Intercol 2017: Jalanie strikes late as Signal Hill beat St Mary’s to National Semifinal spot

Roneil Walcott Monday 27 November 2017 Local Football, Volley 18 Comments

A fortuitous late strike by Signal Hill Secondary attacker Jalanie James settled a tight and generally scrappy Coca Cola National Intercol quarterfinal affair this evening at Plymouth, where the Tobago giants held off St Mary’s College 1-0.

On the “Sister Isle,” it took just one error exploited by canny predatory awareness to make all the difference.

Photo: Signal Hill Secondary attacker Jalanie James (left) heads past St Mary’s College goalkeeper Regaleo Holder during Coca Cola National Intercol quarterfinal action at Plymouth Recreational Grounds, Plymouth, Tobago on 27 November 2017.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/CA-Images/Wired868)

In the 82nd minute, St Mary’s custodian Regaleo Holder got both hands to a straightforward effort from Signal Hill midfielder Jabarry Francis  but, inexplicably, he failed to hold on. And James was right on the spot to take advantage with a downward header across the goal-line.

The result means Signal Hill, who were relegated from the Premier Division at the end of this season, will progress to the semi-final round on Thursday when they meet defending National Intercol champions San Juan North Secondary from 3.30pm at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

The clash between San Juan North and Signal Hill will be followed immediately by the second semi-final between Shiva Boys’ Hindu College and Carapichaima East Secondary from 5:30pm at the same venue.

Two of the three National Intercol titles in the Premier Division era have been won by teams who had just been relegated with Mucurapo East Secondary triumphing in 2014 while San Juan North followed suit in 2016.

In San Juan North’s case, though, the East Zone outfit were able to beat the drop in the boardroom as they garnered enough support to defy the standings.

Photo: Signal Hill Secondary attacker Jalanie James (centre) celebrates the decisive goal against St Mary’s College during Coca Cola National Intercol quarterfinal action at Plymouth Recreational Grounds, Plymouth, Tobago on 27 November 2017.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/CA-Images/Wired868)

Editor’s Note: See Wired868 tonight for full match report and more photographs.

Coca Cola National Intercol quarterfinals

(Monday 27 November)

Signal Hill Secondary 1 (Jalanie James 82), St Mary’s College 0 at Plymouth;

Upcoming National Intercol fixtures

(Thursday 30 November)

San Juan North Secondary v Signal Hill Secondary, 3.30pm, National semifinals, Ato Boldon Stadium;

Shiva Boys’ Hindu College v Carapichaima East Secondary, 5.30pm, National semifinals, Ato Boldon Stadium;

Photo: San Juan North Secondary players celebrate with the Coca Cola East Zone Intercol trophy after defeating Valencia 2-0 at the Larry Gomes Stadium on 22 November 2017.
(Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)

(Monday 4 December)

National Girls Intercol finals, 3pm, Ato Boldon Stadium;

National Boys Intercol Finals, 5pm, Ato Boldon Stadium.

About Roneil Walcott

Roneil Walcott
Roneil Walcott is an avid sports fan and freelance reporter with a BA in Mass Communication from COSTAATT. Roneil is a former Harvard and St Mary's College cricketer who once had lofty aspirations of bringing joy to sport fans with the West Indies team. Now, his mission is to keep them on the edge of their seats with sharp commentary from off the playing field.

18 comments

  1. Royal Ma
    Monday 27 November 2017 at 11:19 pm

    Signal hill really shocked me but i doubt San Juan will allow them to win the semi…. San juan and Shiva in the finals… For sure

    Reply
  2. Amery Browne
    Monday 27 November 2017 at 11:06 pm

    So sorry to hear that CIC lost.

    Reply
  3. Aaron Pollard
    Monday 27 November 2017 at 11:03 pm

    Wow….so 2 relegated sides in the intercol semis. Well look thing

    Reply
  4. Joshua Mickel Lamb
    Monday 27 November 2017 at 10:55 pm

    Lasana Liburd told ya…..

    Reply
