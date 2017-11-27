Intercol 2017: Jalanie strikes late as Signal Hill beat St Mary’s to National Semifinal spot

A fortuitous late strike by Signal Hill Secondary attacker Jalanie James settled a tight and generally scrappy Coca Cola National Intercol quarterfinal affair this evening at Plymouth, where the Tobago giants held off St Mary’s College 1-0.

On the “Sister Isle,” it took just one error exploited by canny predatory awareness to make all the difference.

In the 82nd minute, St Mary’s custodian Regaleo Holder got both hands to a straightforward effort from Signal Hill midfielder Jabarry Francis but, inexplicably, he failed to hold on. And James was right on the spot to take advantage with a downward header across the goal-line.

The result means Signal Hill, who were relegated from the Premier Division at the end of this season, will progress to the semi-final round on Thursday when they meet defending National Intercol champions San Juan North Secondary from 3.30pm at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

The clash between San Juan North and Signal Hill will be followed immediately by the second semi-final between Shiva Boys’ Hindu College and Carapichaima East Secondary from 5:30pm at the same venue.

Two of the three National Intercol titles in the Premier Division era have been won by teams who had just been relegated with Mucurapo East Secondary triumphing in 2014 while San Juan North followed suit in 2016.

In San Juan North’s case, though, the East Zone outfit were able to beat the drop in the boardroom as they garnered enough support to defy the standings.

Editor’s Note: See Wired868 tonight for full match report and more photographs.

Coca Cola National Intercol quarterfinals

(Monday 27 November)

Signal Hill Secondary 1 (Jalanie James 82), St Mary’s College 0 at Plymouth;

Upcoming National Intercol fixtures

(Thursday 30 November)

San Juan North Secondary v Signal Hill Secondary, 3.30pm, National semifinals, Ato Boldon Stadium;

Shiva Boys’ Hindu College v Carapichaima East Secondary, 5.30pm, National semifinals, Ato Boldon Stadium;

(Monday 4 December)

National Girls Intercol finals, 3pm, Ato Boldon Stadium;

National Boys Intercol Finals, 5pm, Ato Boldon Stadium.