernando) at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella on 2 December 2016. San Juan North were relegated from the SSFL Premier Division on 21 December 2016 due to a rule violation by Presentation College (San F'do) that altered the standings. Check www.wired868.com for more info. Photo: Sean Morrison/Wired868