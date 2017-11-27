Intercol 2017: Jalanie strikes late as Signal Hill beat St Mary’s to National Semifinal spot

A fortuitous late strike by Signal Hill Secondary attacker Jalanie James settled a tight and generally scrappy Coca Cola National Intercol quarterfinal affair this evening at Plymouth, where the Tobago giants held off St Mary’s College 1-0.
On the “Sister Isle,” it took just one error exploited by canny predatory awareness to make all the difference.
In the 82nd minute, St Mary’s custodian Regaleo Holder got both hands to a straightforward effort from Signal Hill midfielder Jabarry Francis but, inexplicably, he failed to hold on. And James was right on the spot to take advantage with a downward header across the goal-line.
The result means Signal Hill, who were relegated from the Premier Division at the end of this season, will progress to the semi-final round on Thursday when they meet defending National Intercol champions San Juan North Secondary from 3.30pm at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.
The clash between San Juan North and Signal Hill will be followed immediately by the second semi-final between Shiva Boys’ Hindu College and Carapichaima East Secondary from 5:30pm at the same venue.
Two of the three National Intercol titles in the Premier Division era have been won by teams who had just been relegated with Mucurapo East Secondary triumphing in 2014 while San Juan North followed suit in 2016.
In San Juan North’s case, though, the East Zone outfit were able to beat the drop in the boardroom as they garnered enough support to defy the standings.
Editor’s Note: See Wired868 tonight for full match report and more photographs.
Coca Cola National Intercol quarterfinals
(Monday 27 November)
Signal Hill Secondary 1 (Jalanie James 82), St Mary’s College 0 at Plymouth;
Upcoming National Intercol fixtures
(Thursday 30 November)
San Juan North Secondary v Signal Hill Secondary, 3.30pm, National semifinals, Ato Boldon Stadium;
Shiva Boys’ Hindu College v Carapichaima East Secondary, 5.30pm, National semifinals, Ato Boldon Stadium;
(Monday 4 December)
National Girls Intercol finals, 3pm, Ato Boldon Stadium;
National Boys Intercol Finals, 5pm, Ato Boldon Stadium.
Signal hill really shocked me but i doubt San Juan will allow them to win the semi…. San juan and Shiva in the finals… For sure
It is always more difficult for the travelling team. Signal Hill will have that disadvantage now.
Quite possible Royal Ma. Most likely.
So sorry to hear that CIC lost.
Lmaoooooooo
Wow….so 2 relegated sides in the intercol semis. Well look thing
Yeah. For a second I forgot that Shiva Boys also going down. And Signal Hill and Shiva Boys could even meet in the final. But DeNyssa Furlonge won’t want to hear me say so. Lol.
I know one team that doesn’t fear Shiva Boys is San Juan North.
Glad you know we don’t fear them lasana
Still feel San Juan defending the title #eastzone
San Juan v Shiva Boys looks like the dream final. But Caps beat Shiva Boys 4-1 already this season and they play some nice football when they’re inspired. So that match up should be interesting.
Signal Hill have some good players though. I think all of their five attackers have something and Jokiah Leacock solid at the back. Although neither team played particularly well today at all.
Holdford and Frank can cause trouble for sure.
We drew 3 3 with caps and drew 0 0 with shiva…. between a rock and a hard place right now…. but one step at a time
School ground and stadium is different….. Shiva was under serious pressure with off the field issues and the boys were already tired working hard on the field to lost out of the field but watch out for a great game….
Lasana Liburd told ya…..
I rebuke you yes. 😅😅
Lol
I think that signal hill is a better game for us so I’m not mad At the result at all.
Hoping caps could do us a big favor!